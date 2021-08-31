U.S. markets closed

IV Vitamin Therapy Franchise is Expanding to The Motor City

·3 min read

15 Locations of THE DRIPBaR Planned for Detroit

WARWICK, R.I., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to pivot the way people perceive intravenous nutrient therapy and turn cellular health into a lifestyle, THE DRIPBaR, a Rhode Island-based franchise is serving up vitamins via IV and is coming to Detroit.

(PRNewsfoto/THE DRIPBaR)
(PRNewsfoto/THE DRIPBaR)

According to Chief Development Officer Ben Crosbie, THE DRIPBaR is expected to open as many as 40 locations this year. This comes at a time when there are plans for 100s of new locations on the horizon.

"Now more than ever, people are starting to recognize the power of intravenous therapies to maintain their best health and are seeking new ways to complement conventional treatment options. With people becoming more health minded and proactive, they are making THE DRIPBaR a part of their regular wellness routine," notes Crosbie. "We provide a unique combination of vitamins to boost energy levels, improve vitality and to set you on the road to optimal health and well-being."

Intravenous vitamin therapy, which is also known as IV therapy, is the administering of nutrients and hydration directly into the bloodstream for immediate absorption and use by the body. It is the fastest way to deliver nutrients throughout the body, because it bypasses the digestive system and goes directly into the organs, resulting in a 90-100% absorption rate. THE DRIPBaR leverages this benefit and provides IV therapies that are designed to do everything from slowing the signs of aging to reducing brain fog and boosting energy.

At THE DRIPBaR, clients have 18 different IV lifestyle or health-support drips to choose from, including the "Flu Fighter" that can help the common cold and High C, which is typically for current or former cancer patients. For those who don't have time for a full vitamin infusion but want the benefit, clients can choose one of seven "quick shots" that Crosbie says gives the body an added boost.

Each session ranges in price from about $100 to $200 and people are sitting in the chair anywhere from 25 to 40 minutes.

"The quality and range of our offerings, and the consistent excellence of our services, will distinguish us as the market grows," said Shannon Petteruti, CEO and founder of THE DRIPBaR. "COVID-19 has created a new understanding in people that they need to be as healthy as they can be. Healthcare is no longer a passive activity, where people wait for an illness to strike and then react to it. More than ever people want to be in control of their own health, they want to be proactive. They want non-drug therapies to support the best health. They want what THE DRIPBaR has to offer and we are excited to offer our services."

Including a franchise fee of $55,000, the initial investment to open a 1,000 - 1,500 square foot location is around $131,700 to $278,300.

For more information about the franchise opportunity, visit www.thedripbar.com/own-a-dripbar.

About THE DRIPBaR
Founded in 2016 and franchising since late 2019, THE DRIPBaR is a Rhode Island-based franchise focused on helping people obtain their best physical and mental health using intravenous therapies. Through advances in cellular and biological science, THE DRIPBaR helps clients fight the consequences of chronic illness, address the effects of aging, and achieve a balanced wellness. With six locations currently open and operating, THE DRIPBaR already has nearly 200 additional locations in various stages of development across eight states. For more information, visit www.thedripbar.com.

Contact: Sonya Webb, Franchise Elevator PR, (847)903-3060, swebb@franchiseelevator.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iv-vitamin-therapy-franchise-is-expanding-to-the-motor-city-301366605.html

SOURCE THE DRIPBaR

