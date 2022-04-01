U.S. markets close in 2 hours 33 minutes

Ivalua Recognized with a Customers' Choice Distinction in 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer': Procure-to-Pay Suites

·3 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced that it has been recognized as a Customers' Choice vendor in the March 2022 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Procure-to-Pay Suites report. The report evaluated 11 procure-to-pay (P2P) solution vendors based on ratings and feedback from end-users with experience using, implementing or operating a P2P solution. Ivalua was recognized with a Customers' Choice distinction, due to above-average reviews related to user interest and adoption as well as overall rating.

https://www.ivalua.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Ivalua)
https://www.ivalua.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Ivalua)

Procure-to-Pay (P2P) suites optimize the purchasing and payables process, supporting improved financial controls, process compliance, cost savings, and risk mitigation for various types of spend, including indirect goods, direct materials, services, and capital expenditures (Capex). P2P suites deliver four primary capabilities: E-purchasing functionality, access to catalogue content, e-invoicing and accounts payable invoice automation (APIA).

"We are honored to be recognized with a Customers' Choice distinction for Procure-to-Pay Suites," said David Khuat-Duy, Founder and CEO of Ivalua. "Ensuring that our customers achieve business value and success is a focus of everyone at Ivalua and is at the heart of everything we do."

Gartner also named Ivalua as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Procure-to-Pay Suites for the third consecutive time.

About Gartner Peer Insights
Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Procure-to-Pay Suites, 30 March 2022, By Peer Contributors
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites, 25 October 2021, Kaitlynn Sommers, William McNeill Et Al.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner, Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights are registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Ivalua
Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us at @Ivalua.

Media Contact

US & Canada

Michael Gallo

Lumina Communications for Ivalua

212-239-8594

mike@luminapr.com

media.us@ivalua.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ivalua-recognized-with-a-customers-choice-distinction-in-2022-gartner-peer-insights-voice-of-the-customer-procure-to-pay-suites-301515923.html

SOURCE Ivalua

