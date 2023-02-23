U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,012.00
    +13.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,144.00
    +65.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,173.00
    +75.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.70
    +4.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.12
    +0.17 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.50
    -8.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    -0.0320 (-0.81%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.58 (-2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8450
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,168.86
    -223.56 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    546.30
    +0.68 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.63
    -47.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Nvidia's earnings call

iValue adds Hybrid Multi-cloud Services capabilities through ASPL Info Acquisition

·1 min read

The acquisition strengthens iValue's capabilities in Hybrid Multi-cloud Services area covering Managed Security services, Managed IT & Infra services, and Professional services for its OEMs and Channel Partners covering Compute, Network, Secure, Store, Virtualisation, and Database technologies.

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iValue InfoSolutionsIndia's premium technology solutions and services aggregator, today announced their acquisition of ASPL Info Services, a Bangalore-headquartered technology service enterprise revolutionizing businesses with best-in-class IT and Cyber security services for Hybrid Multi-cloud enterprise needs. ASPL Info drives success for global enterprises, mid-market businesses, and SMBs thru their network of partners across India, SAARC, MEA and South-east Asia geographies.

iValue Adds Hybrid Multi – Cloud Services Capabilities through ASPL Info Acquisition
iValue Adds Hybrid Multi – Cloud Services Capabilities through ASPL Info Acquisition

Established in the same year of iValue, in 2008, ASPL Info has worked extensively with 120+ Customers including leading enterprises cutting across sectors and geographies including India, the UAE, Nepal, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, and Gambia. The company addresses its customers' unique and evolving business needs with a strong team of 150+ Infra & Security specialists, operating the 24*7 managed SOC and NOC and achieve an impressive 97+% SLA adherence year on year to deliver a comprehensive fleet of Managed IT Services, customised services, and enterprise tools transforming monitoring and security postures. Enterprises see ASPL Info as a long-term strategic partner they trust for high-quality results, one-of-a-kind packaged SERVICE offerings, crafted for their needs, and a consistent service experience. iValue's Partner & OEM community can leverage this robust and extensive service capability to expand their offerings for their customer base.

"We are thrilled to welcome the ASPL Info team to iValue family as it strengthens our SERVICES play across Managed Datacentre and Security services, and Professional services. ASPL Info comes with matured project management processes, methodology for service delivery, strong SOC & NOC teams, modular service offerings, and strong customer success management.

This presents us with a great opportunity to expand and build service offerings around iValue solutions, with the help of more tech alliances, geography expansion, and PS & MS business for our Partners and OEMs. This further augments iValue's unique positioning in the market around Services-led Solution Distribution focus.

I am confident that ASPL Info will deepen our engagement with OEMs & Partners in alignment with our core business thus expanding our addressable market," said Shrikant Shitole, CEO, iValue Infosolutions.

"We are excited to join hands with a leader like iValue with an impressive track record of driving adoption of cutting-edge technology solutions across Cybersecurity, Datacentre and Multi-cloud for the last 2 decades. iValue's large eco-system of OEMs and Partners will accelerate  ASPL Info's growth and together we would meet and exceed our customers, OEMs and Partners' growth needs. This is much in sync with the ASPL Info Brand Purpose: To be a trustworthy team for our stakeholders empowering them at each step to achieve their business goals. 

In today's increasingly hybrid and complex digital environment, we look forward to taking to iValue's Partners and OEMs our distinct ability to build authentic relationships and deliver customer satisfaction with excellence," said, Jayanth Gojer, CEO of ASPL Info Services.

 

SOURCE iValue InfoSolutions

Recommended Stories

  • Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.37% and 9.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Nvidia earnings: Chip giant squeaks by Wall Street expectations, despite 46% drop in gaming revenue

    Nvidia beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom line, despite a 46% decline in gaming revenue.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Nvidia, Lucid, Etsy, Bumble

    Stocks moving in after hours: Nvidia, Lucid, Etsy, Bumble

  • Billionaire David Einhorn Loads Up on These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce

    Only a relatively small number of investors enjoyed 2022’s treacherous bear conditions, and one of those was David Einhorn. In contrast to the S&P 500’s 19% loss, Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital notched returns of 36.6%, in what amounted to the fund’s finest year in a decade. The value investor’s strategy obviously worked wonders in a year when more risk-flavored stocks got hammered and in a recent note to investors, the fund stated they believe their game plan “has and will continue to

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 4 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why AMD Stock Is Rising After Hours

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session in sympathy with shares of Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), which jumped 7% on fourth-quarter earnings. NVDA Q4 Revenue: $6.05 billion beat estimates of $6.01 billion NVDA Q4 EPS: $0.88 beat estimates of $0.81 Quarterly revenue was down 21% year-over-year, but full-year 2022 revenue stayed flat. Data center was up 11% year-over-year, while gaming was down 46%. "AI is at an inflection point, setting u

  • Time to Buy Alibaba (BABA) or Block (SQ) Stock with Earnings Approaching?

    This shortened week of trading will be highlighted by internet and technology services companies Alibaba (BABA) and Block's (SQ) quarterly reports.

  • Intel dividend cut a result of 'very specific issues': DoubleLine's Monica Erickson

    Intel brings out the hatchet to its dividend.

  • ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Pours Money Into These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They May Be Worth Buying

    Michael Burry’s fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry’s success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn’t been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either. In addition to some recent enigmatic tweets that hint at looming disaster, Burry

  • Domino’s Plunges Most on Record as Customers Shun Price Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. plummeted the most on record in Sydney after the pizza chain operator said its first-half earnings fell as customers spurned price increases meant to offset inflationary pressures.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China

  • Top Analyst Reports for Amazon.com, Morgan Stanley & Fortinet

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT).

  • Lucid earnings: Stock slides as EV-maker misses on revenue

    Lucid shares are sliding following the EV-maker's huge revenue miss for the quarter, though it did report a smaller loss than expected.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past year. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation, at 6.4%, is still high, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that could tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset that naturally turns us to

  • Cathie Wood Is Pulling Back on This Tech Stock

    Ark Invest sees a positive outlook for artificial intelligence stocks in general, but is exiting some of its position in a major player.

  • Nikola (NKLA) to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nikola's (NKLA) loss per share and revenues is pegged at 46 cents and $34.12 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • After-Hours Alert: Why Teladoc Stock Is Diving

    Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued weak guidance. What Happened: Teladoc said fourth-quarter revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $637.71 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $633.65 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $23.49 per share due to non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $23.26 per share. Excluding the impairment

  • Nvidia Delivers Beat-And-Raise Report Thanks To Data Center Growth

    Graphics-chip maker Nvidia beat Wall Street's estimates for its fiscal fourth quarter and guided higher for the current period.

  • EV Startup Lucid Aims to Nearly Double Production in 2023

    The electric-vehicle maker’s CEO said its forecast, which is below analyst expectations, reflects economic concerns.

  • Morningstar Lists Three Undervalued, 'Superior' Dividend Stocks

    Morningstar says two factors can indicate stocks with safe dividends: economic moats and distance-to-default scores.

  • Fed minutes: Almost all officials backed quarter-point hike

    Nearly all Federal Reserve policymakers agreed earlier this month to slow the pace of their rate increases to a quarter-point, with only “a few” supporting a larger half-point hike. The minutes from the Fed’s Jan. 31-Feb.1 meeting said most of the officials supported the quarter-point increase because a slower pace “would better allow them to assess the economy’s progress” toward reducing inflation to their 2% target. The increase raised the Fed’s benchmark rate to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%, the highest level in 15 years.