Ivanhoé Cambridge announces a strategic partnership with Fifth Wall

Ivanhoé Cambridge is the single-largest investor in Fifth Wall; the first to invest in four Fifth Wall products; and the first investor in Fifth Wall's Climate Tech Fund

MONTREAL, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ivanhoé Cambridge is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Fifth Wall, the largest venture capital firm with a focus on real estate technology. Ivanhoé Cambridge and Fifth Wall share the belief that their partnership will accelerate Ivanhoé Cambridge's technology adoption and innovation across its portfolio. To date, Ivanhoé Cambridge has also committed US$85 million across four Fifth Wall funds focused on climate technology, retail, real estate technology in North America and Europe, and is the first investor in Fifth Wall's Climate Technology Fund.

"This strategic partnership is perfectly aligned with our investment vision and will enable us to create value as well as accelerate the deployment of technology-based solutions across our portfolio," said Sylvain Fortier, Chief Investment and Innovation Officer, Ivanhoé Cambridge. ''It will allow us to have direct access to companies and have insights into emerging trends in proptech."

With approximately $1.7 billion in commitments and capital under management across multiple strategies, Fifth Wall employs the model of working with strategic limited partners in venture capital, and today, 65 of the largest real estate owners, operators and developers from 15 countries have invested in one or more of Fifth Wall's funds. Fifth Wall has also identified and invested in many of the most iconic and successful companies in Proptech. Fifth Wall's investment track record and network will provide unique insights and direct access to technological solutions that will enable Ivanhoé Cambridge to further strengthen and accelerate its technological and service-driven transformation.

"Real estate owners are finding that while investing in technology and innovation is complicated and challenging to do it all in-house, it's absolutely imperative to the future of their business," said Brendan Wallace, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Fifth Wall. "We're thrilled to be working with Ivanhoé Cambridge and deeply impressed by their holistic view of how large the opportunity is at the collision between real estate and technology, as reflected by their $85 million investment across all of Fifth Wall's strategies, including climate technology, retail, and real estate technology in North America and Europe. Proptech is no longer niche; it is now one of the largest categories of venture capital and transforming the real estate industry. Ivanhoé Cambridge's significant commitment to Fifth Wall symbolizes their deep understanding of how important Proptech has become. It is also inspiring to have Ivanhoé Cambridge as the first investor in Fifth Wall's Climate Technology Fund, and I hope their bold commitment to that fund encourages other real estate owners to begin investing in Climate Tech and to fund the R&D that is required to decarbonize the real estate industry."

About Fifth Wall

Founded in 2016 and based in Los Angeles, California, Fifth Wall, a Certified B Corporation, is the largest venture capital firm focused on technology-driven innovation for the global real estate industry. With approximately $1.7 billion in commitments and capital under management, Fifth Wall connects many of the world's largest owners and operators of real estate with the entrepreneurs who are redefining the future of the Built World. Fifth Wall is backed by a global mix of more than 65 investors from 15 countries, including Acadia Realty Trust, Azora, BNP Paribas Real Estate, British Land, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, D.R. Horton, Equity Residential, Gecina, GLP, Hines, Host Hotels & Resorts, Hudson Pacific Properties, Ivanhoé Cambridge, Lennar, Lowe's Home Improvement, Macerich, Marriott International, MERLIN Properties, MetLife Investment Management, Mitsubishi Estate, News Corp, MOMENI, Nuveen Real Estate, Pontos Group, Prologis, PulteGroup, Related Companies, SEGRO, Starwood Capital, Toll Brothers, Vanke, and others. Fifth Wall believes this strategic corporate consortium represents one of the largest groups of potential partners in the global Built World ecosystem, which can result in game-changing investments and collaborations in promising portfolio companies in retail, residential and multi-family, commercial, industrial, hospitality, and more. For more information about Fifth Wall, its partners, and portfolio, visit www.fifthwall.com.

About Ivanhoé Cambridge

Ivanhoé Cambridge develops and invests in high-quality real estate properties, projects and companies that are shaping the urban fabric in dynamic cities around the world. It does so responsibly, with a view to generate long-term performance. Ivanhoé Cambridge is committed to creating living spaces that foster the well-being of people and communities, while reducing its environmental footprint.

Ivanhoé Cambridge invests internationally alongside strategic partners and major real estate funds that are leaders in their markets. Through subsidiaries and partnerships, the Company holds interests in more than 1,100 buildings, primarily in the industrial and logistics, office, residential and retail sectors. Ivanhoé Cambridge held C$60.4 billion in real estate assets as at December 31, 2020 and is a real estate subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (cdpq.com), one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers. For more information: ivanhoecambridge.com.

