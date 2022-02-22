U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,320.74
    -28.13 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,785.43
    -293.75 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,437.09
    -110.97 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.15
    +3.08 (+3.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.30
    +5.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    +0.27 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9360
    +0.0040 (+0.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1170
    +0.4180 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,531.47
    -1,044.51 (-2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    857.37
    +23.08 (+2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,508.58
    +24.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Ivanhoé Cambridge Partners with Lendlease to Invest in Life Science Developments

·4 min read

Partnership will source new development and redevelopment opportunities in established and emerging life science clusters across the U.S.

MONTRÉAL and NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ivanhoé Cambridge, a global real estate investor, and Lendlease (ASX: LLC), a leading global real estate and investment group, announced today they joined forces to launch a new life science joint venture that will deliver state-of-the-art labs, offices and manufacturing spaces in high-growth life science clusters across the U.S. Leveraging the success of their partnership to develop 60 Guest Street in Boston, Lendlease and Ivanhoé Cambridge plan to invest an initial $500 million of equity with aspirations to grow the portfolio through additional equity investments over time.

Ivanho&#xe9; Cambridge Partners with Lendlease to Invest in Life Science Developments (CNW Group/Ivanho&#xe9; Cambridge Inc.)
Ivanhoé Cambridge Partners with Lendlease to Invest in Life Science Developments (CNW Group/Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc.)

The partnership will focus on development opportunities while exploring retrofits in select clusters; more specifically Boston, San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego markets, with additional targets including the New York/New Jersey metropolitan region, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles and Orange County.

Ivanhoé Cambridge will be the majority partner in the venture while Lendlease will lead development and oversee construction on all projects, incorporating both firms' aggressive sustainability goals.

"We are excited to launch this new investment vehicle for ground-up life science projects with a like-minded partner that has the proven-track record to deliver high-quality sustainable innovative projects" said Jonathan Pearce, Executive Vice President, Leasing and Development, North America at Ivanhoé Cambridge. "This partnership will also allow Ivanhoé Cambridge to deepen its footprint in the life science sector, which has long-term growth fundamentals, while supporting our organization's strategic portfolio diversification."

"This partnership brings together Ivanhoé Cambridge's world-class investment expertise with our experience operating across the life sciences sector," said Denis Hickey, Global Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer - Americas at Lendlease. "Together, we are uniquely positioned to deliver state-of-the-art lab, office and manufacturing space while expanding development capabilities in a high-growth asset class."

Ivanhoé Cambridge and Lendlease's first joint life science development project, 60 Guest Street, is scheduled to break ground in spring 2022, with completion expected in 2024. The nine-story, 320,000-square-foot life science facility in Boston's Allston/Brighton neighborhood, will include state-of-the-art lab and office space as well as a robust amenity program.

To date, through its Construction business, Lendlease has completed more than 500 life science facilities in the U.S. together comprising approximately 18 million square feet. These projects, which include ground-up developments, renovations and conversions, range in size from individual labs to large-scale manufacturing plants.

About Ivanhoé Cambridge
Ivanhoé Cambridge develops and invests in high-quality real estate properties, projects and companies that are shaping the urban fabric in dynamic cities around the world. It does so responsibly, with a view to generate long-term performance. Ivanhoé Cambridge is committed to creating living spaces that foster the well-being of people and communities, while reducing its environmental footprint.

Ivanhoé Cambridge invests internationally alongside strategic partners and major real estate funds that are leaders in their markets. Through subsidiaries and partnerships, the Company holds interests in more than 1,100 buildings, primarily in the industrial and logistics, office, residential and retail sectors. Ivanhoé Cambridge held C$60,4 billion in real estate assets as of December 31, 2020 and is a real estate subsidiary of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (cdpq.com), a global investment group. For more information: ivanhoecambridge.com.

About Lendlease
Lendlease is a leading global real estate group with operations in Australia, Asia, Europe and the Americas. Our purpose is to create value through places where communities thrive. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, Lendlease has approximately 10,800 employees internationally. Our core capabilities are reflected in our operating segments of Development, Construction and Investments. The combination of these three segments provides us with a sustainable competitive advantage and allows us to provide innovative integrated solutions for our customers. The Americas region, headquartered in New York, offers core capabilities in property and communities' development, construction and investment management. Our expertise covers multiple sectors including arts & culture, aviation, commercial, education, energy, government, healthcare, hotels & resorts, industrial, life science, military communities, mixed-use, multi-site, residential, senior living, transportation and urban regeneration.

www.lendlease.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ivanhoe-cambridge-partners-with-lendlease-to-invest-in-life-science-developments-301486794.html

SOURCE Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: 7 big companies that could be hammered

    Several multinational giant corporations could see their sales and profits hit amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Does the Post-Earnings Sell-Off Make DraftKings Stock a Bad Bet?

    Shares of the online sports gaming company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) took a massive hit following the company's announcement of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results. This leaves investors having to decide whether DraftKings has become a great bargain or whether worsening losses make the leisure stock a lousy bet. In the fourth quarter of 2021, DraftKings brought in revenue of $473 million, a level that rose 47% year over year.

  • China Crackdown Risk Roars Back With Probe of Jack Ma’s Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- From Alibaba to Tencent, China’s largest companies are once again at the center of a market storm, spurred by speculation that Beijing is readying another assault on the world’s biggest internet arena.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapStocks, Futures Drop on Ukraine Shock; Oil Rallies: Markets WrapKremlin Cau

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • ‘I don’t expect l will live long enough to repay these loans.’ I’m 66 and retired, but still owe $70K in student loans. Can I get them canceled?

    Question: I’m 66 years old and retired and have $70,000 in student loan debt. My loan payments have been $0 a month because my Social Security is too low to warrant payments. Have a question about getting out of student loan or other debt?

  • 10 Software Stocks to Sell Now According to Cathie Wood

    In this article, we discuss 10 software stocks to sell now according to Cathie Wood. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Software Stocks to Sell Now According to Cathie Wood. The market correction resulting from a surge in inflation and an imminent rise in interest rates […]

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.

  • What war in Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders Russian troops to separatist regions

    Markets calmed somewhat early Tuesday, but investors were expected to remain on edge as they monitored escalating tensions over Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that were expected to result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that a full-scale invasion could soon take place. Western leaders “will see this as the crossing of a clear red line…bringing closer the point at which the sanctions hammer will fall,” said Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, in a Monday note.

  • SoFi to acquire cloud-based banking platform Technisys in all-stock deal valued at $1.1 bln

    SoFi Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it has entered an agreement to acquire Technisys, a cloud-based banking platform, in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.1 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Technisys shareholders will receive about 84 million SoFi shares, or less than 10% of its fully diluted share count as of Sept. 30. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. "Technisys has built an attractive, fast-growth business with a unique and critical strategic technology that all lea

  • Investing like a recession is coming makes no sense: strategist

    Don't hide your head in the sand amid these nervous markets, warns JPMorgan market strategist Mislav Matejka.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • How low could bitcoin fall?

    The cryptocurrency, which is now trading around a two-week low, has analysts eyeing a $30,000 level as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia heats up.

  • My friend and her sister are fighting over their mother’s estate — including her life-insurance policy and $32,000 bank account

    My friend’s mom passed away about a year ago. The friend signed this account to Kelly, the other daughter. Kelly tried to work with Mary on splitting everything (home, contents, car and money) right down middle after paying all the bills.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    Looking for relatively safe investments in the current inflationary environment? Consider these two fundamentally strong stocks.

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) stock plunged 16% after it posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 16. Why did Shopify's stock rally in 2020 and 2021? Shopify's e-commerce services enable businesses to set up their own online stores, process payments, fulfill orders, manage marketing campaigns, and more.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • Camping World raises dividend to boost implied yield to nearly 8%

    Camping World Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it has raised its quarterly dividend by 25%, to 62.5 cents a share from 50.0 cents. The recreational vehicle retailer's stock was still inactive in the premarket. The new dividend will be payable on March 29 to shareholders of record on March 14. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $32.09, the new annual dividend rate of $2.50 implies a dividend yield of 7.79%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.45%. "While the primary objecti

  • Cummins Is Buying Parts Maker Meritor. It’s a Deal About EV Trucks.

    Coming into Tuesday trading, Meritor stock traded for less than 7 times estimated EPS for 2022, while the Cummins deal values it at roughly 10 times.