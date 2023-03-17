U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.75
    -7.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,133.00
    -116.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,591.75
    +8.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,776.50
    -9.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.97
    +0.62 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.00
    +13.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    +0.28 (+1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.39
    -2.75 (-10.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5200
    -1.0650 (-0.80%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,695.83
    +1,733.86 (+6.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    587.70
    +45.09 (+8.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.98
    +28.95 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

Ivanhoe Electric Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Ivanhoe Electric Inc.
·3 min read

Experienced Mining and Finance Executive Patrick Loftus-Hills to Join as Director

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Ivanhoe Electric (NYSE American:IE)(TSX:IE) Executive Chairman, Robert Friedland and President and Chief Executive Officer, Taylor Melvin are pleased to announce that Patrick Loftus-Hills is joining the Company's Board of Directors and will serve on the Compensation and Nominating Committee. Mr. Loftus-Hills is replacing Oskar Lewnowski, who is stepping down from the Ivanhoe Electric Board to focus on his responsibilities as Founder and Group CEO of Orion Resource Partners.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc., Friday, March 17, 2023, Press release picture
Ivanhoe Electric Inc., Friday, March 17, 2023, Press release picture
Ivanhoe Electric Inc., Friday, March 17, 2023, Press release picture
Ivanhoe Electric Inc., Friday, March 17, 2023, Press release picture

Mr. Loftus-Hills brings over 35 years of experience in the global mining industry and is currently a Senior Advisor at Moelis & Company, a New York-based investment bank. He is also a former Partner and Managing Director at Moelis & Company. Mr. Loftus-Hills was previously the Joint Head of the Asian Industrials Group and Head of Natural Resources at UBS in Hong Kong, and held leadership roles in the UBS global mining team in New York and Australia. He spent over 25 years in investment banking, advising global mining companies on a range of transactions including cross-border M&A and capital raisings.

Mr. Loftus-Hills holds Law and Science degrees from Monash University in Australia. He is also a Managing Member of Sweetwater Royalties LLC, an Orion Resource Partners portfolio company, Chairman of the Monash University US Leadership Council, Co-Chairman of the US Friends of the Australian Chamber Orchestra and Vice Chairman of the AUS USA Foundation.

Mr. Friedland commented: "We are fortunate to have Patrick join the Ivanhoe Electric Board of Directors. His extensive experience in the global mining and investment banking industries will be of great value to our Board and Company. Also, I want to thank Oskar for his dedicated service to Ivanhoe Electric's Board. He provided valuable insights during and after the Company's 2022 initial public offering."

Mr. Loftus-Hills commented, "Ivanhoe Electric has a fantastic asset base, disruptive mineral exploration technology and an exceptional management team. I have known Robert and Taylor for many years, and I am excited to be joining the Company's Board of Directors."

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric is an American technology and mineral exploration company that is re-inventing mining for the electrification of everything by combining advanced mineral exploration technologies, renewable energy storage solutions and electric metals projects predominantly located in the United States. Ivanhoe Electric uses its Typhoon™ transmitter, an accurate and powerful geophysical survey system, together with advanced data analytics provided by its subsidiary, Computational Geosciences, to accelerate and de-risk the mineral exploration process as well as to potentially discover deposits of critical metals that may otherwise be undetectable by traditional exploration technologies. Through its controlling interest in VRB Energy, Ivanhoe Electric also develops and manufactures advanced grid-scale vanadium redox battery storage systems. Finally, through advancing its portfolio of electric metals projects located primarily in the United States, headlined by the Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona and the Tintic Copper-Gold Project in Utah, as well as projects in Montana, Oregon and North Carolina, Ivanhoe Electric is also well positioned to support American supply chain independence by delivering the critical metals necessary for electrification of the economy.

Contact Information

Investors: Valerie Kimball, Director, Investor Relations 720-933-1150

SOURCE: Ivanhoe Electric Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744252/Ivanhoe-Electric-Announces-Changes-to-its-Board-of-Directors

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. stocks set for wild swings as trillions in options contracts set to expire Friday

    U.S. stocks could see increasingly wild swings in the coming days as option contracts tied to trillions of dollars in securities are set to expire on Friday, removing a buffer that some say has helped to keep the S&P 500 index from breaking out of a tight trading range.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Loaded Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce Back

    Will Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse influence the policy makers to take a more forgiving stance regarding its interest rate hiking endeavors? Word on the Street is that it is a possibility, but David Rubenstein is not so sure – the billionaire investor thinks the Fed will find the middle ground in its continued efforts to rein in inflation. “I suspect 25 basis points is the split-the-baby decision that’s most likely,” Rubenstein said ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Whether Rube

  • Stock Market Surges To Weekly Highs; Warren Buffett Makes Big Move While Bank Stocks Rally

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added over $467 million worth of Occidental Petroleum shares.

  • Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors rattled by turmoil at US banks plowed even more money into the brokerage’s other portfolios that favor assets with government backing.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Oppose Idea of Forced

  • XPeng stock turns lower after losses widen more than expected and and outlook was downbeat

    MARKET PULSE Shares of XPeng Inc. (XPEV) dropped 2.8%% in premarket trading Friday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported fourth-quarter losses that were wider than expected, revenue that fell short of forecasts and provided a downbeat outlook, but assured sales and market share will resume growth as the company improves efficiencies and continues to cut costs.

  • 3 Big Tech Stocks are Holding Up the Entire Market

    One area of the market that has performed well YTD, and held up over the last month is Tech

  • Banks Borrow $164.8 Billion From Fed in Rush to Backstop Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks borrowed a combined $164.8 billion from two Federal Reserve backstop facilities in the most recent week, a sign of escalated funding strains in the aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank’s failure.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpHow Dimon and Yellen Helped Secure $30 Bil

  • Buffett loves cash dividends and here’s why you should too – plus 8 stocks with higher yield to get you started.

    Dividend-paying stocks are consistent, defensive and tend to outperform over time, writes Michael Brush.

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for

  • Charles Schwab Insiders Loaded Up on Shares

    With bank stocks fluctuating wildly this week after Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger and other insiders bought the dip, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Charles Schwab stock (ticker: SCHW) is down about 28% over the past month. Amid the stock’s turmoil on Monday, Bettinger and founder Charles Schwab published a statement to reassure investors.

  • 5 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    Forget the oil producers. Look for deals in services and refining.

  • GE CEO Larry Culp agrees to $10 million cut in compensation

    General Electric CEO Larry Culp has agreed to a cut in his compensation in response to shareholder feedback, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Needs To Do This; FedEx Set To Soar Past Buy Point

    Dow Jones futures: The market rally ramped up as big banks backed First Republic, but needs to do this. FedEx is set to break out on earnings. Apple and Microsoft are buys.

  • Stocks Lower, First Republic Worries, Boeing Dreamliner, FedEx Earnings, Michael Jordan Sale - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures waver as bank rescues fail to ease contagion fears; First Republic shares slide as cash worries mar $30 billion deposit boost; Boeing edges higher after resuming 787 Dreamliner deliveries; FedEx shares soar as cost cuts drive Q3 earnings beat, profit forecast boost and NBA legend Michael Jordan to sell majority stake in Charlotte Hornets.

  • Summers Gives Lagarde an A+, Urges Fed Rate Increase Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers praised European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde for raising interest rates by a half percentage point Thursday and said the Federal Reserve should follow with its own, smaller, move next week.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options

  • First Republic Shares Drop Anew as Unease Lingers Even With Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank shares slid during after-market trading amid concern its crisis is far from over despite efforts of larger banks to restore confidence by agreeing to add $30 billion of deposits to the lender.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpHow Dimon and Yellen Helped

  • ‘We need to stop this now.’ First Republic support is spreading financial contagion, says Ackman.

    Market mood is calmer at end of turbulent week but a prominent hedge fund manager warns the government must do more to support the banking sector.

  • Cathie Wood Found A Clever Way To Profit From Bank Mayhem

    Financial stocks are cracking under the strain of a banking crisis. So how has Cathie Wood found a way to gain 20% on financial stocks this year?

  • Blink Charging Gets Big USPS Contract. The Stock Drops.

    The U.S. Postal Service is going electric and EV infrastructure provider Blink Charging just landed a contract to provide tens of thousands of charging units to the federal agency. Blink (ticker: BLNK) will sell up to 41,500 units to the post office under an IDIQ contract, the company announced on Thursday. Last year, Blink sold or deployed about 21,000 charging units.

  • Bitcoin, Ether rise; relief for investors as major banks get liquidity lifeline

    Bitcoin and Ether rallied by the end of Asian trading hours on Friday afternoon, together with all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.