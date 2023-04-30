Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) insider upped their holding by 34% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.'s (TSE:IVN ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ivanhoe Mines

The Executive Vice President of Technical Services Pierre Joubert made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$277k worth of shares at a price of CA$9.78 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$11.75. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Ivanhoe Mines Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Ivanhoe Mines insiders own 14% of the company, currently worth about CA$2.0b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ivanhoe Mines Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Ivanhoe Mines insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Ivanhoe Mines insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Ivanhoe Mines and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

