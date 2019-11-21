Ivanka Trump to Raise $2 Million for Her Father: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Ivanka Trump is expected to raise $2 million for her father’s re-election during a fundraising lunch Thursday in Houston, in a rare appearance on the campaign trail for the first daughter and White House senior adviser.

The approximately 80 expected attendees at the event, hosted at a wine storage facility and event space known as Balthazar Cellars, are largely first-time donors to President Donald Trump’s campaign, according to a person familiar with the fundraising effort who requested anonymity to share details.

The large haul underscored Ivanka’s unique appeal to GOP donors, and the fundraising gap between the president’s re-election campaign and Democrats seeking to unseat him. Former Vice President Joe Biden, for instance, raised a total of $15.2 million in three months of fundraising in the third quarter, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission.

The first daughter is expected to ramp up her fundraising efforts as the 2020 campaign heats up. She flew to Texas on Wednesday aboard Air Force One, and attended a tour of an Austin-area Apple Inc. computer factory with her father.

Bloomberg Sets $15 Million to Register Voters (4:36 p.m.)

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg plans to spend an estimated $15 million to $20 million to register 500,000 voters early next year in five battleground states that Donald Trump won in 2016.

Bloomberg, who is considering a Democratic presidential bid but has not announced a decision to run, also filed Wednesday to appear on the March 3 Democratic primary ballot in Texas, according to the Texas secretary of state’s office. He previously filed to run in party primaries in Alabama and Arkansas.

The voter-registration drive will focus on types of people who typically lean Democratic such as blacks, Latinos and young people in Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin, spokesman Jason Schechter confirmed. Bloomberg is “taking the fight to Trump where it matters most, in general election battleground states,” he said.

The news was first reported by The Associated Press. Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

Bloomberg also said last week that he’s launching a $100 million digital ad campaign targeting Trump in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin through the primary season. -- Bill Allison

Biden Fundraising Pitch Jumps the Gun (4:11 p.m.)

Joe Biden’s campaign hit the “send” button a few hours early on a fundraising pitch intended to cash in on his debate performance Wednesday night.

An email sent Wednesday with a subject line that asked, “Did I make you proud?,” landed in some supporters’ inboxes about eight hours before the Atlanta debate wraps up at 11 p.m. It asked for online donations of $5 and up, on the strength of Biden’s yet-to-be performance.

“I’m leaving the fifth Democratic debate now,” said the premature message. “I hope I made it clear to the world why our campaign is so important.” -- Bill Allison

Trump Reverses Democratic Leads in Wisconsin (3:17 p.m.)

President Donald Trump is narrowly leading in head-to-head matchups against top Democratic candidates in Wisconsin, according to a Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday.

Trump’s lead is 3 percentage points over both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, 5 points over Elizabeth Warren, and 8 points over Pete Buttigieg. Last month, Biden, Sanders, and Warren all had small leads over Trump in the same poll.

Those poll results reflect what poll director Charles Franklin said were “consistent, if sometimes modest, shifts in public opinion away from support of impeachment and toward supporting Trump in next year’s presidential election.”

Marquette’s November poll shows that 40% of Wisconsin registered voters think Trump should be impeached and removed from office -- down 4 points from the October poll.

The Marquette poll was conducted Nov. 13-17, before this week’s congressional testimony in the impeachment inquiry. The margin of error is 4.1 percentage points. -- Gregory Korte

Buttigieg Releases McKinsey-Era Tax Returns (2:17 p.m.)

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday released two additional years of tax returns showing his income during the years he worked for management consultant firm McKinsey & Company.

