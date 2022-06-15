U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.99
    +54.51 (+1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,668.53
    +303.70 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,099.15
    +270.81 (+2.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.14
    +23.31 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.18
    +0.87 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.80
    +17.20 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    21.70
    +0.28 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0453
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.0880 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2168
    +0.0169 (+1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1400
    -1.3400 (-0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,502.72
    +908.21 (+4.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.43
    +16.19 (+3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

IVD Raw Materials Market to Reach $34.25 Billion by 2027. Molecular Point-of-Care (POC) Replacing Existing Limitations at POC sites – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·4 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

IVD raw materials market size was valued at $24.34 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $34.25 billion by 2027.

Chicago, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the IVD raw materials market is growing at a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of infectious & chronic diseases, growing awareness of early diagnosis and disease prevention, and rise in availability of advanced home care kits for cancer diagnostics are the major drivers in the market.

Molecular Point-of-Care (POC) testing has also expanded the diagnostic capabilities and overcome existing limitations at POC sites, such as critical care centers, outpatient clinics, physician offices, and other ambulatory care settings. Consequently, the total market potential of molecular POC diagnostics has increased considerably to offer tremendous growth opportunities in the future.

IVD Raw Materials Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

MARKET SIZE (REVENUE)

$34.25 BILLION (2027)

CAGR (REVENUE)

5.86% (2022-2027)

BASE YEAR

2021

FORECAST PERIOD

2022-2027

MARKET SEGMENTS

Product: Antibody & Antigen, Enzymes, Proteins, Biological Buffers, and Others, Technology: Clinical Chemistry, Immunochemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, and Others, End-User: Pharma & Biotech Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others, Geography: Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

COUNTRIES COVERED

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, US, Canada, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

IVD medical devices have become a major sector in the field of diagnosis, leading to major advances. Such factors are accelerating the adoption of IVDs and there is a simultaneous demand for its raw materials. Furthermore, the growing trends of POC diagnostics and personalized medicine are contributing to the growth of the market. The surge in adoption of antigen-antibody testing and point-of-care diagnostics has enabled the growth of the pharma & biotech companies segment. The segment is also expected to witness the highest incremental growth of $6.35 billion during the forecast period. However, the diagnostic laboratories segment is likely to witness the highest absolute growth of 43.37% during the forecast period.

Key Insights

  • The rise in demand for diagnostics and laboratory tests attributable to the surge in the patient population due to the prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing the demand for IVD raw materials.

  • The global IVD raw materials market is segmented by product, technology, end-user, and geography.

  • In 2021, antibodies & antigens accounted for the highest share of over 36.00% in the global IVD raw materials market due to the growing demand for antigen and antibody-based tests that increased during COVID-19.

  • In 2021, clinical chemistry accounted for the highest share of more than 37.00% in the global IVD raw materials market with the growing number of hospitalizations and laboratory tests led by clinical chemistry.

  • In 2021, pharma & biotech companies accounted for the highest revenue share of over 62.00% in the global IVD raw materials market, due to the growing number of antigen-antibody testing centers, point of care diagnostics, and pharma & biotech companies.

  • In 2021, Europe is dominating the global IVD raw materials market with the highest share of over 34.00% due to the availability of advanced IVD devices and various developments in lab automation.

Major manufacturers of IVD raw materials are focusing on proprietary processing techniques to satisfy the raw material requirements of the IVD industry and provide IVD raw materials manufactured using off-the-shelf specifications. Also, several international players are focusing on the development of innovative products and expanding their product portfolio to ensure a sustainable presence in the market. Additionally, many vendors are constantly investing in R&D initiatives based on market trends and general health management demands. Vendors are also focusing on developing and commercializing innovative analyzers, COVID-19 PCR rapid test kits, and consumables to remain competitive and establish a significant presence in the market. For instance, Adaltis S.r.l. develops, manufactures, and markets IVD systems and reagents and offers a wide range of consumables such as tips, vials, and tubes. These vendors are actively launching innovative devices to penetrate and tap the tremendous growth potential in the market.

Explore our healthcare lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock popped again today, and was trading up 5.5% as of noon ET Wednesday. Suffice to say, Nio managed to impressed investors -- it didn't just launch a new EV, but also announced upgrades to existing ones along with a price hike. Meanwhile, at least two analysts reiterated their bullish views on Nio today as they see much stronger days ahead for the EV maker.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. A lot of growth investors are reeling from the aftershocks of the incredible crash in crypto markets over […]

  • Markets boosted following Fed Chair Powell’s FOMC press conference

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at market gains after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference on the 75 basis point interest rate hike.

  • Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

    When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The tech tycoon has twice recounted these difficulties this year, in March to defend competitor Rivian and in April during a Ted Talk.

  • Why stocks and bonds went into relief-rally mode after Fed’s jumbo rate hike

    Investors were 'fearing the worst' heading into Federal Reserve policy meeting, says one hedge-fund manager.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Worth Less Than Its Cash on Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. shares slumped to a fresh low on Wednesday, giving the beleaguered brokerage a market value that’s less than the cash on its balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession F

  • Looking for Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King

    This company has raised its payout for 52 years straight and at the current share price offers a market-trouncing 7.6% yield.

  • 9 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this piece we will take a look at the nine shipping stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip our primer on the shipping industry, the attractiveness of dividends, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this piece, then head on over to 5 Best Shipping Stocks That […]

  • Super-Rich People Own Just One Asset That's Not Falling Apart

    The number of multimillionaires around the world continues to grow. But this year's raging bear market may put a halt to that.

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Jim Cramer Says ‘Boring’ Stocks Will Outperform Over the Long Term; Here Are 3 Names to Consider

    It’s official: after this past Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 has joined the NASDAQ in a bear market. The index has fallen more than 21% year-to-date, not as deep a loss as the NASDAQ’s 31% but still enough to give investors indigestion. It also brings up a vital question: how to maintain the portfolio in a difficult stock environment? Enter Jim Cramer. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has never been at a loss for advice to give, and he’s come through once again. His word for sto

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Fed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in July

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points -- the biggest increase since 1994 -- and Chair Jerome Powell signaled another big move next month, intensifying a fight to contain rampant inflation.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US Econo

  • Fed: CPI and inflation data was 'violent and brutal', portfolio manager says

    Jason England, Global Bonds Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, and Christian Hoffmann, Thornburg Investment Mgmt. Portfolio Manager, sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed's 75 basis point rate hike in relation to market reactions, inflation, CPI data, and market volatility.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Long-Term Gains

    Inflation is on everyone’s minds these days, and for good reason. Annualized price increases are at their highest level in 41 years, and are evoking memories of the Carter Administration. Carter’s failed attempts to curb inflation killed his chances in the 1980 election, and Reagan’s Administration only beat inflation at the cost of double-digit interest rates. With an election coming up, an Administration flailing, and the Federal Reserve on course this week to bump up rates again, the parallel

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oil Stocks From One of the Best Analysts on Wall Street

    As we approach mid-year, it’s time to take stock of the oil markets. Prices are up, near $119 per barrel of crude oil right now, and indications are that they’ll keep going up. Industry experts are predicting a rise to $150 per barrel, but in quiet tones and small print they’re indicating chances for $175 or even $180 by year’s end, with high prices continuing into next year. If they’re right, then markets generally are in for a shock. Oil – and energy, generally – are upstream of everything els

  • Billionaire Saylor's MicroStrategy Loses over $1.2 Billion in the Bitcoin Crash

    Billionaire Michael Saylor and his company MicroStrategy are at the center of attention with the fall of Bitcoin. Before we even look at the numbers, it's safe to say that Saylor and MicroStrategy are among the biggest losers in Bitcoin's return to earth as they adopted a cryptocurrency investment strategy in 2020. MicroStrategy holds 129,218 bitcoins, 4,827 of which were purchased in the first quarter at an average price of $44,645.