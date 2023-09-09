IVE Group (ASX:IGL) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.085

The board of IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) has announced that the dividend on 12th of October will be increased to A$0.085, which will be 6.3% higher than last year's payment of A$0.08 which covered the same period. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 8.8%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

IVE Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 157% of what it was earning. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 174.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 61% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

IVE Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

IVE Group has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.086 in 2016 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.18. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's not great to see that IVE Group's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 9.2% per year over the past five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

We're Not Big Fans Of IVE Group's Dividend

In conclusion, we have some concerns about this dividend, even though it being raised is good. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. Overall, the dividend is not reliable enough to make this a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for IVE Group (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing.

