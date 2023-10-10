IVE Group Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth AU$1.21m

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IVE Group

The insider Anthony Young made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$1.1m worth of shares at a price of AU$2.44 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$1.79). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Notably Anthony Young was also the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 10.25m shares for AU$1.2m. But they sold 435.00k shares for AU$498k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by IVE Group insiders. The average buy price was around AU$0.12. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At IVE Group Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at IVE Group. Specifically, insider Anthony Young bought AU$1.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does IVE Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 21% of IVE Group shares, worth about AU$59m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The IVE Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in IVE Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing IVE Group. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with IVE Group (including 2 which are a bit concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

