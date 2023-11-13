IVE Group Limited's (ASX:IGL) CEO Looks Like They Deserve Their Pay Packet

Key Insights

It would be hard to discount the role that CEO Matt Aitken has played in delivering the impressive results at IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) recently. Coming up to the next AGM on 19th of November, shareholders would be keeping this in mind. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and we discuss why the CEO compensation is appropriate.

Comparing IVE Group Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that IVE Group Limited has a market capitalization of AU$297m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$1.3m for the year to June 2023. Notably, that's an increase of 28% over the year before. Notably, the salary which is AU$674.7k, represents a considerable chunk of the total compensation being paid.

On comparing similar companies from the Australian Media industry with market caps ranging from AU$157m to AU$628m, we found that the median CEO total compensation was AU$1.3m. From this we gather that Matt Aitken is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$675k AU$617k 52% Other AU$622k AU$397k 48% Total Compensation AU$1.3m AU$1.0m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 57% of total compensation represents salary and 43% is other remuneration. Although there is a difference in how total compensation is set, IVE Group more or less reflects the market in terms of setting the salary. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

IVE Group Limited's Growth

Over the past three years, IVE Group Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 64% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 28% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has IVE Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 135%, over three years, would leave most IVE Group Limited shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

