U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,973.08
    -137.33 (-3.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,404.01
    -977.33 (-3.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,752.65
    -513.76 (-4.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.22
    -59.86 (-3.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.32
    -0.46 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.70
    -24.90 (-1.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.45
    -0.41 (-2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9988
    -0.0133 (-1.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4350
    +0.0730 (+2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    -0.0166 (-1.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3500
    +1.5500 (+1.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,731.10
    -1,579.51 (-7.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.01
    -32.68 (-6.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

I've missed this feature since OmniWeb was shuttered — Safari 16 just brought it back

Tim De Chant
·4 min read

Today, Apple released Safari 16, a major point release that’s debuting ahead of Ventura. The browser update is mostly focused on things users can’t see, like security and performance. But there’s one new user-facing feature that’s been on my wishlist for nearly a decade — sidebar tabs.

Sidebar tabs aren’t a new idea, of course. Microsoft’s Edge offers it out of the box, and Chrome and Firefox both have extensions that enable the feature, and Safari did at one time, too. But the browser that introduced me to the concept — and really ruined other browsers for me given the elegance of its implementation — was OmniWeb.

Twenty years ago, OmniWeb had a sidebar (a “drawer” in Interface Builder-speak) that faithfully rendered thumbnails of open web pages. They updated in the background and could be reordered by dragging them around. When tabs got too numerous, you could collapse them into smaller, text-only buttons. You could refresh the whole stack in just two clicks and see which pages had updated just by glancing at the thumbnails. For the web-obsessed in the early 2000s, it was a power user’s dream.

OmniWeb 6 tab drawer showing expanded and collapsed states.
OmniWeb 6 tab drawer showing expanded and collapsed states.

Image Credits: Tim De Chant / TechCrunch

For that crowd, vertical tabs are really the best way to go. Computer screens have been wider than tall for a while now, and putting tabs on the side of the window makes better use of that space, allowing users to view more of a webpage’s content. Plus, a vertical list is much easier to navigate when the number of tabs starts numbering in the dozens, something that happens to me all the time. (The screenshot shows how expanded and collapsed tabs appear in OmniWeb 6, which did away with the deprecated drawer UI element in favor of a sidebar.)

OmniWeb was arguably the first web browser available for Mac OS X. Before Internet Explorer was bundled with Mac OS X Developer Preview 4, intrepid testers could use OmniWeb for their browsing needs. The app had been originally made for NeXTSTEP, OS X’s precursor, with a beta available in 1995. Shortly after OS X developer previews became available, OmniWeb’s developer, OmniGroup, ported the browser.

The app was about as pure a Mac OS X experience as you could get. It was written in Cocoa, the then-new programming language that represented a clean break from classic Mac OS. Interface elements were in the lickable Aqua theme, and images and text were rendered using Quartz, the new OS’ compositor. Images were bright and the text was crisp and smooth. Oh, and it wasn’t made by Microsoft but an indie shop with a long history of cranking out solid NeXTSTEP and Mac OS software. For Mac addicts like myself, that was another strong selling point.

For a few years after the public release of Mac OS X, OmniWeb and Internet Explorer were pretty much the only two options for web browsing. Then Microsoft dropped IE for Mac, and Apple decided to get into the game, releasing Safari in January 2003.

Based on the open source KHTML rendering engine, Safari was fast and flexible, but it was sorely lacking the power features I had come to expect. It had tabs, but I found them clunky. It was also missing workspaces, toolbar search customization, synced bookmarks, and content filtering (with regex!), among others. I had grown used to them over the years, and I found it impossible to change.

Thankfully, with OmniWeb 4.5, OmniGroup decided to switch to WebCore, which Safari was based on. That gave OmniWeb a new lease on life, keeping it more or less relevant through the aughts and into the early 2010s.

In 2009, OmniGroup decided that it couldn’t continue devoting resources to OmniWeb, which started as a paid app and then transitioned to free. Chrome was muscling in, and most Mac users just stuck with what their computer came with, Safari. OmniGroup had started work on another major version, 6.0, and while it’s still updated today as a passion project, it’s not really a viable daily browser. For the most part, OmniWeb is dead.

When I realized the writing was on the wall, I tried a bunch of different browsers, including Chrome and Firefox, but I’m kind of particular about my user experience (if you couldn’t tell), and neither jibed with my expectations. At some point, I switched to Safari, leaning on a series of hacks to try to bring some of the most loved features with me. It’s worked OK, but it hasn’t been the same.

Until today. I feel like my browsing experience is once again starting to resemble those early days of Mac OS X. Over the last year, tab groups started to help me tame my Safari window overflow, and vertical tabs should help further, centralizing tab management in one place. At version 16, Safari is still not perfect — I’d still like to have thumbnail previews available for each page, and it would be great to turn off the now-redundant horizontal tab bar — but it’s much closer to the ideal than at any point in the last several years.

Recommended Stories

  • Liquid Instruments hooks up with $28.5M to upend the engineering testing market with software-defined instrumentation

    Now, a startup called Liquid Instruments that's devised a set of software and hardware to help engineers carry out one aspect of their work -- testing -- more efficiently is announcing a capital injection of $28.5 million to fuel its growth. Moore's Law is alive and well here: the startup's unique selling point is that it has built a new take on testing equipment by translating much of the process into software that sits on hardware that's faster, many times smaller, and less costly than traditional testing equipment, and provides other kinds of flexibility, such as more dynamic visualizations, diagnostics, programability and the ability to work on the tests in the cloud. This Series B round of equity funding, which I understand values the company at north of $100 million, will help Liquid Instruments continue to build out more hardware models, and to write more software-based more testing tools for those devices.

  • Better Buy: Apple vs. Microsoft

    It's been over a decade since Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) ran its "Get a Mac" campaign, a series of TV ads featuring a casually dressed man named Mac and a formally dressed man in a suit and tie representing a Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) personal computer (PC). The ads ran from 2006 to 2009 and often depicted Apple computers as faster and hipper, while Microsoft's PCs were slow and outdated. Now a piece of history in the tech world, the ad campaign was one of the last times Apple and Microsoft were truly put up against each other for all to see, as the businesses have slightly diverged.

  • Ethereum’s Merge Is Nearing. What It Means for Coinbase, Nvidia, and Other Stocks.

    The long-awaited upgrade to one of crypto's key networks will also be felt in the stock market, from trading platforms to chip makers.

  • Better Cybersecurity Stock: BlackBerry vs. CrowdStrike

    BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) represent two very different ways to invest in the cybersecurity market. BlackBerry reinvented itself as an enterprise-oriented cybersecurity company after retreating from the smartphone market. CrowdStrike has been disrupting traditional cybersecurity companies with its cloud-native Falcon platform.

  • This Semiconductor Giant Is Not Seeing a Slowdown in Growth

    Today's video focuses on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and its recently reported monthly revenue report for August 2022. While specific industries in the semiconductor market seem to be slowing down in growth, the manufacturing market continues to accelerate.

  • TikTok and Facebook Are Tracking User Data Via In-App Browsers, A Study Shows How They Do It

    A recent report highlighted the use of "custom browsers" by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS social apps, calling out Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) and TikTok for continuing to build their in-app browsers. Software developer Felix Krause pressed the panic button after finding that Meta and TikTok inject code into their browsers. He said it could monitor everything you tap or act as a critical logger, a tool that can gather what a user types, including passwords. Also Read: Elon M

  • Here Are 10 of the Best New Features of iOS 16 for Your iPhone

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s that time of year again when your iPhone gets an upgrade, giving you a slew of new features to tinker with. Apple’s iOS 16 is available for download now for owners of the iPhone 8 and onwards. Apple says the new operating system offers “all-new personalization features, deeper intelligence, and more seamless ways to communicate and share.”Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful

  • Alphabet's (GOOGL) New Nest Doorbell to Enhance Security

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google shows images of the new wired Nest Doorbell, which it will launch on Oct 6.

  • Apple iPhone 14 Preorders Strong Ahead Of Friday's Retail Launch

    Preorders of Apple's iPhone 14 smartphones are tracking as good as or possibly better than last year's iPhone 13 models, analysts say.

  • Apple (AAPL) Shares Gain on Strong iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand

    Apple's (AAPL) shares rise on strong pre-order data for iPhone 14 Pro Max, unveiled at the Sep 7 event.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Why Apple Stock Popped Monday Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed higher on Monday, adding as much as 3.5%. Wedbush's Daniel Ives has been keeping a close eye on Apple's website and notes that delivery times have quickly been pushed out to mid-October for the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro models, while the remaining preorders will take at least three weeks to process and wait times are quickly getting longer, according to The Fly. Ives noted that not only are iPhone 14 orders tracking ahead of his expectations, but consumers are ordering more Pro and Pro Max models, which will drive up the average selling price (ASP) for Apple.

  • Apple iOS 16 is available now: What to know about latest software update for iPhone

    Apple launched iOS 16 on Monday, delivering a suite of new features to most iPhones. Here's what you need to know about it.

  • 1 Green Flag for Verizon -- and 1 Red Flag

    The telecom giant has a massive subscriber base, but it's also carrying a big weight that could make it harder to keep up.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Reporting Season Wraps Up

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Chip tech startup SiFive launches products aimed at automotive market

    Silicon Valley startup SiFive Inc on Tuesday launched three new products aimed at the automotive market, which is emerging as one of the hottest areas for chip makers with electric and self-driving cars expected to boost the number of chips needed. The new chip designs launched are the E6-A series for digital control applications like steering, S7-A for so-called "safety islands" that act as a failsafe for other critical applications, and X280-A to manage data from image sensors and do machine learning work, including for autonomous driving. Before SiFive, Little helped build Qualcomm’s automotive business, and said both Qualcomm Inc and Nvidia Corp could be great customers and partners for SiFive.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As Investors Mull Margin Outlook?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? $14 Billion Buyback Announced

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Plays Catch-Up Versus China

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Wallet Service of Top Bitcoin Mining Pool, Poolin, Will Issue 'IOU' Tokens After Suspending Withdrawals

    Poolin acknowledged liquidity issues last week and halted withdrawals on its wallet service the next day.