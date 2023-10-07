I've moved 7 times in 8 years for jobs. Here are my tips for making friends wherever I go and finding the right apartment.

Source not pictured. Catherine Delahaye / Getty Images

Veronica Scofield is a nonprofit fundraiser who has made seven work-related moves since 2015.

She says she's grateful she's been able to see so many parts of the country and meet new people.

But moving so often also comes with challenges, like the high cost and being away from family.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Veronica Scofield, a 33-year-old nonprofit fundraiser currently based in Minneapolis. It has been edited for length and clarity.

Since 2015, I've moved seven times in search of greener pastures, better jobs, and cooler cities. I'm a nonprofit fundraiser, and when new opportunities have come up in new places, I've been eager to take them.

I grew up in North Carolina, and I've lived in Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado, Maine, and Minnesota, where I'm currently based.

There are upsides and downsides to switching places and job positions this often. Here's some of what I've learned.

Moving is a lot of work, both financially and physically

I'm pretty sure I'm still paying off debt on a credit card from a U-Haul I used to move eight years ago. My first few moves were within driving distance, which made it cheaper than flying to a new state and paying to ship my stuff. Each of my moves has cost between $1,000 and $3,000.

When you move, you either have to pack up all your stuff and take it with you or sell it and replace it. Sometimes I sold everything and replaced it when I moved; other times, I kept things in storage and got them back later, which was nice, but it depended on where I was moving from and to.

Then there are the other moving costs: In each new state, you have to pay to get a new driver's license and pay all the fees associated with renting a new apartment, like first and last month's rent and a security deposit.

Moving is hard emotionally, too

Even though I love the adventure, it's been really hard to move to a new state about once a year and find myself without a solid support system. I think I was so dedicated to my career that I didn't spend as much time socializing as I should have, so when I wanted to fill my time with things other than work, I found myself alone.

It's really hard to be away from my family. The worst part about moving so much is being far from them. The best part about moving so often is meeting a lot of amazing people that I never would've had the opportunity to meet otherwise.

I've had a lot of success with Bumble BFF , a twist on the dating app that's used to find friends. I've also joined social clubs. In Denver, I was in an adult recreation league; in Minneapolis, I joined a book club. I tried things until something stuck.

Finding an apartment is a difficult task

Sometimes, even applying to rent an apartment can cost between $200 and $800, and those fees are often nonrefundable. Usually, I create lists and narrow down my search to specific neighborhoods then ask for a virtual tour to narrow it down further or ask a friend to see it if they're in town.

I always advise people to read all the reviews of apartment complexes and trust their intuition. And always, always, always read the lease — even the fine print.

My favorite place was Maine because the vibes were just right. I moved to Maine from Denver, and it was so nice to be in a smaller place with a strong sense of local community. Plus, Maine has all four seasons, and Canada is only a few hours' drive away.

My least favorite place was Wisconsin. It was less about the place itself and more about where I was in my life. My job was super taxing, and I wasn't prepared for a Midwest winter.

It's strange to think about how different the way I live is from the way people used to live

It used to be common to work at the same company for 40 years and live in the same neighborhood the entire time. I do feel a level of privilege for being able to go out and explore the country and try different jobs and states.

I know a lot of people never get to leave their hometowns, and I got really lucky in that sense. But at the same time, I'm ready for some security and to put down roots. I hope my latest move to Minneapolis will be my last one for a while.

I'm ready to be still for a while, and with rising rent prices, it's not as easy to switch states and apartments so often.

I learned things about myself and the world that I didn't know

I've learned to be more at ease in social situations, more open to saying yes, and more proactive about making friends. I'm capable of so much more than I thought I was.

Even though my career and life path might seem strange to other people, it's made me so happy. You have to trust yourself and your intuition, and that's what I've done — seven times in a row.

