'I've never considered going anywhere else': Brewers owner Mark Attanasio says he hopes deal can extend lease until 2050

As the Milwaukee Brewers begin the postseason, the organization feels like it's in the middle innings of their negotiations with elected officials about future funding for American Family Field, but moving the team after the lease is up is not being considered, according to principal team owner Mark Attanasio.

"I've never considered going anywhere else," Attanasio said to reporters on Tuesday before game one of the National League wild-card series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. "Right now our lease runs until 2030, and I think we're – whatever inning it is, it's toward the late innings of making sure we'll be here until 2050, and that's our sole focus."

Attanasio and Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president of business operations, are optimistic a deal can pass and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers.

A public hearing on the stadium funding is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. at Wisconsin State Fair Park and Schlesinger said he plans to attend and speak at the meeting.

"They're going to work at their own pace," Schlesinger said of Republicans and Democrats. "As much as I would like to accelerate things, I think I've realized in this process that you can't rush politics. The word consensus is usually not a word used in Madison these days, but I'm hearing really good talks and discussions from people. They want to objectively make this work."

In September, Assembly officials revealed a plan for taxpayers to spend up to $600 million for capital improvements and renovations for American Family Field. The deal needs to pass the Republican-controlled legislature and be signed by Evers, a Democrat.

"What we're talking about now is the details, but the objective to keep us here long-term and have this ballparkfunded and have our landlord, the stadium district, have enough funds to meet its obligations," Schlesinger said.

In May, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred came to Milwaukee to push for a deal to get done.

Elected officials have been worried that if a deal can't be done, the Brewers could leave the Milwaukee after the lease is up in 2030.

