U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.05
    -0.51 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.90
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.59
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2243
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0540
    +0.0940 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,622.00
    +1,343.72 (+6.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.52
    +9.58 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.27
    +105.02 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

IVECO BUS announces plans to restart production of buses in Italy

Iveco Group N.V.
·3 min read
Iveco Group N.V.
Iveco Group N.V.

The vehicles will be based on state-of-the-art technologies, including those linked to electric battery and hydrogen propulsions. The project will contribute to Italy’s energy and ecological transition of public transport and will positively impact the development of the associated supply chain, the acquisition of new technologies and know-how for the country, and employment in the areas concerned.

Turin, 20th June 2022. Iveco Group (MI: IVG) communicates that plans are underway on behalf of its IVECO BUS brand, a leading manufacturer of mass-transit and premium buses and coaches, to apply for access to a Development Contract of the Ministry of Economic Development as part of the opportunities made possible by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The aim is to initiate manufacturing investments and Research & Development activities that will capitalise on the skills and products of the national automotive supply chain, with particular focus on the dedicated component sector.

The investment will support the energy transition of Italy's mass passenger transport segment, developing and introducing advanced propulsion technologies in the country. It will also relaunch the alliance between different areas of the country, since the Group's sites involved in the project are based in Turin and Foggia, two cities specialised in the production of industrial internal combustion engines.

More specifically, the expansion of engineering and manufacturing activities for electric batteries is being studied for the plants in Piedmont, while the company is considering the installation of new lines for the final assembly of high-tech, zero-emission (Battery Electric Vehicles ‒ BEV, and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles ‒ FCEV) and low-emission (latest-generation methane/biomethane and diesel/biodiesel) buses in Foggia. In short, the initial manufacture of these new buses will be launched in the other Group plants that are already dedicated to IVECO BUS production. It will then be continued and enriched with value added technology in Foggia, by means of alternative propulsion systems produced in Turin and hydrogen fuel cells. Production will be completed in Foggia with additional components largely supplied by the national automotive mechanics supply chain.

The Research & Development and manufacturing of batteries, as well as the supply of engines for the low-emission vehicles, will be entrusted to FPT Industrial, the Group's brand specialised in powertrain technologies and a global leader in the design, production, and sale of powertrains.

Subject to the acceptance of the application for a Development Contract, the transition to an advanced design phase, and therefore an operational phase, would take place in 2022 with the goal of producing the first buses in spring 2023. The company's investment also envisages the use of new dedicated competencies, acquired partly through training current employees and partly through new hires. The plan would add production and technological capacity to the brand in Europe, without affecting the development plans already in place and the production levels of the other European IVECO BUS plants.

Through this project, IVECO BUS and FPT Industrial will apply their exceptional technologies as they make a significant contribution to the energy and ecological transition in the mass passenger transport segment, relaunching the competitiveness of the Italian bus segment.

Domenico Nucera, President of the Bus Business Unit at Iveco Group, said: "We are convinced that our proposal is sound, and we are happy to announce it today. Trusting it is accepted, this project will enable us to develop new skills, contribute to the country's economic development, and play a leading role in the urgently needed renewal process of Italy's fleet for local public transport.”

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is a global automotive leader active in the Commercial & Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and related Financial Services arenas. Each of its eight brands is a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs approximately 34,000 people around the world and has 28 manufacturing plants and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk pumps Dogecoin amid lawsuit

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has gained 11% since billionaire Elon Musk said that he would continue to support and buy the cryptocurrency. See related article: Bitcoin, crypto return to red after rate hike rally wears off Fast facts According to CoinMarketCap data, the memecoin was up more than 12% in the past 24 hours to US$0.05788 on […]

  • Tesla sued by former workers over Elon Musk staff cuts

    Tesla is being sued by former employees who have accused the electric car company for illegally laying off staff without notice during Elon Musk’s recent cuts.

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeUS Futures Gain With European Sto

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Germany Plans Coal U-Turn, Gas Funding to Offset Russian Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapGermany is stepping up efforts to respond to a cut in Russian gas supplies by reviving coal plants and providing financing to secure gas for the winter, an effort that would cost ab

  • Austria Returns to Coal Era in Hedge Against Russian Power Play

    (Bloomberg) -- Austria is returning to the coal age, reviving use of the dirtiest fossil fuel to generate power as Russia curbs flows of natural gas to Europe.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapState-controlled Verbund AG, Austria’

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • China's Beidaihe, site of leadership conclave, bars Tesla cars for 2 months

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla cars will be prohibited from entering the Chinese coastal district of Beidaihe, site of a secretive annual summer leadership conclave, for at least two months starting on July 1, a local traffic police official told Reuters on Monday. The decision by the Beidaihe authorities comes just weeks after Tesla cars were also barred from driving on to some roads in the central city of Chengdu in early June, which coincided with a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the city. The official from the Beidaihe Traffic Police Brigade, who declined to give his name, did not provide a reason for the move but said it concerned "national affairs".

  • China's JD.com posts slowest growth ever in '618' shopping event

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Total sales by China's e-commerce giant JD.com rose 10.3% over the 18 days to Sunday during the first major shopping festival since a recent COVID-19 outbreak, the company said, sharply down from the 2021 event's growth of 27.7%. Chinese shoppers purchased 379.3 billion yuan ($56.48 billion) of goods on JD's platform over the "618" period, it said on its official WeChat account. The 618 event is China's second largest shopping festival after Singles Day in November, and was initiated in 2004 to mark JD.com's founding anniversary.

  • Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

    The global boom in oil prices has been great for oil companies, but oilfield service companies haven’t quite kept up with the rush

  • China swoops on cheap Russian oil as Western supplies dry up

    Russia has overtaken Saudi Arabia as China’s biggest oil provider as Beijing seeks to take advantage of the crisis by snapping up cheaper supplies.

  • Shoppers Are Facing Shortages of Beer to Popcorn This Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of popular food items from popcorn to sriracha is hitting restaurants and grocery shelves this summer, a sign that the world’s immense supply chains are still under pressure. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage M

  • Europe may shift back to coal as Russia turns down gas flows

    Europe's biggest Russian gas buyers raced to find alternative fuel supplies on Monday and considered burning more coal to cope with reduced gas flows from Russia that threaten an energy crisis in winter if stores are not refilled. The crisis and surge in gas prices add to challenges policymakers face as they tackle inflation and a worsening economic outlook. Italy's Eni said it was told by Russia's Gazprom that it would receive only part of its request for gas supplies on Monday, pushing the country closer to declaring a state of alert that will trigger gas saving measures.

  • IRD Announces $2.2 Million Weigh Station Contract from the State of Idaho

    International Road Dynamics Inc. ("IRD"), a Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announced today the award of a $2.2 million contract in Idaho. Under this contract, IRD will supply and install an eastbound mainline Weigh-in-Motion ("WIM") and Electronic Pre-Clearance system to complement the westbound IRD system at the new Idaho Transportation Department Port-of-Entry ("POE") facility on I-84 near Declo, Idaho. This will be the sixth WIM site IRD has deployed in I

  • Apple workers at Maryland store vote to unionize, a first for the U.S.

    The local workers, forming the Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, "have the support of a solid majority of our coworkers," they wrote in a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook. An Apple spokesperson, responding to Reuters request for comment, said by email the company had "nothing to add at this time." Unionization efforts are gaining momentum at some large U.S. corporations, including Amazon.com Inc and Starbucks Corp.

  • EY’s Breakup Plan Means Windfalls for Partners

    Ernst & Young’s plan to split its audit and consulting businesses would give thousands of its partners multimillion-dollar payouts and relies on optimistic assumptions for growth to justify the deal, according to internal company documents and people familiar with the matter. The internal documents show that EY believes both firms could grow faster and be more profitable on their own. This account of EY’s plan, code-named Project Everest, is based on internal documents distributed to top EY executives in May and reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, as well as people familiar with the matter.

  • CarMax Has Some Big Questions to Answer for Investors on Friday

    Despite strong selling conditions in the used car industry, CarMax (NYSE: KMX) has failed to impress investors lately. Part of the problem is that the used car giant is prioritizing market share gains over earnings right now. Wall Street had been hoping that CarMax instead would capitalize on soaring industry prices to raise its profitability.

  • Crypto Companies Pull Back on Marketing After Their Super Bowl Blitz

    Months after top cryptocurrency brands spent hundreds of millions of dollars on advertising campaigns, sponsorship deals and Super Bowl ads in a bid to turn themselves into household names, many are now putting the brakes on their marketing spending. The about-face comes amid a slump in the crypto markets that has wiped out roughly $2 trillion in value, increased scrutiny from regulators of some of the industry’s marketing practices and seen the collapse of “stablecoins” such as Luna and TerraUSD, which were promoted as being less volatile than other cryptocurrencies because their value is pegged to that of a government-backed currency such as the dollar. The shift has left ad sellers and agencies questioning whether crypto is going to be the cash cow they had anticipated, and crypto backers debating what the sector should do to regain momentum with consumers.

  • Labor Shortage Stymies Construction Work as $1 Trillion Infrastructure Spending Kicks In

    Contractors are dangling an array of benefits—from signing bonuses to housing allowances—to attract and retain workers.