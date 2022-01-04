U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,786.07
    -10.49 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,802.76
    +217.70 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,557.52
    -275.28 (-1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.56
    +28.25 (+1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.15
    +1.07 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.50
    +14.40 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.27 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1298
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6810
    +0.0530 (+3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3536
    +0.0060 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1700
    +0.8340 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,792.42
    +115.30 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,194.13
    +22.78 (+1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

Iveco Group N.V. announces signing of a euro 1.9 billion syndicated facility which includes a euro 1.4 billion committed revolving credit facility and a euro 0.5 billion term facility

Iveco Group N.V.
·1 min read

Turin, 4th January 2022. In connection with the demerger of the Iveco Group business from CNH Industrial and the related financing needs of Iveco Group going forward, today Iveco Group (MI: IVG) (the “Company”) has successfully signed a euro 1.9 billion syndicated facility with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Barclays, BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca – Banca di Credito Finanziario, Mizuho Bank, Santander CIB, Société Générale and Unicredit as Bookrunners and Mandated Lead Arrangers. The syndicated facility includes a euro 1.4 billion committed revolving credit facility with a 5-year tenor with two extension options of 1-year each and a euro 0.5 billion committed term facility with a 12-months tenor – extendable for up to an additional 12 months at the Company’s sole option.

The syndicated facility is intended for general corporate purposes and working capital needs of Iveco Group and confirms the firm support to Iveco Group from its key international relationship banks.

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is a global automotive leader active in the Commercial & Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and related Financial Services arenas. Each of its eight brands is a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; Iveco Defence Vehicles, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs approximately 34,000 people around the world and has 29 manufacturing plants and 31 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website: www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by 2030

    These tech companies look like great bets for long-term growth, and both have proven track records of delivering.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • 3 Best Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse has emerged as one of the hottest new growth opportunities in the technology sector. In addition to offering a new medium for socialization and entertainment, virtual worlds could also be a major new avenue for digital commerce and services. Unity Software (NYSE: U) provides a platform for developing interactive experiences and computer-generated visuals.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank 29.1% in the Last Month of 2021

    After a dramatic pullback, the fuel cell stock is now down roughly 15% over the last year of trading.

  • Why Pfizer, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Sinking Today

    Investors seem to be seeing a light at the end of the tunnel with the COVID-19 pandemic despite the present darkness.

  • Fertilizer producer Nutrien makes surprise CEO switch again despite strong profits

    Canada's Nutrien Ltd, the world's biggest fertilizer producer by capacity, surprised investors by replacing its chief executive on Tuesday for the second time in eight months, even as the company rakes in strong profits. Nutrien said in a statement that it named Ken Seitz, the head of its potash business, as interim chief executive after Mayo Schmidt stepped down as CEO. The company gave no reason for Schmidt's departure and spokesperson Megan Fielding said there are "legal constraints" on what Nutrien can say about it.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could 10X in 2022

    Investors looking for that kind of gain typically speculate in riskier investments such as cryptocurrency. The stock market generally offers a more stable environment in which to grow your money. Most stocks that could possibly go 10x -- that is, gain 900% from the initial investment -- will be newly public companies that get traded up as investors get excited about their prospects.

  • 3 Wildly Undervalued Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Today we will study Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), three stocks that fit this expensive-looking mold, yet could be wildly undervalued when looking out over the next decade, thanks to their high revenue growth and strong free cash flow (FCF) generation. Note that Levered FCF and Revenue Growth are using trailing 12-month figures.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Kings are companies that are part of the S&P 500 index and have increased their annual payouts to shareholders annually for at least 50 years. Providing a half-century of annual payout growth signals that a company has a relatively strong underlying business and has been able to survive and thrive through big changes and shakeups along the way. If you're seeking companies that can reliably increase their dividend payouts, read on for a look at five top Dividend King stocks to buy in 2022 and hold for the long term.

  • Why Upstart Stock Tanked 26% in December

    Shares of artificial intelligence (AI)-based fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) dropped 26% in December according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company is still seeing the fallout from investors disappointed in fourth-quarter guidance as well as a general deflation in fintech stocks due to concerns about the omicron coronavirus variant.

  • Why HubSpot Stock Fell 18% in December

    HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) shareholders lost ground to the market last month, with the stock falling 18% compared to a 4% gain by the broad S&P 500 index, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock would likely outpace the wider market under that optimistic scenario, but investors should brace for more share price volatility ahead of (and immediately after) HubSpot's upcoming earnings report.

  • This investing legend has been predicting surprises for the last 37 years. Here’s how he did last year — and what he’s forecasting now

    Byron Wien, the vice chairman of private-equity giant Blackstone, has been making his list of ten surprises for 37 years.

  • Bond market shows that a recession ‘seems pretty likely’ by 2023: DoubleLine’s Gundlach

    DoubleLine Capital Founder Jeffrey Gundlach speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi about the recent moves in the yield curve, Fed rate hikes in 2022, and signals in the bond market for an upcoming recession.

  • Better Buy: CRISPR vs. Intellia

    Gene editing has attracted a lot of attention in recent years. That's because of the incredible potential if companies can make the technology work in various disease areas. The idea is to cut a genome in a particular location, and add, change, or remove a gene responsible for disease.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy According to Mason Hawkins’ Southeastern Asset Management

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Mason Hawkins’ Southeastern Asset Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Hawkins’ investment strategy, history, and stock picks, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy According to Mason Hawkins’ Southeastern Asset Management. Mason Hawkins is the founder, chairman, and CEO at […]

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Snowflake, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Snowflake's (NYSE: SNOW) cloud platform is experiencing tremendous demand as businesses continue to rely more on cloud services to process and store data. Cloud infrastructure spending grew 37% year over year in the third quarter, with services from Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet's Google controlling 63% of the market.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in January

    Certain household-name tech stocks struggled in 2021 as we lapped the first year of the pandemic, which makes them bargains today.

  • Got $1,000? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Technology stocks have been hammered in 2021, and some of the riskier (but higher-reward) stocks have been hit especially hard. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) are both established companies and leaders in their space, making them safer bets. The Trade Desk has risen to prominence in the advertising technology space because of its software that allows advertisers to automatically bid on ad space.

  • Is Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Opendoor Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPEN ) by...

  • At US$6.35, Is Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Worth Looking At Closely?

    Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:SIRI ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS...