U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,899.95
    +92.65 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,858.64
    +825.36 (+2.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,094.44
    +301.76 (+2.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,843.36
    +37.04 (+2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.04
    -1.04 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,647.40
    -18.20 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    19.19
    -0.30 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9963
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0730 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1619
    +0.0053 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4280
    +1.1570 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,580.83
    -86.44 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.06
    +9.70 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.67
    -26.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

Iveco Group N.V. announces successful signing of a euro 400 million syndicated term facility

Iveco Group N.V.
·1 min read
Iveco Group N.V.
Iveco Group N.V.

Turin, 28 October, 2022. Today Iveco Group (MI: IVG) (the “Company”) has signed a euro 400 million syndicated term facility with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Banco Santander, Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca – Banca di Credito Finanziario, Mizuho Bank, Rabobank, Société Générale and Unicredit as Bookrunners and Mandated Lead Arrangers.
The facility has a 2-year tenor extendable for up to an additional 12 months at the Company’s sole option.

The proceeds will be used to refinance the current term facility, ahead of the final maturity which would fall in January 2024.

This new facility confirms the firm support to Iveco Group from its key international relationship banks.

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs approximately 34,000 people around the world and has 28 manufacturing plants and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • If GameStop stock goes above $30, ‘you could see something parabolic,’ S3 CEO says

    S3 Partners CEO & Managing Partner Bob Sloan speaks with Yahoo Finance Live about the main ingredient of a short squeeze, whether GameStop stock could soar again, and short positions against major tech companies like Meta.

  • Gilead stock soars on profits from HIV and cancer drugs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for drug maker Gilead.

  • Elon Musk on the hook to pay more than $200 million to 3 fired Twitter execs

    Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's head of legal policy, received a "golden parachute" clause in Twitter's merger with Musk's X Holdings.

  • What Awaits Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in Q3 Earnings?

    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) third-quarter results reflect lower-than-expected client segment revenues due to reduced processor shipments resulting from a weaker-than-expected PC market.

  • Twitter will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8

    Twitter's stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8, according to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This comes a day after Elon Musk completed the company's takeover after a lengthy ordeal late Thursday. "The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on November 08, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a)," the filing reads.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock crashed Thursday morning, sinking 6.5% lower as of 11:25 a.m. ET. The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer is upping up its battery swap game and even setting up a battery manufacturing business. Investors in Chinese stocks are already scurrying for cover after Chinese leader Xi Jinping secured a third term earlier this week, as they fear Xi's ideologies, particularly his crackdowns on the private sector and zero-COVID policy, to continue.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Makes a Strong Statement

    The successful entrepreneur and one of the hit show's most popular investors ends a long suspense.

  • Goldman Sachs reiterates Buy rating on Alphabet stock

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses one analyst's call on Alphabet stock.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Alibaba (BABA)?

    L1 Capital, an investment management company, released its “L1 Long Short Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of -5.9% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2022, underperforming the S&P ASX200 Index which had a 0.4% gain for […]

  • There’s a rush to buy I-bonds to lock in a high yield, but there may be an even better deal next week

    Friday is your last chance to buy at the 9.62% rate. But there are other important issues to consider.

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Lags Sales, Narrows '22 View

    AbbVie's earnings (ABBV) beat estimates for third-quarter 2022, while sales miss the same. Shares drop in pre-market trading after it narrows down its full-year earnings guidance.

  • Intel stock up more than 10% on plans to reduce costs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move higher in Intel stock.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Dropped Today

    QuantumScape continues to make step-by-step progress toward commercialization of its EV battery technology.

  • Amazon stock dives amid earnings beat, revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Allie Garfinkle joins the Live show to break down Amazon's third-quarter earnings report.

  • U.S. data brings some encouraging signs for inflation-weary Fed

    Some hints that U.S. price pressures are beginning to ease even as overall inflation remains high could encourage Federal Reserve policymakers to opt for smaller interest rate increases after they deliver a fourth straight supersized hike next week. While the Commerce Department reported on Friday that underlying inflation pressures remained stubbornly high last month, the Labor Department's Employment Cost Index showed a considerable slowdown in private-sector wage growth in the third quarter - it rose 1.2% compared to 1.6% in the second quarter - suggesting the likelihood of a scenario of ever-rising wages pushing prices higher may be receding. Fed policymakers are keenly attentive to the ECI as one of the better measures of labor market slack and a predictor of core inflation.

  • Why DexCom Stock Is Soaring Today

    What happened Shares of DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) were trading up by 13.9% as of 11:55 a.m. ET Friday. The big gain came after the diabetes-care technology company announced its third-quarter results following the market close on Thursday.

  • Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Enterprise Products (EPD) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • How Elon Musk funded $44 billion Twitter deal

    Elon Musk on Thursday closed the $44 billion deal announced in April to take Twitter Inc private and took ownership of the influential social media platform by firing top executives immediately. Musk had said he was excited to buy Twitter but he and his co-investors are overpaying. Musk pledged to provide $46.5 billion in equity and debt financing for the acquisition, which covered the $44 billion price tag and the closing costs.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks push higher as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

    U.S. equities elbowed their way past an earnings miss from Amazon to open higher Friday after a rough week of third-quarter financials from Big Tech.

  • Carlisle (CSL) Q3 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

    Carlisle's (CSL) Q3 earnings results reflect gains from solid performances across all segments.