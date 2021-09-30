U.S. markets open in 3 hours 2 minutes

Iveco Group name and logo usher in the future of new On-Highway player

CNH Industrial N.V.
London, September 30, 2021

A new On-Highway reality takes shape as a global organization tasked with safeguarding, supporting and bolstering eight unique, yet unified brands. This is the new Iveco Group and the unveiling of its logo is a further step towards the completion of the spin-off of this business from CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), which is expected to occur in early 2022.

Representing this reality is its own institutional logo which depicts Iveco Group as the holding company. With a light and understated design, it places the importance on the brands which it houses and pays homage to their rich and shared heritage, clearly delineating a forward trajectory for all of them, together. A name that accounts for the long journey these industrial businesses have come up from, starting in 1975 with the formation of the Industrial VEhicles COrporation.

A unique identity which uses a sober typeface, featuring cuts and inclinations into some of the letters to express the group’s sharp focus. The color grey evokes a sense of stability and a strong industrial DNA, acting as a cue for the humble, yet hardworking way forth for the Company, as it works in earnest determination to achieve its goals. The blue dot between the words “Iveco” and “Group” interrupts the color scheme to signal the future, one that is influenced by sustainable innovation. This circle adds a further element that will serve as a center point and dynamic graphic device, suggesting balance and placing attention on the details in the full logo composition.

Below the logo is the trickle down of the brands spread across one horizon. At the center of the Group are the beacon businesses: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures and commercializes heavy, medium and light duty commercial vehicles and FPT Industrial, the core of the Group which powers its sister brands’ products with its advanced engines and transmissions and remains a global leader in providing its vast array of powertrain technologies to customers in agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles alike.

Alongside them on the frontline are premium and mass-transit bus and coach brands IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ; Iveco Defence Vehicles for highly-specialized defense and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a global expert in large scale heavy duty quarry and construction vehicles; the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer Magirus; and finally, but strategically sat at the top of the tail is IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm of Iveco Group which supports them all. The Financial Services division will in fact serve as the cornerstone of Iveco Group’s new business models, especially in the area of alternative power.

See the new logo in motion here

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Francesco Polsinelli
Corporate Communications Manager, Europe
CNH Industrial
Tel.: +39 335 1776091

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com
www.cnhindustrial.com

