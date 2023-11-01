Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,209.75
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,108.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,482.50
    -7.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,666.10
    -2.30 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.44
    +0.42 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.70
    -7.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    -0.23 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0573
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.14
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2159
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.2930
    -0.3140 (-0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    34,491.16
    +278.18 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    707.35
    +4.41 (+0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,321.72
    -5.67 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,601.65
    +742.80 (+2.41%)
     

Italy's Iveco Group raises FY guidance again after strong Q3

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Truckmaker Iveco Group starts trading at Milan Bourse

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian truck and bus maker Iveco Group on Wednesday raised its 2023 guidance for the third time this year, after it posted a rise in third-quarter operating profit thanks to a strong pricing power.

The manufacturer said its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from industrial activities would come in between 770-800 million euros ($814-845 million) this year, up from an already improved previous forecast of 650-700 million euros.

In the third quarter, Iveco's adjusted EBIT from industrial activities almost tripled to 180 million euros, slightly topping a company-provided analysts' consensus of 164 million euros.

Free cash flow generation from industrial activities, however, was negative for 375 million euros in the July-September period as the group slowed down the pace of deliveries of new vehicles to its dealers' network due to longer, capacity-related, lead-times at several bodybuilders in Europe.

"This led to a somewhat high level of finished inventory - and cash absorption at group level - which we will deplete over the course of fourth quarter 2023 and first quarter 2024," Chief Executive Officer Gerrit Marx said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9463 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Alessandro Parodi; editing by Milla Nissi)

Advertisement