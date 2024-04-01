When Will Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Become Profitable?

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The US$15m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$3.3m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$3.1m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Iveda Solutions' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Iveda Solutions is bordering on breakeven, according to some American Software analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$6.0m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 129%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Iveda Solutions' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 2.6% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

