IVF Hartmann Holding AG (VTX:VBSN) Pays A CHF08.20 Dividend In Just Three Days

IVF Hartmann Holding AG (VTX:VBSN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase IVF Hartmann Holding's shares before the 25th of April in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CHF08.20 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CHF3.20 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, IVF Hartmann Holding has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current stock price of CHF0137.00. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. IVF Hartmann Holding paid out 51% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 19% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that IVF Hartmann Holding's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. IVF Hartmann Holding has delivered 4.6% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

Final Takeaway

Is IVF Hartmann Holding an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been flat and IVF Hartmann Holding's dividend payouts are within reasonable limits; without a sharp decline in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks IVF Hartmann Holding is facing. We've identified 3 warning signs with IVF Hartmann Holding (at least 1 which can't be ignored), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

