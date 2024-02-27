IVF Hartmann Holding (VTX:VBSN) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at IVF Hartmann Holding (VTX:VBSN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for IVF Hartmann Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = CHF15m ÷ (CHF173m - CHF26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, IVF Hartmann Holding has an ROCE of 10%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Medical Equipment industry average of 15%, it's not as good.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for IVF Hartmann Holding's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating IVF Hartmann Holding's past further, check out this free graph covering IVF Hartmann Holding's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at IVF Hartmann Holding, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 15% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that IVF Hartmann Holding is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 24% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

IVF Hartmann Holding does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

While IVF Hartmann Holding may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

