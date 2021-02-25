Ivo Pereira Manages E Trucking Services, a Transportation and Site Development Company: Find Out How They Are Changing the Trucking Industry Forever

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / People often have the aspiration to be their own boss and not depend on a desk job where their skills and efforts may be undervalued, but not often are people successful in accomplishing this.

A person who did is Ivo Pereira, a 27-year-old first-generation immigrant from Brazil, who came to the United States with his parents looking for better opportunities. Despite earning a degree in the automotive industry and becoming a master technician at BMW, Ivo found no purpose in the company.





Ivo felt mistreated and undervalued and so while he was still working as a BMW master technician, he created his snow removal truck company. This venture eventually made him more money than he was making at his job and that's when Ivo decided to take the leap and never look back.

"While I was still working as a tech, I went on to create my own snow plowing company which turned into multiple trucks generating more money than I was making at my full time job. That's when I decided to jump after being mistreated and undervalued at my previous job to deciding to do my own thing. I vowed to myself to create a place where people were treated fairly, equally and always had an opportunity for growth." Ivo shares.

Ivo's business evolved into E Trucking Services, a transportation and site development company he currently manages. In just the last five years, the company has grown to over 35 employees and has obtained over 15.5 million in revenue with multiple real estate properties, trucking, and opportunities for employees to grow.

"While working for a large corporate company and being one of their top performers, I felt unappreciated and underappreciated. This is what led me to the strong desire to build a company that focused solely on its employees. Seeing how unreliable and inadequate the trucking industry was, I saw the possibility of creating massive impact and change by being able to create an honest and reliable trucking team." Ivo explains.

Story continues

Indeed, Ivo's company is one of the fastest-growing dump truck teams in the entire United States. His goal and vision is to create something that makes the lives of construction contractors and excavators easier and more transparent.

"I also wanted to take my story and journey and share it with other people in certain circumstances and show them that anything in life is possible. We are all made for greatness and can conquer whatever it is we want to conquer, we just have to be willing to sacrifice our time, surround ourselves with the right people, and no matter what, never give up." Ivo states.

During Ivo's second year of business, his competitors set out to put him out of business as they were threatened by his rapid rise and market dominance. They attempted to derail the company by giving Ivo's clients false information. This ended up backfiring on the competitors.

"What sets myself and my company apart from our competitors is that we are fully focused on our clients. We do whatever it takes to give our clients 100% satisfaction. We are innovators and world shakers, usually thinking 5-10 steps ahead. We're always thinking of how we can make a process simpler for our customers as well as make our employees' lives easier day to day. For example, we noticed a very inadequate and old trucking process of paper tickets, making it impossible to accurately track expenses, resulting in losing a ton of money. We created a solution to that. We have created and launched our very own trucking application to be able to provide our customers with 100% accurate information for their projects and jobs." Ivo says.

This year, the biggest project for E Trucking Services is precisely rolling out their brand-new Electronic Tracking Trucking App. Their goal with the app was to make dump truck hauling more transparent and simple.

"We'll be one of the first dump truck tracking apps that will deliver a turn key operation for customers, drivers and owner operators -turning a paper industry with countless mistakes, dishonesty and thousands of wasted dollars into a simple, easy-to-use app with live and current trucking information for everyone to see and use." Ivo explains.

This innovation, attention to detail and customer obsession is what differentiates Ivo and E Trucking Services from other businesses. To achieve success with this venture, it was important for Ivo to always stay on his toes.

"To start your own business, you have to immerse yourself around leaders of the industry you want to be in. Continue working your full time job and in the off hours, create your game plan and start selling. Be sure to have enough workflow coming in and when your side gig starts to overtake your normal 9-5 job, that's when you'll know it's time to take the jump." Ivo advises.

Learn more about Ivo and E Trucking Services here.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group:

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: E Trucking & Services





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/632299/Ivo-Pereira-Manages-E-Trucking-Services-a-Transportation-and-Site-Development-Company-Find-Out-How-They-Are-Changing-the-Trucking-Industry-Forever



