U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,678.25
    +16.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,031.00
    +79.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,688.50
    +80.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,175.20
    +7.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.34
    +1.11 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.70
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.35
    +0.59 (+3.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4400
    +0.2320 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,797.32
    +113.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    986.57
    -59.66 (-5.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.10
    +45.85 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Ivorian e-commerce startup ANKA, formerly Afrikrea, raises $6.2M pre-Series A

Tage Kene-Okafor
·5 min read

A study by McKinsey & Company on general e-commerce activities in Africa says consumer spending will reach over $2 trillion in the next three years. Much of this spending falls under the importation of products, primarily influenced by consumer demand and the positioning of major e-commerce platforms in Africa.

Afrikrea, an Ivorian startup founded in 2016, is one of the few platforms facilitating product exports. It has raised a $6.2 million pre-Series A round while rebranding to ANKA, the SaaS platform it launched for sellers in partnership with DHL and Visa in April last year.

Moulaye Taboure launched Afrikrea with Kadry Diallo and Luc B. Perussault Diallo as a marketplace for Africa-based and -inspired fashion, clothing, accessories, arts and crafts. Last year, Afrikrea said it served more than 7,000 sellers from 47 African countries and buyers from 170 countries.

After some research, the founders noticed that these sellers also engaged with other channels, such as websites or social media. To them, it made sense to build another platform -- ANKA -- where merchants, with an omnichannel dashboard, can monitor their sales and inventory across all these channels: Afrikrea, social media and websites.

Other features like a customizable online storefront, payment links, and access to various payment methods and logistics added to the platform’s appeal to Afrikrea merchants. The appeal extended to the company itself, resulting in a name change despite the marketplace recording 250% year-on-year growth since launch.

“The main goal behind that is to reflect our much larger purpose and mission now. And also much larger product offering as we are going to serve not only people in fashion but in every industry where anyone wants to export African products,” CEO Taboure told TechCrunch in an interview.

Afrikrea is now one of the features on the ANKA website. Others include a customized online storefront (like Shopify), which is linked to sellers’ social media platforms and marketplace channels (such as Stripe, Gumroad or PayPal); access to shipping products with DHL; and receiving payments in various currencies (including a buy now, pay later option).

“So wherever you sell, on social media, Afrikrea marketplace, or your website, all of it ends up in one dashboard,” the CEO said. “You can manage all of your orders and one wallet to get paid and withdraw your money easily.”

Ivorian startup Afrikrea partners with DHL and Visa to launch SaaS e-commerce platform ANKA

ANKA is free to use when sellers fill up their product catalogs or generate payment links. However, once sellers decide to start using the software to accept payments or make a sale, they pay €10 (~$12) to access the service monthly. Also, sellers pay €10 (~$12) upfront for the platform’s shipping or website hosting services.

Taboure told TechCrunch that about 40% of its over 13,000 subscribers do not use the marketplace. To them, ANKA serves to generate payment links to use on other channels or fulfill orders from other channels. He said the company is building out a mobile application to make the process smoother.

Having engulfed Afrikrea’s merchant base, ANKA has sellers from 47 out of Africa’s 54 countries. ANKA also mentioned that more than 80% of its sellers are women, who have grown their revenue by 50% on average since joining the ANKA community.

The platform also records over 700,000 visits from its buyers who have transacted over $35 million on the platform. In a statement, ANKA said these buyers come from 174 countries, the majority based in Europe and North America. According to Taboure, the buyers are mainly from France and the U.S; they account for 90% of ANKA’s sales.

This past decade, the growth of e-commerce in Africa has been spearheaded by companies like Jumia, Takealot and Mall4Africa. In 2015, MallforAfrica struck a partnership with DHL and launched DHL Africa eShop with the logistics giant four years later.

But recent struggles from currency devaluation to investor pullout have forced the startup to take an extended hiatus (although it claims to be restrategizing), raising fresh questions on the viability of some e-commerce models in Africa. But Taboure believes his company is protected from such events because it serves the market the other way round.

“Most e-commerce tried so far has been Africans trying to buy outside. And yes, when you do that, you have currency and logistics issues that are completely different. We are the opposite. We are trying to have Africans earn in foreign currency. So if I were, to be honest, it’s almost like we operate in two different worlds,” he said.

“We are probably one of the few startups that are trying not just to make Africans spend their money or buy more things. We actually want to help them earn money globally and create value on the global stage. Ideally, this way, we contribute to solidifying our economies in much more than one way.”

In an interview TechCrunch had with the chief executive last year, he touted ANKA as the largest e-commerce exporter startup on the continent, claiming it ships over 10 tons of cargo per month from Africa. These sorts of numbers make investors’ mouths water -- in ANKA’s case, e-commerce heavyweights like Joseph Tsai.

The Alibaba executive and billionaire participated in the round alongside BESTSELLER Foundation, whose chairman is one of the largest shareholders in both ASOS and Zalando.

French VC and Africa-focused impact firm Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P) led the round. In a statement, its co-CEO, Sebastien Boye, said I&P invested in ANKA because the company is at the heart of his firm’s strategy: talented and ambitious founders, significant growth, value creation and a compelling impact thesis.

Other investors include VestedWorld, Enigmo, Groupe Prunay, Rising Tide Africa and SAVIU Ventures, the lead investor in ANKA’s seed round. In total, the company, which LoftyInc Capital and other local investors back, has raised $8.1 million.

“We’re pretty happy to have some VCs in the round, but also having entrepreneurs that already did what we did. That’s something that we’re very proud about and very intentional in building the round is we focused on having the best people at the table to help us grow.”

The company said the pre-Series A round will help it build out its SaaS mobile infrastructure and further product development. ANKA also plans to hire talent across tech, finance, sales and marketing to join its 30-person team across four continents.

Recommended Stories

  • DAVID MURDOCK COLUMN: On the 'new normal' vs. the 'old normal'

    It always surprises me how people who have lived only in this “new normal” cannot slow their run down to a walk. All they seem to know is running, and running everywhere quickly exhausts a person, literally and metaphorically.

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plummets a staggering 36% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Rivian manufactured 1,015 vehicles in 2021, says COO retired

    Last month, Rivian said it expected production to be "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 target of 1,200 because of supply chain constraints. The company delivered 920 vehicles by the end of 2021, according to the filing. Separately, Rivian said Rod Copes retired as chief operating officer.

  • Crypto analyst details the 'biggest overhang' for investors right now

    The Amber Group's Head of Americas Jeffrey Wang joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the 2022 cryptocurrency market outlook amid pending regulatory policies, cryptocurrencies' competing with the U.S. dollar, bitcoin's price, and NFTs.

  • Here’s the market move Cathie Wood says is ‘ridiculous’ as her flagship fund sputters

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a new video told investors she is sharing their pain, as the flagship ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) has slumped 45% since February. Ford shares have jumped 18% this year, Chrysler owner Stellantis (STLA) has gained 9%, and GM has climbed 6%.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called 'The New Oil' Of The Economy

    A Wall Street firm sees a “bumpy yet rewarding ride” for semiconductor stocks in 2022 and named Nvidia stock its top pick.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Does Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • Why Tilray Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped 13.6% on Monday after the cannabis company reported a significant improvement in its operational and financial results. Tilray's net revenue climbed 20% year over year to $155 million in its fiscal 2022 second quarter, which ended on Nov. 30. All told, Tilray's net income improved to $6 million, compared to a net loss of $89 million in the year-ago period.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 1.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Palantir has gotten hit hard as the market has become more cautious about heavily growth-dependent stocks, and more volatility could be in the cards if risk-heavy investments continue to fall out of favor.

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • AMD Stock Price Alert: Buy the Dip Opportunity Is Here

    AMD stock was on fire in 2021, but cooled off coming into 2022. Let's look at Monday's dip, which appears to be a buying opportunity.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Why Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and MongoDB Crashed at the Open, Then Recovered

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all fell hard again on Monday, down 8.6%, 7.5%, and 8.3% at their daily lows, respectively, before recovering more than half those losses by 2:10 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, although MongoDB management did present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference this morning.

  • 9 ways Warren Buffett's frugal habits can help you save money just like a billionaire

    The uber-wealthy investor is thrifty with everything from his breakfast to his house.