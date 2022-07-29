CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2022 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSXV:IVI) ("Ivrnet" or the "Company") provides an update on its trading halt.

The Corporation's common shares are currently halted from trading, and the trading of the Corporation's common shares is expected to remain halted pending completion of the reverse takeover transaction with Flexity Systems Ltd. previously announced on November 19, 2021 and updated on March 29, 2022.

About Ivrnet

Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value‐added business automation software. The company's products and services are delivered through the Internet and traditional phone network. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people, mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently, and personalized communication between people and automated systems.

For further information: please contact Andrew Watts, President and CEO, Ivrnet Inc.; Suite 1400, 350 - 7th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 3N9; Tel/fax 1.800.351.7227; E-mail: investors@ivrnet.com; www.ivrnet.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Ivrnet Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/710308/Ivrnet-Provides-Update-on-Trading-Halt



