Is IVU Traffic Technologies AG's (ETR:IVU) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

IVU Traffic Technologies' (ETR:IVU) stock is up by a considerable 18% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study IVU Traffic Technologies' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for IVU Traffic Technologies is:

14% = €11m ÷ €79m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.14 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of IVU Traffic Technologies' Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, IVU Traffic Technologies seems to have a respectable ROE. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 20%, we aren't very excited. IVU Traffic Technologies was still able to see a decent net income growth of 6.7% over the past five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable level of ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this also provides some context to the earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that IVU Traffic Technologies' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 16% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if IVU Traffic Technologies is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is IVU Traffic Technologies Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

IVU Traffic Technologies has a three-year median payout ratio of 41%, which implies that it retains the remaining 59% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, IVU Traffic Technologies has been paying dividends over a period of nine years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that IVU Traffic Technologies certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a respectable rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings.

