Is IVU Traffic Technologies AG's (ETR:IVU) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already know that IVU Traffic Technologies' (ETR:IVU) stock increased by 1.6% over the past week. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study IVU Traffic Technologies' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for IVU Traffic Technologies is:

14% = €10m ÷ €75m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.14 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of IVU Traffic Technologies' Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, IVU Traffic Technologies seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 14%. This certainly adds some context to IVU Traffic Technologies' moderate 12% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing IVU Traffic Technologies' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 15% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is IVU Traffic Technologies fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is IVU Traffic Technologies Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

IVU Traffic Technologies has a three-year median payout ratio of 35%, which implies that it retains the remaining 65% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, IVU Traffic Technologies is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of eight years of paying a dividend.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that IVU Traffic Technologies' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings.

