IVV Brings in $2.21B: ETF Fund Flows as of Dec. 26, 2023

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Canso Investment Counsel Ltd., the bond investor that helped Bombardier Inc. try to ward off a default claim in 2021, has been excused from the jet maker’s fight with hedge funds in New York. Most Read from BloombergApple to Fight Watch Ban in Court After White House Declines to ActS&P 500 Trades Within a Whisker of All-Time High: Markets WrapHow Were So Many Economists So Wrong About the Recession?Goldman’s Painful 2023 Lesson on China Forces Rethink of Emerging MarketsStudents F