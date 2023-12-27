IVV Brings in $2.21B: ETF Fund Flows as of Dec. 26, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
2,208.52
387,772.97
0.57%
898.19
494,206.71
0.18%
492.89
3,727.87
13.22%
407.09
31,291.25
1.30%
359.34
65,738.96
0.55%
343.69
20,162.14
1.70%
340.98
10,428.28
3.27%
329.29
11,705.78
2.81%
312.26
1,617.04
19.31%
242.65
104,112.82
0.23%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-903.70
18,676.56
-4.84%
-622.33
14,559.16
-4.27%
-488.12
7,846.30
-6.22%
-481.03
22,125.02
-2.17%
-469.05
228,896.08
-0.20%
-415.21
50,913.00
-0.82%
-288.60
4,708.30
-6.13%
-184.07
13,800.22
-1.33%
-163.71
25,473.03
-0.64%
-159.80
2,083.27
-7.67%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
-14.13
6,838.63
-0.21%
Asset Allocation
71.44
16,757.67
0.43%
Commodities
56.53
130,355.40
0.04%
Currency
-25.03
3,562.18
-0.70%
International Equity
626.22
1,356,944.38
0.05%
International Fixed Income
586.90
170,163.04
0.34%
Inverse
2,083.76
16,253.34
12.82%
Leveraged
-972.27
82,380.99
-1.18%
U.S. Equity
3,874.40
4,923,178.75
0.08%
U.S. Fixed Income
44.29
1,346,472.90
0.00%
Total:
6,332.11
8,052,907.26
0.08%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.