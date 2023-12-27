Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,824.00
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,876.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,081.00
    -2.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,081.00
    -1.10 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.26
    -0.31 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    2,077.30
    +7.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.51
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1036
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8860
    -0.0150 (-0.38%)
     

  • Vix

    12.99
    -0.04 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2719
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7270
    +0.3640 (+0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,403.82
    -1,105.01 (-2.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.58
    -20.47 (-2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,697.51
    +2.78 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,701.43
    +395.58 (+1.19%)
     

IVV Brings in $2.21B: ETF Fund Flows as of Dec. 26, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

2,208.52

387,772.97

0.57%

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

898.19

494,206.71

0.18%

SQQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

492.89

3,727.87

13.22%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

407.09

31,291.25

1.30%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

359.34

65,738.96

0.55%

TQQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

343.69

20,162.14

1.70%

SOXX

iShares Semiconductor ETF

340.98

10,428.28

3.27%

SMH

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

329.29

11,705.78

2.81%

SH

ProShares Short S&P500

312.26

1,617.04

19.31%

BND

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

242.65

104,112.82

0.23%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

-903.70

18,676.56

-4.84%

XLP

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

-622.33

14,559.16

-4.27%

SOXL

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

-488.12

7,846.30

-6.22%

JPST

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

-481.03

22,125.02

-2.17%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-469.05

228,896.08

-0.20%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

-415.21

50,913.00

-0.82%

TMF

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares

-288.60

4,708.30

-6.13%

XLU

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

-184.07

13,800.22

-1.33%

SHY

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

-163.71

25,473.03

-0.64%

TNA

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3x Shares

-159.80

2,083.27

-7.67%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

-14.13

6,838.63

-0.21%

Asset Allocation

71.44

16,757.67

0.43%

Commodities

56.53

130,355.40

0.04%

Currency

-25.03

3,562.18

-0.70%

International Equity

626.22

1,356,944.38

0.05%

International Fixed Income

586.90

170,163.04

0.34%

Inverse

2,083.76

16,253.34

12.82%

Leveraged

-972.27

82,380.99

-1.18%

U.S. Equity

3,874.40

4,923,178.75

0.08%

U.S. Fixed Income

44.29

1,346,472.90

0.00%

Total:

6,332.11

8,052,907.26

0.08%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2023 etf.com. All rights reserved

