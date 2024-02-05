IVV Led Inflows, SPY Topped Outflows Last Week
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change<
2,927.94
424,115.73
0.69%
2,773.31
361,195.44
0.77%
2,081.06
26,517.95
7.85%
1,888.98
394,220.86
0.48%
1,011.06
51,048.61
1.98%
1,009.39
2,934.55
34.40%
864.75
3,014.30
28.69%
752.64
31,279.27
2.41%
713.00
37,811.43
1.89%
695.39
2,585.81
26.89%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-5,835.40
486,554.57
-1.20%
-2,770.73
30,770.43
-9.00%
-1,917.30
60,756.01
-3.16%
-1,157.79
12,540.74
-9.23%
-1,037.12
20,558.60
-5.04%
-521.02
11,065.41
-4.71%
-488.46
35,552.92
-1.37%
-415.59
28,313.38
-1.47%
-399.23
36,625.63
-1.09%
-384.60
8,053.10
-4.78%
ETF Weekly Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
74.73
6,839.77
1.09%
Asset Allocation
-89.30
16,991.56
-0.53%
Commodities
-575.87
126,140.87
-0.46%
Currency
585.30
31,648.62
1.85%
International Equity
2,784.53
1,369,926.21
0.20%
International Fixed Income
1,261.00
173,607.32
0.73%
Inverse
64.89
14,816.42
0.44%
Leveraged
710.66
84,030.22
0.85%
U.S. Equity
4,981.33
5,077,154.39
0.10%
U.S. Fixed Income
2,908.68
1,375,109.05
0.21%
Total:
12,705.96
8,276,264.44
0.15%
Asset Classes (Year-to-Date)
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
174.80
6,771.70
2.58%
Asset Allocation
-282.06
16,970.71
-1.66%
Commodities
-3,197.52
126,629.65
-2.53%
Currency
1,534.16
31,912.51
4.81%
International Equity
5,088.31
1,364,557.08
0.37%
International Fixed Income
3,966.13
172,530.78
2.30%
Inverse
-1,289.26
13,943.18
-9.25%
Leveraged
-2,260.93
85,159.07
-2.65%
U.S. Equity
14,473.04
5,099,330.33
0.28%
U.S. Fixed Income
17,259.34
1,367,413.64
1.26%
Total:
35,466.02
8,285,218.63
0.43%
Top 10 Volume Surprises, Funds >$50 mm AUM
Ticker
Name
Average Volume
1 Week Average
% of Average
265,958.00
1,846.98%%
1,382,630.00
1,833.34%%
639,145.00
1,660.10%%
591,871.00
1,430.03%%
13,928.00
1,412.85%%
720,316.00
1,405.56%%
247,201.00
1,356.36%%
595,176.00
1,285.88%%
334,769.00
1,280.97%%
24,262.00
1,264.89%%
Top 10 Weekly Performers, Excluding Leverage/Inverse Funds and <1,000 Shares Traded
Ticker
Name
Weekly Performance
Weekly Volume
AUM ($, mm)
20.59%
5,682,307
2.80%
11.77%
60,006
1.20%
9.86%
1,598,071
340.89%
9.21%
4,157,716
2,033.51%
7.71%
26,555,912
983.25%
7.26%
13,146,419
2,992.72%
6.36%
123,145
167.33%
6.11%
115,045
35.01%
6.05%
1,425,718
1,261.46%
6.03%
700,095
233.79%
Top 10 YTD Performers
Ticker
Name
YTD Performance
Weekly Performance
AUM ($, mm)
44.56%
6.36%
167.33%
43.77%
4.57%
43.51%
7.71%
983.25%
36.15%
11.77%
1.20%
35.41%
6.70%
0.63%
27.48%
5.19%
48.98%
26.62%
9.86%
340.89%
26.00%
6.11%
35.01%
21.13%
9.21%
2,033.51%
20.12%
5.15%
266.59%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.