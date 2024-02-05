IVV Led Inflows, SPY Topped Outflows Last Week

The Wall Street Journal

Palantir Technologies' revenue growth accelerated last quarter, and the company hit a record profit, as the data analytics firm has been working to assure investors it can overcome slowing sales to the U.S. government. The company closed out 2024 with $93 million in profit for the fourth quarter, triple from a year earlier when Palantir first recorded a profit. Palantir's shares rallied most of last year and have about doubled over the last 12 months.