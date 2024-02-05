Advertisement
  • S&P 500

    4,942.81
    -15.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,380.12
    -274.30 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,597.68
    -31.28 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,937.24
    -25.49 (-1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.80
    +0.52 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    2,041.60
    -12.10 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -0.36 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0745
    -0.0050 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1640
    +0.1310 (+3.25%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2535
    -0.0095 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7140
    +0.4060 (+0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,411.64
    -404.57 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,612.86
    -2.68 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,354.16
    +196.14 (+0.54%)
     

IVV Led Inflows, SPY Topped Outflows Last Week

etf.com Staff
·5 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change<

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

2,927.94

424,115.73

0.69%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

2,773.31

361,195.44

0.77%

IUSB

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

2,081.06

26,517.95

7.85%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

1,888.98

394,220.86

0.48%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

1,011.06

51,048.61

1.98%

DYNF

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

1,009.39

2,934.55

34.40%

IBIT

iShares Bitcoin Trust

864.75

3,014.30

28.69%

IVE

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

752.64

31,279.27

2.41%

MUB

iShares National Muni Bond ETF

713.00

37,811.43

1.89%

FBTC

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

695.39

2,585.81

26.89%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-5,835.40

486,554.57

-1.20%

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

-2,770.73

30,770.43

-9.00%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-1,917.30

60,756.01

-3.16%

XLU

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

-1,157.79

12,540.74

-9.23%

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

-1,037.12

20,558.60

-5.04%

OEF

iShares S&P 100 ETF

-521.02

11,065.41

-4.71%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-488.46

35,552.92

-1.37%

IEF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

-415.59

28,313.38

-1.47%

IVW

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

-399.23

36,625.63

-1.09%

SPLV

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

-384.60

8,053.10

-4.78%



ETF Weekly Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

74.73

6,839.77

1.09%

Asset Allocation

-89.30

16,991.56

-0.53%

Commodities

-575.87

126,140.87

-0.46%

Currency

585.30

31,648.62

1.85%

International Equity

2,784.53

1,369,926.21

0.20%

International Fixed Income

1,261.00

173,607.32

0.73%

Inverse

64.89

14,816.42

0.44%

Leveraged

710.66

84,030.22

0.85%

U.S. Equity

4,981.33

5,077,154.39

0.10%

U.S. Fixed Income

2,908.68

1,375,109.05

0.21%

Total:

12,705.96

8,276,264.44

0.15%



Asset Classes (Year-to-Date)

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

174.80

6,771.70

2.58%

Asset Allocation

-282.06

16,970.71

-1.66%

Commodities

-3,197.52

126,629.65

-2.53%

Currency

1,534.16

31,912.51

4.81%

International Equity

5,088.31

1,364,557.08

0.37%

International Fixed Income

3,966.13

172,530.78

2.30%

Inverse

-1,289.26

13,943.18

-9.25%

Leveraged

-2,260.93

85,159.07

-2.65%

U.S. Equity

14,473.04

5,099,330.33

0.28%

U.S. Fixed Income

17,259.34

1,367,413.64

1.26%

Total:

35,466.02

8,285,218.63

0.43%



Top 10 Volume Surprises, Funds >$50 mm AUM

Ticker

Name

Average Volume
(30 Day)

1 Week Average
Volume

% of Average

SNAV

Mohr Sector Nav ETF

14,400

265,958.00

1,846.98%%

EQLS

Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF

75,416

1,382,630.00

1,833.34%%

OAEM

OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF

38,500

639,145.00

1,660.10%%

BUFB

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF

41,389

591,871.00

1,430.03%%

PIFI

ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF

986

13,928.00

1,412.85%%

BFEB

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February

51,248

720,316.00

1,405.56%%

QDEF

FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund

18,225

247,201.00

1,356.36%%

FEBW

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Feb ETF

46,285

595,176.00

1,285.88%%

CHGX

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

26,134

334,769.00

1,280.97%%

QVML

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-Factor ETF

1,918

24,262.00

1,264.89%%



Top 10 Weekly Performers, Excluding Leverage/Inverse Funds and <1,000 Shares Traded

Ticker

Name

Weekly Performance

Weekly Volume

AUM ($, mm)

CYA

Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF

20.59%

5,682,307

2.80%

KSET

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF

11.77%

60,006

1.20%

URNJ

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

9.86%

1,598,071

340.89%

URNM

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

9.21%

4,157,716

2,033.51%

MSOS

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

7.71%

26,555,912

983.25%

URA

Global X Uranium ETF

7.26%

13,146,419

2,992.72%

MJUS

Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

6.36%

123,145

167.33%

CNBS

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF

6.11%

115,045

35.01%

ZROZ

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon US Treasury Index ETF

6.05%

1,425,718

1,261.46%

EPOL

iShares MSCI Poland ETF

6.03%

700,095

233.79%



Top 10 YTD Performers

Ticker

Name

YTD Performance

Weekly Performance

AUM ($, mm)

MJUS

Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

44.56%

6.36%

167.33%

WEED

Roundhill Cannabis ETF

43.77%

 

4.57%

MSOS

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

43.51%

7.71%

983.25%

KSET

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF

36.15%

11.77%

1.20%

LGLZ

Subversive Cannabis ETF

35.41%

6.70%

0.63%

YOLO

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

27.48%

5.19%

48.98%

URNJ

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

26.62%

9.86%

340.89%

CNBS

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF

26.00%

6.11%

35.01%

URNM

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

21.13%

9.21%

2,033.51%

MJ

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF

20.12%

5.15%

266.59%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


