IVX Health Achieves National Accreditation with ACHC

·3 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for adult and pediatric patients with multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and other complex chronic conditions, proudly announced today it has achieved national accreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for the services of Ambulatory Infusion Centers. The accreditation approvals apply to each of its now 57 centers across the country.

IVX Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/IVX Health)
IVX Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/IVX Health)

To achieve accreditation, an organization must demonstrate their dedication to not only meeting – but also continued compliance – with standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care. The standards of excellence set forth by ACHC showcase the commitment to outstanding quality achieved by those elite health care companies receiving this distinction.

ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has CMS deeming authority for Home Health, Hospice, and DMEPOS.

"We are honored to receive national accreditation from ACHC, as that organization truly is the gold standard for infusion center quality and safety standards," noted Andrew Lasher, chief medical officer for IVX Health. "Gaining accreditation for each of our centers nationwide reflects the confidence and support of the physicians across the country who entrust IVX Health with their most vulnerable patients."

"IVX Health demonstrates its commitment to quality and patient safety," said José Domingos, president and CEO of ACHC. "We base ACHC Ambulatory Infusion Center Accreditation on the findings of an extensive and thorough review against rigorous standards for patient safety, quality improvement, environmental safety, and operational effectiveness. IVX Health has achieved this award of ACHC Accreditation through its performance in successfully meeting those standards."

IVX Health exclusively cares for patients with a variety of autoimmune diseases, reimagining the traditional infusion experience with an intentionally designed care model that drives clinical excellence and superior patient outcomes. IVX Health never exceeds a 1:3 nurse-to-patient ratio, which ensures high-quality interactions between its patients and team of nurses and nurse practitioners at every encounter. IVX also provides patient-focused amenities such as private suites, evening and weekend appointment availability, and conveniently located centers near home and work.

"To be recognized with national Ambulatory Infusion Center Accreditation by ACHC is a milestone we couldn't have achieved without our incredibly talented clinicians and their focus on high-quality care across the country," said Katie Thackston, senior vice president of strategy and product at IVX Health. "The IVX team cares for every patient in a personalized, professional, and thoughtful manner, ensuring a truly unique experience when compared to other infusion site of care alternatives."

For more information, please visit the IVX Health website.

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests.

