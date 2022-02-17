U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

IVX Health to Open Three New Infusion Centers in Southwest Florida to Care for Patients Living with Complex Chronic Conditions

·3 min read

FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for adult and pediatric patients with multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and other complex chronic conditions, today announced the opening of three new centers in the Southwest Florida region this spring. Conveniently located in the communities of Fort Myers, Naples, and Estero, IVX Health redefines the care experience for patients receiving ongoing biologic infusion or injection therapy. All IVX Health centers feature patient-focused amenities such as guaranteed private suites, flat screen TVs with streaming content, high-speed Wi-Fi, and complimentary snacks.

IVX Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/IVX Health)
IVX Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/IVX Health)

IVX Health centers are intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of those with complex chronic conditions. In contrast to the hospital setting, IVX centers are conveniently located where patients live and work, allowing patients to seamlessly schedule care appointments around their daily routines - anytime from 7AM-7PM every weekday and on Saturdays.

"I am so happy to have found IVX Health," said Merritt Kracker, a patient at IVX Health in Fort Myers. "The private rooms and convenient locations are such a welcome change compared to where I received infusions in the past, and IVX made it easy to switch. The entire team at IVX is incredibly accommodating and committed to caring for patients in the best way possible."

IVX Health's presence in Southwest Florida highlights the company's accelerated growth across the entire state, with centers currently located in Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa. By the end of 2022, IVX will have over 20 infusion centers in the state – with additional centers opening in Daytona, Sarasota-Bradenton, and several other Southern Florida markets.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to introduce IVX Health to the healthcare community in Southwest Florida," said Doug Ghertner, CEO of IVX Health. "With each new market we enter, we find more and more providers searching for alternative treatment sites for their patients that focus on ensuring safe, high-quality care. Specialists like gastroenterologists, rheumatologists, neurologists, and others trust IVX Health with their patients because of our commitment to world-class service and clinical excellence."

Southwest FL Market Presence

Estero

21740 S Tamiami Trail, Suite 106

Estero, FL 33928

(239) 213-3610

Fort Myers

8291 Dani Drive, Suite 130

Fort Myers, FL 33966

(239) 256-3265

Naples

2306 Pine Ridge Road

Naples, FL 34109

(239) 213-3601

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. For more information on IVX Health and its existing locations, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ivx-health-to-open-three-new-infusion-centers-in-southwest-florida-to-care-for-patients-living-with-complex-chronic-conditions-301484889.html

SOURCE IVX Health

