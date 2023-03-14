U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,933.53
    +77.77 (+2.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,276.93
    +457.79 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,457.91
    +269.07 (+2.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,800.77
    +56.47 (+3.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.38
    -0.42 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.20
    -5.30 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    +0.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6240
    +0.1090 (+3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2159
    -0.0026 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3550
    +1.1570 (+0.87%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    579.93
    +30.91 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,634.27
    +85.64 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     
CATCH UP:

Inflation rises at slowest annual pace since late 2021

Ivy Day 2023, Diversity and College Admissions

AdmissionSight
·3 min read
AdmissionSight

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / The college admissions results for students across the United States are sure to be a surprise as Ivy Day 2023 is on the horizon. High school seniors are embracing for what is now shaping up to be the most competitive year on record for college admissions.

Colleges and universities, from small private schools to massive public institutions, are showing record numbers of applicants as well as substantial dips in acceptance rates.

Elite schools all over the country, from Ivy Leagues in the east to Stanford and Caltech in the west, are showing a strong trend of placing major emphasis on improving the diversity of their incoming classes.

In the past, students from low-income communities have been kept out of elite schools all over the country due to the lack of equitable access to opportunities. But last year, Harvard saw a 43% increase in applications from minority students, while MIT saw a jaw-dropping 66% increase. This rise in applications has been witnessed at the most selective schools where URM's now are given higher priority and thus have a higher chance of admission.

At UCLA, freshman applications rose by 28% last year, and the school saw a 48% rise in African-American students and a 33% increase for Hispanic students.

This trend overall points to a more equitable and just process of college admission. However, what it also points to is the inescapable fact that college admissions is only going to become more difficult for students, especially for Asian Americans.

That is where college admissions consultants come in. CEO and Founder of AdmissionSight, Eric Eng, knows all too well about the competitiveness that high school students face when trying to get into the nation's top schools.

That is why he and his experienced team of consultants have formulated a process that allows students to accentuate their strengths, stand out through a unique "hook," and improve their overall chances of getting into the schools of their dreams.

In fact, AdmissionSight boasts an impressive 75% acceptance rate to Ivy League schools amongst the high school students that it works with. The company offers a wide range of programs for students who are looking to improve their chances of getting into the school of their dreams.

Whether it is tutoring for difficult and important AP Exams, preparing for standardized tests such as the SAT or ACT's, or training for some of the most competitive and impressive science research competitions such as the Intel Science and Engineering Fair, AdmissionSight has students covered.

Overall, Eng and his team are dedicated to erasing the mystery that surrounds America's holistic college application process. By making it clear what top colleges are looking for in applicants, AdmissionSight gives students the best possible chance of getting in.

Given the most competitive schools are seeking to increase the diversity of their student body, it is clear that admissions at the top schools in the country are only going to continue to get more difficult.

For that reason, high school students who are most determined to get into the best schools should seriously consider working with an admissions consultant to get the most out of their high school experience and present a compelling application to the top schools to get their foot in the door.

About AdmissionSight

AdmissionSight is a full service admissions consulting company with over 10 years of experience guiding students through the competitive admissions process to college, transfer, graduate, and international programs.

AdmissionSight's services include SAT/AP preparation, science research program, passion project development, extracurricular involvement, academic competition preparation, summer program applications, personal statement editing, interview preparation, and letter of recommendation strategy. On average, 75% of their students are admitted to an Ivy League university, Stanford, MIT, UChicago, and Caltech, one of the highest track records in the industry.

Media Contact:

AdmissionSight Inc.
info@admissionsight.com
(650) 338-8226

SOURCE: AdmissionSight




View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743417/Ivy-Day-2023-Diversity-and-College-Admissions

Recommended Stories

  • What Happens to Borrowers if The Supreme Court Quashes Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness?

    On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard challenges to President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan. The proposal, which would cancel between $10,000 and $20,000 in current debt for most borrowers, has been on hold since conservative opponents filed a series … Continue reading → The post The Supreme Court May Quash Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness: Here's What Borrowers Should Do appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A new surprise for U.S. savers: Turn 529s into retirement money

    When financial planner Larry Pon started reading about the SECURE 2.0 Act that overhauls retirement saving, he was shocked at the provision about college funds. "Hey, this applies to me!" the certified public accountant from Redwood Shores, California, said. As it happened, Pon's daughter graduated from the University of California-Berkeley with a degree in sociology, and the family had money left over.

  • Private student loan lender SoFi sues over federal student loan payment pause extension

    An estimated $6 million to $8 million profit loss fuels SoFi’s move.

  • 20 banks that are sitting on huge potential securities losses — as was SVB

    SVB Financial faced a perfect storm, but there were plenty of other banks with high levels of unrealized securities losses as of Dec. 31.

  • Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $12.99, marking a -1.22% move from the previous day.

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • These 3 banks now offer 5% on checking and savings accounts: A ‘potential measure of protection against financial instability.’

    It’s been over a decade since savings rates have been this high. Balances up to $10,000 are eligible for one of the highest available rates in the high-yield savings market today with this high-yield checking account from Consumers Credit Union.

  • US Shouldn’t Have Bailed Out SVB Depositors, Say Investors Like Ken Griffin and Carson Block

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s emergency decision to backstop the financial system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has earned praise from prominent names including Larry Summers and Bill Ackman.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapGlobal Banking Stocks

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says unlimited deposit guarantee will be hard to reverse after SVB fallout: ‘We are now in a different world’

    The economist also said that the Fed will likely now “retreat” on interest rate hikes.

  • Nvidia's Charts Tell the Tale of How to Trade the Stock

    Regular readers may recall that I last addressed Nvidia back on February 23rd in response to earnings. The stock opened in the $230's that day, and I made the disciplined sale that I said I would as my target coming into earnings had been $216. Well, the stock has really gone mostly sideways since then and I am back to update my view.

  • Bank of America Has Biggest Losses in Bond Portfolio Among Peers

    The bank was sitting on an unreallized loss of nearly $109 billion in a large bond portfolio at the end of 2022

  • Boeing lands mega deal with Saudi Arabia

    Boeing scores a key deal with Saudi Arabia.

  • Charles Schwab, Snagged Into Banking Mess, Could Be a Bargain

    As fear ripples through the banking industry, Charles Schwab was swept into the mess last week and continued to sink Monday. The stock is now down around 30% for the past few days and around 35% for the year, over concerns of mark-to-market losses on its held-to-maturity bond portfolio. Schwab has faced a steady flight of cash from accounts in search of higher returns in money markets and other instruments, which it calls cash sorting.

  • Inflation at 6%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Markets are in a state of flux right now, with heavy changes on the near horizon. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – and the Fed’s takeovers of it and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks – have sparked fears of a new banking or financial crisis, as well as calls for the Federal Reserve to pare back on its policy of interest rate hikes and monetary tightening. The inflation numbers for February were in-line with expectations, with a monthly gain of 0.4% and an annualized rate of 6%

  • Bank stocks rally in sharp reversal from previous session

    First Republic (FRC) and other regional banks are up sharply, in a stunning reversal from the previous session when the sector was hammered following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Down More Than 30%: Insiders Buy the Dip in These 2 Beaten-Down Regional Bank Stocks

    The week got off to a rocky start as the markets digested the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week, and the Federal regulators’ shutdown of Signature Bank over the weekend. Sparking fears of contagion, on Monday, stocks in the banking sector saw shares drop dramatically, as investors scrambled to figure out the new patterns of risk and reward. The effect was most pronounced among the mid-sized and regional banking firms. In that niche, sudden drops in share value prompted trading halts for

  • Fed Rate Pause Is a Tough Call After Inflation Reaccelerates

    (Bloomberg) -- An acceleration in monthly core consumer prices seems likely to reinforce the Federal Reserve’ determination to raise interest rates to fight inflation, though the decision on next week’s move will be a tough call amid ongoing concern about financial turmoil.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stoc

  • US Labor Board judge rules Exxon must repay workers for suspended 401K match

    (Reuters) -A U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) administrative law judge on Monday ordered Exxon Mobil Corp to make whole 1,800 employees at two refineries for lost earnings during a suspension of employer contributions to a 401K plan in 2020 and 2021. Exxon suspended the matching employer contributions for all employees between Oct. 1, 2020 and Oct. 1, 2021 to save money while sustaining heavy financial losses during the downturn in fuel demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Administrative Law Judge Christal Key said in a ruling accompanying the order that Exxon engaged in bad-faith bargaining while meeting with United Steelworkers (USW) union locals representing workers at the company’s refineries in Baytown, Texas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

  • Lightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -14.81% and 9.72%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Rivian Stock Falls on Amazon News. It Might Be an Overreaction.

    Amazon told Barron's it is committed to Rivian and still plans to purchase 100,000 Rivian vans by 2030.