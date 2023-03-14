Ivy Day 2023, Diversity and College Admissions

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / The college admissions results for students across the United States are sure to be a surprise as Ivy Day 2023 is on the horizon. High school seniors are embracing for what is now shaping up to be the most competitive year on record for college admissions.

Colleges and universities, from small private schools to massive public institutions, are showing record numbers of applicants as well as substantial dips in acceptance rates.

Elite schools all over the country, from Ivy Leagues in the east to Stanford and Caltech in the west, are showing a strong trend of placing major emphasis on improving the diversity of their incoming classes.

In the past, students from low-income communities have been kept out of elite schools all over the country due to the lack of equitable access to opportunities. But last year, Harvard saw a 43% increase in applications from minority students, while MIT saw a jaw-dropping 66% increase. This rise in applications has been witnessed at the most selective schools where URM's now are given higher priority and thus have a higher chance of admission.

At UCLA, freshman applications rose by 28% last year, and the school saw a 48% rise in African-American students and a 33% increase for Hispanic students.

This trend overall points to a more equitable and just process of college admission. However, what it also points to is the inescapable fact that college admissions is only going to become more difficult for students, especially for Asian Americans.

That is where college admissions consultants come in. CEO and Founder of AdmissionSight, Eric Eng, knows all too well about the competitiveness that high school students face when trying to get into the nation's top schools.

That is why he and his experienced team of consultants have formulated a process that allows students to accentuate their strengths, stand out through a unique "hook," and improve their overall chances of getting into the schools of their dreams.

In fact, AdmissionSight boasts an impressive 75% acceptance rate to Ivy League schools amongst the high school students that it works with. The company offers a wide range of programs for students who are looking to improve their chances of getting into the school of their dreams.

Whether it is tutoring for difficult and important AP Exams, preparing for standardized tests such as the SAT or ACT's, or training for some of the most competitive and impressive science research competitions such as the Intel Science and Engineering Fair, AdmissionSight has students covered.

Overall, Eng and his team are dedicated to erasing the mystery that surrounds America's holistic college application process. By making it clear what top colleges are looking for in applicants, AdmissionSight gives students the best possible chance of getting in.

Given the most competitive schools are seeking to increase the diversity of their student body, it is clear that admissions at the top schools in the country are only going to continue to get more difficult.

For that reason, high school students who are most determined to get into the best schools should seriously consider working with an admissions consultant to get the most out of their high school experience and present a compelling application to the top schools to get their foot in the door.

