Ivy Tech Community College celebrates faculty, alumni and benefactors

Dec. 28—Ivy Tech Community College honored local faculty and adjunct faculty, as well as a distinguished alumni and benefactor, at recent events.

The college honored each for their exemplary work with students and the college community during the past year. A selection committee made up of alumni, past winners, state trustees, faculty representatives, and college administration selected the honorees based on nominations from students, fellow faculty members, and Ivy Tech staff.

"For anyone associated with the college, this year is a year for excitement and reflection," said Ivy Tech President, Dr. Sue Ellspermann. "Our excellent faculty, inspiring alumni, and strong partnerships allowed us to reach this point, and we have an incredible opportunity to celebrate the impact on our communities throughout Indiana."

Faculty, alumni, and benefactors from each Ivy Tech campus were honored.

The Faculty President's Award Honoree for Ivy Tech Lawrenceburg/Batesville was Kelly Eckstein, Assistant Professor of Accounting & Department Chair in the School of Business.

The Adjunct Faculty President's Award Honoree for Ivy Tech Lawrenceburg/Batesville was Denise Hillenbrand, Adjunct Faculty of Spanish.

The Distinguished Alumni from Ivy Tech Lawrenceburg/Batesville was Richard Richardson Jr. Richardson, a 2005 graduate of Lawrenceburg High School, holds an associate degree in criminal justice from Ivy Tech, and a bachelor's degree in business administration from Indiana University. He is the director of the Lawrenceburg Community Center, where he cultivates a facility that is welcoming and externally focused on all people regardless of where they are in life's journey.

The Honored Benefactor from Ivy Tech Lawrenceburg/Batesville was Jim and Charlotte Helms.

Since 1963, Jim Helms has dedicated his life to education by serving in a wide variety of roles including high school teacher, guidance counselor, basketball coach, and high school principal. Helms' initial involvement with Ivy Tech was in 1976 when he served on the Southeast Regional Board of Trustees.

He continued to serve as a Trustee until he was hired as the Executive Dean in 1998 for the Lawrenceburg and Batesville campuses.

In 2001, Helms was named Chancellor of the Southeast Region, which included Lawrenceburg, Batesville and Madison, for which he served for 16 years. Jim and Charlotte Helms have been married for 58 years, and together have funded two separate scholarships through Ivy Tech Foundation.

