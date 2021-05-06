IWP Capital, LLC Welcomes Stephanie Roderick

ARLINGTON, Texas, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to attain and retain the most talented staff, Stephanie Roderick joins IWP Capital LLC. Over the years, IWP Capital continues to offer the best value-based solutions to solve its clients' specific problems. When it comes to research and consulting, IWP Capital offers premier business research, proxy advisory and voting, value-based consulting, and corporate engagement.

As a Research Analyst, Stephanie Roderick would help IWP Capital offer its specialized research, corporate engagement, and impact analysis much better. IWP Capital takes pride in its wide range of diverse services and wants to move forward in the foreseeable future. After all, IWP Capital's impact almost $2 billion client assets with more than 350 portfolios.

Stephanie Roderick will be a perfect fit to serve parishes, Dioceses, healthcare providers, high-net-worth individuals, and charity foundation clients. She understands the aspect that stands out for IWP Capital is its specialized and exclusive screening of business involvement research. It focuses on "Socially Responsible Investment Guidelines" set forth by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

IWP Capital continues to be at the forefront and offers the combined solutions to institutions solutions, individuals, and their advisors. It offers comprehensive value-based and researched investing solutions to clients. And Stephanie Roderick intends to lend a hand to IWP Capital to achieve its short-term and long-term goals.

Stephanie Roderick understands that IWP Capital's unique value-based and systematic model is ideal for clients to solve specific problems. For starters, it comes with customizable features and capabilities. In essence, IWP Capital functions on core competencies that ensure clients get the best results in a specific scenario.

Stephanie Roderick has a B.A. in Political Science from Saint Louis University and an M.A. in Development Economics and International Business from The Fletcher School at Tufts University. She understands the complex dynamics of modern corporate finance, international financial management, and measuring social impact. She can also play an integral role to drive leadership and team-building efforts for IWP Capital. Stephanie Roderick is a perfect fit to take a more heightened approach towards Proxy Voting Approaches and Corporate Engagement at IWP Capital.

What's interesting is that Roderick's career began as an intern at Catholic Charities in St. Louis. After that, she served as an AmeriCorps volunteer at Chelsea Collaborative in Boston, MA. Stephanie Roderick also has experience as a Teaching Assistant in Negotiations and Conflict Resolution at Tufts University. In fact, she managed to devise and deliver numerous virtual lectures, collected consistent feedback, and undertook responsibilities as a moderator. It was a perfect experience and training for Roderick to work as a Global Marketing Strategist for DAI Inc. of Bethesda, MD.

At DAI, Roderick prepared an extensive market report and case studies on development aid donors worth around $1.5 billion. After presenting her findings to senior leadership, Roderick helped DAI with market strategy and entry. She also developed an interval survey with collective responses that allowed Roderick to measure company investment returns. It would be fair to state that Stephanie Roderick's experience and continued efforts would serve well in the interests of IWP Capital.

