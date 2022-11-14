U.S. markets open in 8 hours 46 minutes

iXensor announces partnership with Innova Medical Group at 2022 MEDICA

·3 min read

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iXensor, the pioneer of mobile health, today announces that a partnership has been established with Innova Medical Group. Innova Medical Group is a leading global scale-up platform for rapid screening and diagnosis, with notably more than 2 billion rapid test kits delivered to customers worldwide since its inception in 2020. At MEDICA, Innova Medical Group presents the high-end PHRONESIA Smart Ovulation Test, the first "Powered by iXensor Technology" product, into its range of PHRONESIA self-tests portfolio.

Expedited by the COVID-19 pandemic, some medical testing has shifted from central labs to point-of-care and now to consumers' homes as self-testing. iXensor believes its 70 international patents-protected PixoTech® technology can play a significant role in addressing the growing demands of smart at-home testing by working with lateral flow assay manufacturers, pharmaceutical partners, and MedTech innovators.

Based on the proprietary PixoTech® technology and PixoTech® XLab, the virtual co-development laboratory, iXensor has developed both At-Home self-test and Point-of-Care testing products across women's health, diabetes, infectious and cardiovascular diseases under Eveline® and PixoTest® brands that are certified with the US FDA and CE-Mark and sold to global markets across five continents.

"We are impressed by iXensor's technology that turns smartphones into self-testing devices and empowers users at their point of need. We are delighted to partner with iXensor for the development of our PHRONESIA Smart Ovulation Test with a fully integrated hardware, App and cloud solution, all being manufactured in a cost-effective manner." said Mr. Xavier Guerin, President of Europe at Innova Medical Group.

Technology-assisted decentralized testing and management are seen as one of the critical areas in which quality of care can be improved while reducing costs. Dr. Carson Chen, CEO of iXensor, said, "At iXensor, we are excited to work seamlessly with our global partners to empower tomorrow's smart healthcare through our integrated interdisciplinary expertise in medical engineering, biochemistry, and information technology. At the same time, our partners can fully leverage Taiwan's unique position as the Silicon Island with its strong ICT innovation and supply chain."

About Innova Medical Group
Innova Medical Group is a global health screening and diagnostic innovator driven to dramatically improve health outcomes worldwide with equitable, high-value testing solutions. Our global scale-up platform enables us to accelerate, build, promote and deploy myriad accessible innovative and affordable tests customized to meet and empower the user at their point of need.
https://innovamedgroup.eu/

About iXensor
iXensor, the pioneer of mobile health, turns smartphones into lab-grade mobile medical diagnostics. In 2017, iXensor introduced the PixoTest® Blood Glucose Monitoring System as the world's first US FDA-approved smartphone camera-based blood test. Based on the PixoTech®, iXensor has ventured into self-testing and point-of-care testing. Currently, iXensor is also active in technology licensing, partner co-developments, and Contract Development and Manufacturing Services for decentralized testing.
www.ixensor.com

Media Contact
Spokesperson: Xavier Guerin
Email: xavier.guerin@innovamedgroup.com
Phone: +331 86 70 83 10

Spokesperson: Patrick Liao
Email: pr@ixensor.com
Phone: +886-928-570-208­­­­­­

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ixensor-announces-partnership-with-innova-medical-group-at-2022-medica-301675447.html

SOURCE Innova Medical Group; iXensor Co., Ltd

