IXUP's Market Cap Up AU$5.4m Following Year Of Insider Stock Buying

Last week, IXUP Limited (ASX:IXU) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 10% last week, resulting in a AU$5.4m increase in the company's market worth, implying a 27% gain on their initial purchase. In other words, the original AU$320.5k purchase is now worth AU$405.5k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for IXUP

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IXUP

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Chairman & Member of the Advisory Board Julian Babarczy bought AU$220k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.04 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.054. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While IXUP insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

IXUP is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

IXUP Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at IXUP over the last quarter. Insiders shelled out AU$61k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership Of IXUP

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 13% of IXUP shares, worth about AU$7.5m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

Story continues

So What Do The IXUP Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on IXUP stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing IXUP. For example, IXUP has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

Of course IXUP may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.