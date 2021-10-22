U.S. markets open in 7 hours 53 minutes

Iyuno-SDI Makes Strategic Investment in Ortana Media Group

3 min read

UK-Based Digital Media Workflow Orchestration and Asset Management Solutions Provider

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iyuno-SDI Group, a global localization and media services partner to the world's leading content producers and distributors, announced today its investment in UK-based technology provider, Ortana Media Group. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Iyuno-SDI's localization supply chain is taking a significant step forward with the highly scalable workflow orchestration and asset management solutions of Ortana. Founded in 2012 by CEO James Gibson, Ortana quickly established a market presence in Australia, Europe, New Zealand, South Asia, North America and South America with its platforms Cubix, Kiosk Cloud, and Spot & Spin. Ortana is helping its clients better manage their media assets, automate processes, reduce operational costs, and scale workflows.

"By leveraging Ortana's technology across Iyuno-SDI's global infrastructure, we will continue to meet and exceed the demands of our customers with a highly scalable end-to-end localization supply chain," said David Lee, CEO of Iyuno-SDI Group. "Global Media and Entertainment Distribution is experiencing an unprecedented period of growth as consumers' appetite for content is at an all-time high, and the need for a single supply chain provider is critical to global content producers' distribution strategies."

"We are thrilled to join the Iyuno-SDI Group," said James Gibson, Founder CEO of Ortana Media Group. "David Lee's vision for a truly global, scalable localization media supply chain is perfectly aligned with ours. We see this as an immense opportunity to expand these offerings to customers worldwide."

Iyuno-SDI delivers the world's leading content creators and distributors a portfolio of localization and media services including dubbing, subtitling, mastering, packaging and distribution, encoding and transcoding, and quality control.

The Ortana platforms, integrated with Iyuno-SDI's global network of studios and media services facilities, will form the industry's most cutting-edge end-to-end supply chain service provider in the business.

ABOUT IYUNO-SDI GROUP

Iyuno-SDI Group (www.iyuno-sdi.com) is the media and entertainment industry's leading localization service provider. As a trusted global partner to the world's most recognized entertainment studios, streaming platforms and creators, it offers end-to-end localization services – from dubbing, subtitling and access services to media management, transformation and distribution services – in over 100 languages for every type of content distribution platform. With deep roots in the industry dating back to 1974, the company is unmatched in operational expertise, scale, capacity and breadth of services.

Iyuno-SDI Group was formed in 2021 following the acquisition of SDI Media by Iyuno Media Group. Leveraging the best in breed creative and technical talent, state of the art facilities and next generation technologies, the company now boasts the largest global footprint with 67 offices in 34 countries. The company's scale and customer-centric approach is focused on its mission of connecting content, connecting people.

ABOUT ORTANA MEDIA GROUP

Ortana Media Group (www.ortana.tv) was founded in 2012 with the vision to improve the way media workflows are managed. An intuitive, faster and more cost-effective way for clients to leverage their content and grow their businesses.

Today, Ortana is a leading specialist in the development of products and solutions that meet the practical requirements of a wide variety of sectors, including content owners, post-production houses, distributors and broadcasters. The company has a worldwide re-seller network across North America, Europe, South America, South Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The Ortana team has developed a portfolio of highly flexible, multi-tenanted, end-to-end solutions that are easily adaptable and reconfigurable to meet the needs of current media enterprises and future workflows. From automating and orchestrating media management at every point of the file cycle, to deploying and moving systems to the cloud, tape digitization, LTO migration, and more.

Iyuno-SDI Group

