iZafe's election committee proposes Björn Rosengren as new chairman of the board

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2022 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group (publ) hereby announces that the nomination committee proposes that Björn Rosengren be elected as the new chairman of the board at an extra general meeting. This means that Björn Rosengren is proposed to take over as new chairman after Joachim Källsholm.

Björn Rosengren has a wide range of skills and extensive experience from both business and the public sector, including as minister of business, governor and advisor to Kinnevik. Today he mainly works as a board professional in both listed and unlisted companies. Some of the companies where he is chairman of the board are Fastator, listed on Mid Cap, Studentbostäder i Norden at First North and the Norwegian-Swedish Chamber of Commerce.

"We are facing a future where the population is getting older and the pressure on healthcare is increasing. iZafe is an important piece of the puzzle to create better and safer care through medical and digital security solutions. Where I see great potential with the pharmaceutical robot Dosell on the international market. I feel both happy and honored and look forward to contributing and following the company's exciting journey forward towards new levels, says Björn Rosengren, proposed new chairman of iZafe Group.

The chairman of the selection committee, Sten Röing, comments:

"Björn Rosengren has solid experience in creating value and consensus between management and owners regarding goals and priorities. We are convinced that he will contribute to continuing to develop iZafe and be involved in the work around the company's positive growth and future."

The selection committee consists of Sten Röing, Göran Sjönell and Carl Johan Merner.

The nomination committee's complete proposal will be presented in the notice to the extra general meeting.

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

