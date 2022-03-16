U.S. markets closed

IZEA Announces Launch Into China

IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • IZEA
Move Will Open Doors for More Chinese Companies to Market in North America

Orlando, Florida, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it has entered the Chinese market and is bringing its Managed Services offering to companies looking to access North American audiences.

IZEA’s efforts, based in Beijing, will be led by industry veteran Zhifu Yan. Prior to joining IZEA, Zhifu held roles of advancing leadership responsibility within gaming, marketing, and technology at Alibaba Group, Changyou, and most recently HomeToGo, the world’s largest vacation rental search engine, where he served as China General Manager. He will be leveraging his prior experiences to further expand the company’s international footprint as part of IZEA’s Emerging Markets strategic plan announced earlier this year under the helm of Ross Yellowlees.

“We see a tremendous amount of opportunity to partner with Chinese companies who desire to reach consumers in the United States and around the globe,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “Influencer marketing has proved to be extremely effective at building awareness and driving sales for brands, and the largest Chinese brands are actively investing in the space. We will bring our experience, technology, and white glove service to the Chinese market with local representation.”

IZEA’s expansion into China provides a new platform for continued growth. Chinese companies like ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, have seen massive success in the U.S. and reports show 75% of new Amazon sellers were from China in 2021, making this an exciting time for IZEA to enter the market. The would-be staffing in China will enable IZEA to collaborate with Chinese firms in their native language, culture, and timezone while leveraging IZEA’s existing infrastructure.

If you are a Chinese company interested in influencer marketing visit cn.izea.com.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "likely," "projects," “plans,” "pursue," "strategy" or "future," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; our ability to establish effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this press release are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement or partnership.

CONTACT: Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ir@izea.com


