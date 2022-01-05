IZEA Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract Expansion by Global Fortune 20 Technology Company

The new award builds upon a string of contracts the company has committed to IZEA throughout 2021. IZEA will be executing influencer marketing campaigns across multiple social media platforms throughout 2022 as part of the contract.

The new award builds upon a string of contracts the company has committed to IZEA throughout 2021. IZEA will be executing influencer marketing campaigns across multiple social media platforms throughout 2022 as part of the contract.

Orlando, Florida, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it was awarded a multi-million dollar contract expansion by a Global Fortune 20 technology company. The new award builds upon a string of contracts the company has committed to IZEA throughout 2021. IZEA will be executing influencer marketing campaigns across multiple social media platforms throughout 2022 as part of the contract.



Since 2019, IZEA has more than tripled the number of clients who are trusting IZEA with million-dollar-plus budgets, while at the same time increasing the absolute number of new Managed Service clients by more than two times from 2020 to 2021.

“The size and scope of our engagements grew significantly in 2021,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “The relationship with this client in particular has seen tremendous growth, and I am incredibly proud of the work our team and our creators have produced on their behalf. We are executing our marketing strategy with IZEA influencers across a broad spectrum of talented individuals, ranging from TikTok stars to musicians and everything in-between. Our proprietary technology coupled with white glove service has enabled us to deliver outstanding results for this customer, earning multiple awards of additional business throughout 2021 with additional opportunities already identified in 2022.”

IZEA plans to release Q4 bookings on Monday, January 10th.

To work with IZEA as either an influencer or a marketer visit IZEA.com.

Story continues

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "likely," "projects," “plans,” "pursue," "strategy" or "future," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; our ability to establish effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Attachment

CONTACT: Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ir@izea.com



