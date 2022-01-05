U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,792.66
    -0.88 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,885.15
    +85.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,535.92
    -86.80 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,272.21
    +3.34 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.28
    +1.29 (+1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.70
    +10.10 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0052 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6560
    -0.0120 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8180
    -0.3080 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,664.70
    -619.65 (-1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.95
    +6.35 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.19
    +22.04 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

IZEA Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract Expansion by Global Fortune 20 Technology Company

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

IZEA Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract Expansion by Global Fortune 20 Technology Company

The new award builds upon a string of contracts the company has committed to IZEA throughout 2021. IZEA will be executing influencer marketing campaigns across multiple social media platforms throughout 2022 as part of the contract.
The new award builds upon a string of contracts the company has committed to IZEA throughout 2021. IZEA will be executing influencer marketing campaigns across multiple social media platforms throughout 2022 as part of the contract.
The new award builds upon a string of contracts the company has committed to IZEA throughout 2021. IZEA will be executing influencer marketing campaigns across multiple social media platforms throughout 2022 as part of the contract.

Orlando, Florida, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it was awarded a multi-million dollar contract expansion by a Global Fortune 20 technology company. The new award builds upon a string of contracts the company has committed to IZEA throughout 2021. IZEA will be executing influencer marketing campaigns across multiple social media platforms throughout 2022 as part of the contract.

Since 2019, IZEA has more than tripled the number of clients who are trusting IZEA with million-dollar-plus budgets, while at the same time increasing the absolute number of new Managed Service clients by more than two times from 2020 to 2021.

“The size and scope of our engagements grew significantly in 2021,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “The relationship with this client in particular has seen tremendous growth, and I am incredibly proud of the work our team and our creators have produced on their behalf. We are executing our marketing strategy with IZEA influencers across a broad spectrum of talented individuals, ranging from TikTok stars to musicians and everything in-between. Our proprietary technology coupled with white glove service has enabled us to deliver outstanding results for this customer, earning multiple awards of additional business throughout 2021 with additional opportunities already identified in 2022.”

IZEA plans to release Q4 bookings on Monday, January 10th.

To work with IZEA as either an influencer or a marketer visit IZEA.com.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement
All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "likely," "projects," “plans,” "pursue," "strategy" or "future," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; our ability to establish effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Attachment

CONTACT: Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ir@izea.com


Recommended Stories

  • MindMed Successfully Completes Phase 1 Clinical Trial of 18-MC

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (DE: MMQ) (the "Company"), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-derived therapies, today announced the completion of its Phase 1 clinical trial of 18-MC, the Company's non-hallucinogenic proprietary derivative of ibogaine, being developed for the treatment of indications linked to opioid use disorder. The trial was completed in December 2021 with topline results expected in early 2022.

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • Why Tilray Stock Fell 31% in December

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shareholders lost ground to the market in December, with the stock slumping 31% compared to a 4% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Tilray shares had been up more than 200% in early 2021 but finished the year in negative territory compared to a 27% surge in the wider stock market. December brought two important updates on the pot stock's business.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Better Buy: General Electric vs. Honeywell

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) and Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) had a disappointing 2021 and underperformed the S&P 500. Then again, the list of companies with heavy exposure to commercial aviation in the midst of a global pandemic that beat the market was pretty short.

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022 — if you're nervous about all-time highs, these bargains are perfect for your portfolio

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • Hut 8 Mining Holds 5,518 Self Mined Bitcoin in Reserve as of December 31, 2021; Provides Monthly Production Update for December 2021; Announces US$30 million Equipment Financing with Trinity Capital

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.

  • Why Sea Limited Fell by 22.3% in December

    The gaming and e-commerce group faced poor investor sentiment even as it continued to make inroads into more Asian countries.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2022

    A key clinical trial, an enormous market opportunity, and breakthrough biotechnology could drive returns for shareholders this year.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubles Down on Alibaba Investment. Again.

    Daily Journal, chaired by Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger, doubled its investment in Alibaba in the fourth quarter, a period when shares fell 20%.

  • AT&T Stock Rises After Posting 1.3 Million Subscriber Adds

    The telecom giant also says it had 73.8 million HBO Max and HBO subscribers globally at the end of 2021.

  • Is it a Smart Choice to Invest in Oracle Corporation (ORCL)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Value Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy outperformed its Russell 1000 Value Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in six of 11 […]

  • 'China is uninvestable,' says Bond king Jeffrey Gundlach

    DoubleLine founder Jeffrey Gundlach sends a warning to those looking to put money to work in China.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks for the Metaverse Revolution

    Say whatever you will about Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to change his company’s name to ‘Meta,’ but the truth is, the metaverse is coming and we can’t stop it. The expansion of the internet, and its increasing integration with virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and interactive social media and gaming, is gaining momentum. The question is not if it will be fully realized, but when. But before we get there, we need the inevitable build-out, the physical infrastructure to support the onli

  • Missed Out on Tesla's Record Production Numbers? 2 Better EV Stocks to Buy Now

    On Monday alone, share prices of Tesla gained $143 a share or 14%, catapulting the stock within just a few percentage points of an all-time high. Not only did Tesla's results beat expectations, but they came during a challenging global chip shortage that beleaguered the auto industry throughout 2021. Despite the impressive performance, there's reason to believe that Tesla's $144 billion market cap gain on Monday was a bit too much.

  • 3 Reasons to Sell AMD in 2022

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock has crushed the broader market in the past three years due to rapid growth in the company's revenue and earnings. AMD's performance has been fueled by market share gains against bigger rivals such as Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and its presence in popular products like Sony's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation and Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox consoles. It won't be surprising to see AMD sustain its impressive momentum in 2022 and remain a top growth stock thanks to the catalysts it is sitting on.

  • Want to Beat Wall Street? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    Among the leaders in this niche is Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM), and it has seen sharp revenue growth since it went public in early 2021. Here's why Affirm is a growth stock to consider for the long term. If the customer is approved, Affirm provides a range of fixed-installment payment options based on the cost and any interest charged.

  • 5 Top Stocks to Buy In January

    There's no shortage of attractive growth opportunities and potential turnaround candidates that you may want to consider loading up on in January. Disney (NYSE: DIS), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Nike (NYSE: NKE) are my top stocks to buy in January. If you're a sports buff, you'll be watching some of Disney's ESPN.

  • AT&T exceeds HBO Max subscriber outlook

    Shares of AT&T Inc. are up about 1% in premarket trading Wednesday after the telecommunications company offered some fourth-quarter metrics ahead of an investor conference.