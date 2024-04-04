J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Most readers would already know that J.B. Hunt Transport Services' (NASDAQ:JBHT) stock increased by 4.3% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to J.B. Hunt Transport Services' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for J.B. Hunt Transport Services is:

18% = US$728m ÷ US$4.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.18 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, J.B. Hunt Transport Services' ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, J.B. Hunt Transport Services was able to see a decent growth of 16% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing J.B. Hunt Transport Services' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 15% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is JBHT fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is J.B. Hunt Transport Services Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a low three-year median payout ratio of 18%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 82% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Additionally, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 13% over the next three years. Despite the lower expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with J.B. Hunt Transport Services' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

