J.Crew Factory to open Santa Fe store next to Trader Joe's

Mar. 4—The first J.Crew Factory clothing store in New Mexico is coming to the longtime Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy space next to Trader Joe's in Coronado Center.

The 4,183-square-foot store is expected to open this spring, J.Crew stated in a news release.

"It's on our site plan but I cannot comment any further," said Ashley Selers, a senior leasing professional of Phillips Edison & Co., which owns the shopping center.

J.Crew supplied a news release but declined to respond to further questions.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of this community," J.Crew Factory Senior Vice President Jody Gietl stated in the release. "We're looking forward to offering families great styles for every occasion, all at compelling prices."

J.Crew Factory, an outlet store that sells clothes at 40% to 70% off the main J.Crew store prices, has 246 stores in 43 states, but the company website indicates the Santa Fe store will be the first in New Mexico. The main J.Crew chain has 111 retail stores in 33 states, also none in New Mexico. J.Crew had a store in Albuquerque that closed in late 2021; it previously had a store on Lincoln Avenue in Santa Fe that closed in 2015.

J.Crew Factory signed a lease at Coronado Center late last year after Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy shut down in February 2023 following a turbulent couple of years.

Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy had been in the space since December 2004.

The 28-store Boulder, Colo.-based Pharmaca chain was acquired by the much smaller New Jersey digital pharmacy chain Medly Health in the third quarter of 2021 and changed the Santa Fe signage to Medly in spring 2022. By December 2022, the name changed back to Pharmaca as Medly sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Walgreens in February 2023 reached an agreement to acquire Pharmaca and, by the end of that month, closed all the stores.