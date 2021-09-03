U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,532.75
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,388.00
    -36.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,582.75
    -18.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,298.00
    -3.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.19
    +0.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.40
    +9.90 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.34 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3210
    +0.0270 (+2.09%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.30 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3853
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8090
    -0.1410 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,684.66
    +788.41 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,330.35
    +39.84 (+3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.02
    +5.12 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     
JUST IN:

Payrolls rise by disappointing 235,000 while unemployment rate falls to 5.2%

Results were a big miss on expectations

JD.com removes 'Super Mario Maker 2,' 'FIFA 21' and 84 other games in China

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

China's second largest e-commerce platform JD.com will stop selling up to 86 games following a crackdown on gaming that limits children to three hours per week, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) has reported. Popular titles being removed from its platform include FIFA 21, The Last of Us 2 and Super Mario Maker 2

Earlier this week, China's National Press and Publication Administration (NPAA) regulator issued an edict limiting gaming for kids under 18 to three hours of gaming per week. They're only allowed to play now for an hour every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and on statutory holidays, marking some of the governments strictest measures since a blockade on new approvals back in 2018

The new rule has a few gaping holes, notably that officials won't be able to monitor unlicensed games not officially in the system. It's difficult to see how officials would monitor offline gameplay, as well. 

However, it's still a big shift in JD.com's strategy, as SCMP has noted. The company announced that it would ban any game that violates China's constitution or national security laws. That also includes games that might promote vulgarity, pornography, gambling and violence. (It's hard to see how some of those games like FIFA 21 and Super Mario Maker 2 violate those rules.)

Previously, JD.com allowed sales of certain games that straddled or crossed those lines, banning them only when they stirred up controversy. Other firms have sold banned games using code titles, changing the name of Resident Evil 2: Remake to First Day on the Job at the Police Station: Remake, for example. 

The new strategy may be due in to stepped up government enforcement, with Guangdong regional officials arresting 54 parallel importers in April and confiscating $11.9 million worth of smuggled consoles, according to the report.  

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 2-Walmart's wage bump signals pressure to raise pay in industry battle for labor

    Walmart Inc's move on Thursday to give 565,000 of its U.S. store workers raises of at least $1 puts the spotlight on the industry's tight, competitive labor market as the all-important holiday shopping season is set to kick off. Retailers hire tens of thousands of temporary workers across the country to keep up with crowds of people in stores and online, paying competitive wages and offering benefits. "The biggest challenge for retailers going into the holiday season is going to be how do they get the sales associates and the warehouse workers in position to fulfill demand," said Greg Portell, lead partner in the global consumer practice of consultancy Kearney.

  • 'QAnon shaman' reaches plea deal in Jan. 6 riot case

    The so-called "QAnon shaman" has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors over his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to court records.

  • A popular surfing instructor, QAnon, and an unspeakable horror

    Santa Barbara residents are struggling to make sense of a tragedy involving Matt Coleman, head of a local surf school, and the killings of his two young children.

  • Inside New York’s ‘body shops’ that exploit ex-prisoners to drive down wages

    Workers are often given no safety equipment and no training for dangerous jobs, but a new law would provide protections ‘Body shops operate in the shadows, with no accountability,’ one union leader said. Photograph: Xinhua/Rex/Shutterstock For years, nonunion labor brokers in the New York City construction industry have targeted workers who have recently been released from prison and are under parole supervision or other court surveillance programs, in a move that many say ensures low wages and

  • China Bans “Effeminate Men” From TV As Part Of Cultural Crackdown

    The Chinese government has issued new orders to its broadcasters in its continuing crackdown on culture, business and social mores. This time, it called for a ban on what it termed “effeminate men,” asking instead that “revolutionary culture” be touted. The edict is part of President Xi Jinping’s call for a “national rejuvenation,” with business […]

  • Misspelling of Moderna leads to tourist's arrest in Hawaii

    A 24-year-old Illinois woman submitted a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to visit Hawaii with a glaring spelling error that led to her arrest: Moderna was spelled “Maderna," according to court documents. In order to bypass Hawaii's 10-day traveler quarantine, she uploaded a vaccination card to the state's Safe Travels program and arrived in Honolulu Aug. 23 on a Southwest Airlines flight, the documents said. “Airport screeners found suspicious errors ... such as Moderna was spelled wrong and that her home was in Illinois but her shot was taken at Delaware,” Wilson Lau, a special agent with the Hawaii attorney general's investigation division, wrote in an email to a Delaware official who confirmed there was no vaccination record for the woman under her name and birth date.

  • With bus driver shortage, city has creative way to get kids to class

    As some Massachusetts school districts struggle with a shortage of bus drivers, one city has found a creative way to get students to class.

  • Louisiana woman shot dead after ramming sheriff's deputy with car, threatening Ida repair crew

    Louisiana woman shot dead after ramming sheriff's deputy with car, threatening Ida repair crew

  • I Just Found Out Non-Americans Are "Violently Jealous" Of This Iconic Seasonal Store We "Take For Granted"

    The things we "take for granted." LOL.View Entire Post ›

  • U.S. labor agency probes two complaints from Apple workers

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -A U.S. national labor agency is investigating two charges against tech giant Apple Inc filed by employees, records on its website show, amid a wave of worker activism at a company known for its secretive culture. "We take all concerns seriously and we thoroughly investigate whenever a concern is raised," Apple, which is based in Cupertino, California, said in a statement that cited employee privacy in declining to discuss specifics. Ashley Gjovik, a senior engineering program manager at Apple, told Reuters that she filed the Aug. 26 charge, which cites harassment by a manager, reduction of responsibilities and increases in unfavorable work, among other complaints.

  • Jan. 6 riot lawyer's illness throws wrench in several cases

    A prominent conservative attorney representing more than a dozen defendants charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is seriously ill and hasn’t appeared in court for more than a week, throwing some cases into disarray. Attorney John Pierce has been sending an associate — who is not licensed to practice law — to appear before judges in his absence. Pierce's illness has left some clients without counsel for the time being and is putting the cases at a “standstill,” prosecutors said in court papers this week.

  • Missouri says it pulled LGBT exhibit for bypassing state board that seldom reviews exhibits

    State officials ‘literally put my history back in the closet,’ said state Sen. Greg Razer, a Kansas City Democrat and the only openly gay member of the senate.

  • From the Fifth Third Bancorp 2020 ESG Report: Accelerating Racial Equality, Equity and Inclusion

    In the wake of widespread civil protests, Chairman & CEO Greg Carmichael make a prompt and public statement against racism, and the Bank committed itself to being part of the solution. Our Commitme...

  • RFK's Youngest, Born After He Was Assassinated, Says His Killer Is 'Not Deserving Of Parole'

    Ethel Kennedy was three months pregnant with Rory Kennedy when Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was murdered by Sirhan Sirhan

  • IS member pleads guilty to murder charges in U.S.

    A British-born member of the Islamic State has pled guilty in a U.S. court to eight criminal charges, including lethal hostage taking and conspiracy to support terrorists.Alexanda Kotey is one of two British-born jihadists held in Iraq by U.S. military, and flown to the United States to face trial on terrorism charges.Kotey belonged to a four-member Islamic State cell nicknamed 'The Beatles' because of their British accents.Before a U.S. district judge, Kotey pled guilty to the murders of two aid workers as well as journalists Steven Sotloff and James Foley. In 2014, Islamic State had released a video claiming to show Foley's beheading. The charges against Kotey carry potential death sentences.But U.S. authorities say American prosecutors will not seek the death penalty.Instead, the Justice Department said Kotey has agreed to life imprisonment without parole.Under a tentative agreement between the U.S. and British authorities, he could also be transferred to Britain after fifteen years to serve time there.The 'Beatles' cell was suspected of taking part in graphic videos that IS posted online showing beheadings of foreign hostages. Both Kotey and the other member in detention have since had their U.K. citizenship withdrawn.

  • White House dismisses question about conflict between Biden's Catholic faith and support for abortion rights

    When a reporter asked at a White House press briefing on Thursday how President Biden reconciled his Catholic faith with his support for legal abortion, press secretary Jen Psaki discounted any notion of an ideological conflict.

  • Heavy rain from remnants of Ida prompts concerns of Pennsylvania dam failure

    Soaking rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida prompted the evacuations of thousands of people Wednesday after water reached dangerous levels at a dam near Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

  • Chuck Schumer Recommends 3 Progressive Women For Federal Judgeships

    One of his picks for Biden, civil rights attorney Nusrat Choudhury, could become the second-ever Muslim American federal judge.

  • 40 students, driver rescued by boat after Pennsylvania school bus overtaken by floodwaters

    41 people were rescued from a Pennsylvania school bus Wednesday after it was trapped in floodwaters caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

  • U.S. SEC charges BitConnect founder with $2 billion cryptocurrency fraud

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The top U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday sued the founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange platform BitConnect over his alleged role in fraudulently raising about $2 billion from thousands of retail investors. Expanding a civil case announced in May, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged BitConnect founder Satish Kumbhani, an Indian citizen, with lying about BitConnect's ability to generate profits, and violating registration laws meant to protect investors. In a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, the SEC also charged promoter Glenn Arcaro and his firm Future Money Ltd with fraudulently receiving more than $24 million in "referral commissions" and other sums as BitConnect's top U.S. promoter.