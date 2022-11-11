U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,962.75
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,752.00
    +40.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,640.00
    +7.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.80
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.77
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.60
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0194
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8290
    -0.3220 (-7.76%)
     

  • Vix

    23.53
    -2.56 (-9.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1678
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.9960
    +0.2760 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,188.43
    +947.43 (+5.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.04
    +20.76 (+5.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.34
    +79.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,200.75
    +754.65 (+2.75%)
     

J INTS BIO, Novel Oral 4th Generation EGFR TKI 'JIN-A02' - Phase 1/2 IND approved by US FDA

·2 min read

- First patient expected in December 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J INTS BIO announced on November 9th that it had received approval from the US FDA for its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of its Novel Oral 4th Generation EGFR TKI 'JIN-A02' in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

J INTS BIO CI
J INTS BIO CI

IND submission is currently ongoing sequentially in territories outside of USA.

'JIN-A02' is a Novel Orally administered 4th Generation EGFR TKI, which is highly selective and potent against NSCLC harboring C797S double or triple mutations, presenting in either cis or trans forms. Cis isomer is the most common and currently untreatable. 'JIN-A02' also has high blood-brain barrier penetrance with demonstrated in-vivo efficacy.

J INTS BIO is expecting the first patient to be recruited in the US before the end of the year.

About J INTS BIO
J INTS BIO is a bio company specialized in developing innovative anti-cancer and orphan drugs to realize the goal of changing lives and improving health for patients around the world. J INTS BIO's teams have prior multi-year experience in multinational pharmaceutical companies and CROs and track records in medical, regulatory affairs, drug discovery and development.

About 'JIN-A02'
'JIN-A02' is a novel orally administered 4th Generation EGFR TKI targeting C797S mutations in NSCLC. Although 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Generation EGFR TKIs have been used with some success, recurrence occurs in most patients including those on 3rd Generation TKIs such as Osimertinib. Currently, there are no approved therapies for patients who developed EGFR C797S mutations due to the use of 3rd Generation EGFR TKIs and with the high propensity of these cancers to metastasize to the brain, there is an urgent need to develop an effective drug with high blood-brain barrier permeability as well. 'JIN-A02', a novel oral EGFR TKI, which is effective against C797S double and triple mutations and have a high brain penetrance, is therefore expected to become the most promising Best-in-Class 4th-generation EGFR TKI in NSCLC patients with limited or no viable treatment options.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/j-ints-bio-novel-oral-4th-generation-egfr-tki-jin-a02---phase-12-ind-approved-by-us-fda-301675174.html

SOURCE J INTS BIO

Recommended Stories

  • Shareholders in Insas Berhad (KLSE:INSAS) are in the red if they invested a year ago

    The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do...

  • Crexendo (CXDO) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Crexendo (CXDO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 50% and 0.47%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Sierra Wireless (SWIR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -39.02% and 12.28%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Barings BDC (BBDC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Barings BDC (BBDC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4% and 3.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Capital Allocation Trends At Gale Pacific (ASX:GAP) Aren't Ideal

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • Flowers Foods (FLO) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Flowers Foods (FLO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.14% and 1.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Q3 Earnings Season - Better Than Expected or Lackluster?

    We discuss the big-picture takeaways from the Q3 earnings season and the forces that shaped it.

  • GoTo Plans to Cut More Than 1,000 Jobs in Bid to Reach Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s largest internet company GoTo Group is planning to cut more than 1,000 jobs as it seeks to trim costs and shore up its finances, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn Doesn’t StopSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomStocks Skyrocket in Best Post-CPI

  • BlockFi Halts Withdrawals in Fresh Contagion From FTX Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The crisis sparked by the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto empire ensnared BlockFi, a troubled crypto lender once worth $3 billion but which is now unable to operate business as usual.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn Doesn’t StopSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomStocks Skyrocket in Best P

  • Asia stocks surge as cooling inflation feeds hopes Fed will ease up

    Asian shares spiked higher on Friday, while the dollar nursed steep losses after a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. consumer prices fuelled hopes that the Federal Reserve could tone down its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 3.72%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 2.43% and Japan's Nikkei rose 3%.

  • Exclusive-U.S. blocks more than 1,000 solar shipments over Chinese slave labor concerns

    More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which has not previously been reported, reflects how a policy intended to heap pressure on Beijing over its Uyghur detention camps in Xinjiang risks slowing the Biden administration’s efforts to decarbonize the U.S. power sector to fight climate change.

  • Veru Stock Plummets 54% After FDA Advisors Vote Down Cancer-Turned-Covid Drug

    Veru stock collapsed Thursday after the FDA's advisors voted against the company's cancer drug turned Covid treatment.

  • Why TG Therapeutics' Shares Rose 63.37% on Thursday

    Shares of biopharmaceutical company TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) climbed 63.37% on Thursday. TG Therapeutics focuses on therapies to treat B-cell diseases. The company said that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for Ublituximab and had set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of Dec. 28.

  • SELLAS Life Sciences' GPS Combo Therapy Shows Overall Survival Of 18 Months In Pretreated Ovarian Cancer Patients

    SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) announced confirmatory topline data from the final analysis of results from its Phase 1/2 trial of galinpepimut-S (GPS). The trial assessed GPS in combination with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for WT1(+) relapsed or refractory platinum-resistant advanced metastatic ovarian cancer. Median Overall Survival (OS) was 18.4 months compared to 13.8 months in a checkpoint inhibitor single-agent study. Also Read: SELLAS Life Sciences T

  • This biotech just laid off 30% of its staff. The CEO called the move 'counterintuitive'

    A Lexington biotech is laying off nearly one-third of its workforce, and it's not for the usual reasons.

  • Biogen Names Christopher Viehbacher New CEO

    The veteran pharmaceutical executive takes charge after the failed launch of Biogen’s once-promising Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm.

  • Europe Approves Sanofi, GSK's Beta Variant Adapted COVID Shot As Booster

    The European Commission has approved Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) partnered COVID-19 vaccine booster after the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion. The shot with the brand name VidPrevtyn Beta can be given to people who have already had a primary vaccination course from other approved shots. It is based on lab-made viral proteins provided by Sanofi and an adjuvant ingredient from GSK that increases the im

  • AstraZeneca Drops Plan to Sell Covid-19 Vaccine in U.S.

    AstraZeneca PLC said it had dropped plans to submit its Covid-19 vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration for approval, ending a long-running ambition to eventually sell the shot in the U.S. despite initial setbacks. The Cambridge, England-based pharmaceutical company said Thursday that there would likely be a lack of demand in the U.S., where it said primary vaccination needs had been met. It would continue to focus its efforts on ensuring the availability of the vaccine, called Vaxzevria, elsewhere, including seeking its approval as a booster shot, the company said.

  • Breast cancer vaccine shows promise in early trial

    Story at a glance Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in U.S. women, while Black women are more likely to die from the disease than white women. New findings from researchers at the University of Washington suggest a DNA vaccine could help treat an aggressive form of the disease. Researchers are…

  • The Petri Dish: Biogen's CEO search stalls again; A setback for Verve

    The Massachusetts life sciences industry is rife with companies developing drugs and devices to tackle serious diseases, inking new partnership deals, raising money, expanding facilities and more. Here's The Petri Dish, a roundup of news that may get overlooked amid the influx of health care happenings. Inhibikase slapped with clinical hold The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has ordered a stop to a Phase 1 trial of a drug made by Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT), which has offices in Lexington.