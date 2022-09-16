U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,877.25
    -24.75 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,802.00
    -172.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,836.75
    -98.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.00
    -9.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.22
    +0.12 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.40
    -5.90 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    -0.13 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9998
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    +0.0470 (+1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    26.27
    +0.11 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1460
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3520
    -0.1050 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,724.06
    -329.29 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.94
    -16.45 (-3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.07
    +4.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.58
    -301.33 (-1.08%)
     

J INTS BIO's Novel Oral 4th Generation EGFR-TKI 'JIN-A02' effective against both cis and trans isomers of C797S mutations - ESMO 2022

·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J INTS BIO announced the poster presentation of its novel, orally administered 4th generation EGFR-TKI 'JIN-A02' at the ESMO 2022, that showed high potency of JIN-A02 against both cis and trans isomers of C797S mutation. This year's edition of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO 2022) was held in Paris, France from 9th to 13th September.

Professor Cho, Byoung Chul, poster presentation of further preclinical data of its Novel Oral 4th Generation EGFR-TKI ‘JIN-A02’ at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress in Paris, France (ESMO 2022)
Professor Cho, Byoung Chul, poster presentation of further preclinical data of its Novel Oral 4th Generation EGFR-TKI ‘JIN-A02’ at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress in Paris, France (ESMO 2022)

Even though EGFR-TKI have improved treatment outcomes of patients with EGFR mutant NSCLC, resistance inevitably emerges with disease progression and often with CNS metastasis. C797S mutation is one of the most common on-target resistance mutation after the use of 3rd generation TKIs such as Osimertinib. 'JIN-A02' is a novel 4th generation EGFR-TKI, which is highly selective and potent against C797S double and triple mutations, with high BBB penetrance and intracranial efficacy.

The allelic context in which this C797S mutation is acquired, cis or trans isomers, have significant implications for treatment outcomes. This is especially so when C797S positive tumor are in cis form together with T790M mutation. In such situations, there are no available treatments.

J INTS BIO believes that JIN-A02 will be pivotal in the treatment of patients with EGFR mutant NSCLC harboring C797S double or triple mutations, regardless of allelic context. And the company is expecting the Phase I/IIa clinical study for JIN-A02 to start recruitment before the end of this year.

About J INTS BIO

J INTS BIO is a bio company specialized in developing innovative anti-cancer and orphan drugs to realize the goal of changing lives and improving health for patients around the world. J INTS BIO's teams have prior multi-year experience in multinational pharmaceutical companies and CROs and track records in medical, regulatory affairs, drug discovery and development.

About 'JIN-A02'

'JIN-A02' is a novel orally administered 4th Generation EGFR TKI targeting C797S mutations in NSCLC. Although 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Generation EGFR TKIs have been used with some success, recurrence occurs in most patients including 3rd Generation TKIs such as Osimertinib. Currently, there are no approved therapies for patients who developed EGFR C797S mutations due to the use of 3rd Generation EGFR TKIs and with the high propensity of these cancers to metastasize to the brain, there is an urgent need to develop an effective drug with high blood-brain barrier permeability. 'JIN-A02', a novel oral EGFR TKI, which is effective against C797S double and triple mutations and have a high brain penetrance, is therefore expected to become the most promising Best-in-Class 4th-generation EGFR TKI in NSCLC patients with limited or no viable treatment options.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/j-ints-bios-novel-oral-4th-generation-egfr-tki-jin-a02-effective-against-both-cis-and-trans-isomers-of-c797s-mutations--esmo-2022-301625927.html

SOURCE J INTS BIO

Recommended Stories

  • Omeros COVID-19 Treatment Reduced Mortality Risk, But Biased Data Rendered Analysis Meaningless

    Omeros Corp (NASDAQ: OMER) reported results from the narsoplimab arm of the I-SPY COVID Trial, sponsored by Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative (QLHC). Narsoplimab showed the largest reduction in mortality risk to date across all drugs reported from the I-SPY COVID Trial. The company said that in approximately half of the patients died in the narsoplimab group, and narsoplimab was not given or was prematurely stopped, with those patients dying 9 to 35 days later. Omeros adds that despite narso

  • Why This Monster Stock's Recent Blunders Might Not Matter

    Pharmaceutical giant Merck (NYSE: MRK) delivered outstanding second-quarter results in July, largely driven by its mainstay cancer blockbuster, Keytruda. The company reported 28% year-over-year total revenue growth and continues to develop Keytruda for new cancer indications. Under the radar, however, Keytruda returned some bad news in three separate late-stage clinical trials this summer.

  • Why Bristol Myers Squibb Triumphed On Thursday

    The latest clinical news from Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) was quite encouraging, sufficient to drive the pharmaceutical giant's stock higher on an otherwise uninspired day for the broader stock market. Bristol Myers Squibb's share price experienced a nearly 2% bump, a notably better showing than the S&P 500 index's more than 1% decline. Bristol Myers Squibb's good news from the lab was that its enduringly popular cancer drug Opdivo did quite well in its latest round of testing.

  • Gilead COVID-19 drug gets expanded WHO recommendation

    Gilead Sciences Inc. said late Thursday the World Health Organization expanded its recommended guide for the use of the biotech drug maker's COVID-19 treatment Veklury. In a statement, the company said WHO updated its guidelines to recommend the drug to treat patients with severe COVID, an expansion from simply "those with non-severe COVID-19 at the highest risk of hospitalization." In late July, European Commission regulators recommended that Veklury be used as an expanded COVID-19 treatment. V

  • Medicare Advantage or Medicare: Which Has The Most Bang for Its Buck?

    Medicare is designed to help eligible individuals pay for healthcare. One of the most important decisions to make when enrolling for the first time or making changes to your coverage during open enrollment is whether to opt for Medicare Advantage … Continue reading → The post Medicare Open Enrollment Is Almost Closed: Medicare Advantage vs. Medicare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • "I Used A Condom, And It Broke": Jameela Jamil Condemned Republicans' Latest Attack On Abortion Rights

    "If we are forcing millions of people into this world, we as a society — whether you are right, whether you are left, whether you are 'pro-life' or not — it doesn't matter. You will all suffer the consequences of a crowded, broken political, healthcare, and education system."View Entire Post ›

  • My Biggest Worry About Gilead Sciences

    In Q2, HIV drugs generated more than two-thirds of its total revenue. If you delve further into the details, you'll see that two drugs -- Biktarvy and, to a lesser extent, Descovy -- appear to be cannibalizing sales of Gilead's other HIV drugs. Gilead is also partnering with Gritstone Bio to evaluate an experimental HIV therapeutic vaccine in an early-stage clinical study.

  • Feds Reveal Possible Motive of Texas Doc Accused of Putting ‘Heart-Stopping Drugs’ in IV Drips

    Dallas County JailA Texas doctor accused of injecting drugs into IV bags—leading to the death of a colleague and medical emergencies in as many as a dozen patients—may have tampered with them because he was unhappy his surgery center was investigating him, authorities say.Police arrested Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. on Wednesday, almost a week after the Texas Medical Board suspended his license and said his “continued practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to the public welfare.” Invest

  • Atlanta woman ends up in hospital, needs surgery after walk on beach

    Sally Dixon and her sisters traveled to Fort Morgan in August for a girls trip and walked down to the beach to dip her toes in the water. After she turned around to head back to the house, she suddenly stepped into a big hole in the sand.

  • Omicron Booster Side Effects: What to Expect and How to Manage Them

    Updated COVID-19 boosters targeting specific omicron strains of the coronavirus are now available. Here are the most common side effects you might experience.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    The following two healthcare stocks look like great buys for investors seeking to collect both above-average income and increase wealth. The good news for cancer patients is that Merck's (NYSE: MRK) cancer drug called Keytruda is approved in the U.S. to treat 19 different forms of the disease. Looking out over the long term, Merck's pipeline is just as strong as its existing products.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks Defying the Bear Market

    As the bear market emerged, even some of the healthiest companies saw their shares drop or stagnate. Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) have climbed 64% this year. Most of the gains came in recent weeks after the company's great news: It won U.S. regulatory approval for Auvelity, its drug for major depressive disorder (MDD).

  • Is No. 1 Pharma Stock Merck A Buy As It Reportedly Mulls A Large Takeover?

    Is Merck stock a buy as reports suggest it could put up $40 billion to acquire Seagen? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • Pfizer's Covid Sales Are Expected To Decline, Again — Is PFE Stock Now A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a sell on an expected decline for Covid vaccine sales in the third quarter? Is PFE stock now a sell?

  • Clovis (CLVS) Seeks Nod for Rubraca in First Line Ovarian Cancer

    Clovis (CLVS) files regulatory applications in the United States and Europe seeking label expansion for its sole marketed drug as a first-line maintenance treatment in advanced ovarian cancer.

  • How 3 companies merged and raised $100M to treat range of diseases by pulsing cells

    The San Carlos company has 125 employees and is applying its pulsed electric field systems in lung cancer and, potentially, drug delivery.

  • Lack of Optimism for Alzheimer’s Trials Means There’s Little to Lose

    There is little enthusiasm about coming study results for treatments targeting the protein amyloid beta, so there is upside for risk-seeking investors.

  • Consumer group says drugmakers abuse U.S. patent system to keep prices high

    The New York-based Initiative for Medicines, Access & Knowledge (I-MAK) said in a report that three of the top 10 selling drugs in the U.S. face no competition in the country and will cost Americans an estimated further $167 billion before they are expected to so. I-MAK said cheaper generic and biosimilar versions of Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer's blood clot preventer Eliquis, AbbVie's Humira, and Amgen's Enbrel, both used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, will have been available in Europe for an average of 7.7 years before their expected U.S. launch. AbbVie, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Pfizer, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: BMY Surges on Drug Approval, REGN Up on Update & More

    Regulatory and pipeline updates from BMY and REGN are the key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • Democrats call Indiana’s near-total abortion ban a ‘death sentence’

    Law, which takes effect today, contains narrow exceptions and effectively wipes out abortion access for 1.5m people in the state