U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,957.25
    -35.68 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,536.70
    -211.20 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,196.22
    -127.08 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,861.25
    -21.49 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.28
    -0.59 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.80
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    -0.09 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0323
    -0.0033 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    +0.0520 (+1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1754
    -0.0086 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2260
    +1.4710 (+1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,609.38
    +245.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.82
    +10.53 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.13 (-1.06%)
     

J&J Snack Foods’ Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Revenue Increases 23.9% to a Quarterly Record $400.4m

J & J Snack Foods Corp.
·22 min read
J &amp; J Snack Foods Corp.
J & J Snack Foods Corp.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended September 24, 2022.

 

Fourth Quarter

Full-Year

Actuals

% v. LY

Actuals

% v. LY

Net Sales

$400.4M

23.9%

$1,381M

20.6%

Operating Income

$21.6M

-14.5%

$61.8M

-13.2%

Net Earnings

$17.3M

-8.3%

$47.2M

-15.1%

Earnings per Diluted Share

$0.90

-8.2%

$2.46

-15.5%

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$40.1M

3.7%

$124.1

-3.0%

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

$1.05

-1.9%

$2.76

-12.1%

Dan Fachner, J&J Snack Foods President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased with our strong top-line growth across all three of our business segments, including a 24% increase in net sales for the fiscal fourth quarter and a 21% increase in net sales for the full year. These results mark a fourth consecutive quarterly revenue record, including full year revenue over $194 million greater than our prior highest annual revenue. Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% for the quarter compared to prior year even as we continue to experience unprecedented cost inflation. As a company, we remain focused improving profitability.”

“Our ability to deliver strong results in a very challenging cost and operating environment reflects the success of our sales-centric initiatives. Our focus on new product innovation, leveraging core-brands to create compelling product extensions, repositioning how we market our brands, and driving cross-selling opportunities is driving this sales momentum. In addition, we continue to see robust demand for our higher-margin core products along with continued strength across key sales channels and increased demand of our products with both new and existing customers. We are also making progress on our operational initiatives focused on continuous improvement, including specific plant projects focused on reducing cost and inefficiencies, centralizing our procurement and R&D functions, expanding and improving our production line capabilities, and optimizing our supply chain. We expect these actions will result in significant contributions to our overall results in the coming fiscal years, and help to offset the ongoing costs pressures across the business.

“Despite the record sales, we continue to experience historically high inflation pressures across just about every segment of the business including wages, fuel, packaging, shipping and commodities. While our profit has been significantly impacted by this dynamic, we are pleased with our quarterly sequential improvement in gross margin and expect to see further progress in the coming quarters as the effect of our most recent pricing, product mix, SKU management initiatives take hold.”

“In summary, we are executing on our strategy. We are aggressively growing sales led by the strength of our core brands and making progress offsetting a historic cost environment. We are well positioned as we head into fiscal 2023 and expect to continue our strong sales momentum while also improving profitability. I am confident that our strategy will continue our long history of creating value for our employees, partners and shareholders.”

Total Company Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net sales increased 23.9% to $400.4 million in Q4 of fiscal 2022, compared to Q4 of fiscal 2021.

Key highlights include:

  • Sales included approximately $31.5 million in revenue from Dippin’ Dots. Excluding the contribution from Dippin’ Dots, sales increased by 14.2%, compared to Q4 ’21.

  • Organic sales growth was driven by growth across all three business segments, led by our core products including pretzels, churros, frozen novelties and frozen beverages.

  • Food Service sales exceeded Q4 ’21 by 29.2%.

  • Retail segment sales exceeded Q4 ’21 by 11.3%.

  • Frozen Beverage segment sales exceeded Q4 ’21 sales by 18.2%.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 28.9% in Q4 ’22, compared favorably to 28.4% in Q4 ’21, and showed an improving trend versus Q3 ‘22 despite the still significant inflationary pressures facing our industry. Key ingredients including flour, oils, eggs, meats, sugar and dairy continue to experience inflation pressures, and were approximately 4% higher than Q3 ’22 and 40% higher than Q4 ’21. Pricing actions implemented earlier in fiscal 2022 along with a third price increase at the end of Q4 ’22 combined with improved mix helped to partially offset these headwinds and are expected to provide additional benefits in future quarters.

Total operating expenses of $94.2 million represented 23.5% of sales for the quarter, compared to 20.6% in Q4 ’21, reflecting ongoing inflationary pressures across distribution and administrative costs. Distribution costs represented 12.4% of sales in the quarter, versus 10.1% in the prior year period, but improved compared to 12.7% in Q3 ’22. Going forward, we expect our strategic initiatives to improve logistics management and increase efficiency across our distribution network and our supply chain strategy will enable us to reduce cost and drive significant savings over the coming quarters and years.

Marketing and selling expenses represented 6.4% of sales, versus 6.5% in the prior year period, and 6.3% in Q3’ 22. Administrative expenses were 4.3% of sales in Q4 ’22, compared to 3.6% in Q4 ’21 and 4.1% in Q3’ 22.

Adjusted operating income was $25.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $27.6 million in the prior year period, with the decrease driven by the continued inflationary pressures, somewhat offset by growth across all three of our business segments. This led to net earnings in Q4 ’22 of $17.3 million, compared to $18.9 million in Q4 ’21. Our effective tax rate was 19% in Q4 ’22. This lower tax rate in Q4 2022 had a positive impact on our financial results for the quarter.

Total Company Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Net sales increased 20.6% to $1.381 billion for full year fiscal 2022, versus full year fiscal 2021, reflecting strong performance across the full year.
Key highlights include:

  • Food Service sales grew 20.4% in fiscal 2022, compared to the prior year, led by frozen novelties, which benefited from the Dippin’ Dots acquisition, as well as churros, handhelds, pretzels, and bakery.

  • Retail sales continued their strong performance growing 7.1%, driven by soft pretzels and our frozen novelties business, and offset by a decline in our handhelds business.

  • Frozen Beverages segment sales grew 32.1% as amusement, live event venues, convenience, restaurants, and retail venues continued to see increasing visitation metrics through-out the year, including the ongoing recovery in the theater channel.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales improved to 26.8% for fiscal 2022, compared to 26.1% for the prior year, with the increase largely attributable to the benefit of increased top-line demand, favorable product mix and corresponding margin efficiencies.

Total operating expenses increased to 22.3% of sales, compared to 19.9% for fiscal 2021 reflecting the significant impact inflation is having across the majority of our cost line items, including industry-wide freight and distribution cost increases, wage increases and overall administrative cost hikes. Distribution cost were 11.6% of sales for the year versus 9.5% in the prior year period. Marketing and selling expenses were 6.6% of sales, compared to 6.8% last year, driven by more effective investment of marketing dollars aligned with new product launches and rebranding of our core churros brand. Administrative expenses were 4.0% of sales this year, compared to 3.5% last year.
        
Fiscal 2022 operating income decreased to $61.8 million, versus $71.2 million for fiscal 2021, largely as the result of the aforementioned inflation pressures on operating expenses.

Fiscal 2022 net earnings decreased to $47.2 million, compared to $55.6 million in fiscal 2021. Our effective tax rate was 24% in fiscal 2022.

Food Services Segment Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Q4 ’22 food service sales exceeded Q4 ’21 by $58.0 million, or an increase of 29.2%, including approximately $31.5 million in sales from the recent acquisition of Dippin’ Dots.

  • Outdoor venues, including stadiums and amusement parks, as well as schools and restaurants and strategic accounts continued to experience strong sales across all of our product lines, including 228% increase frozen novelties largely due to the acquisition of Dippin’ Dots, a 43.8% increase in handhelds, a 38.4% increase in churros and a 10.8% and 2.8% increase in bakery and soft pretzel sales, respectively, compared to Q4 ‘21.

  • Sales of new products were approximately $4 million driven primarily by new bakery products, expanded placement of a Bavarian pretzel stick and an empanada product at major convenience customers.

  • Q4 ’22 operating income decreased 31.8% to $6.3 million reflecting the significant increase in input, production and distribution costs.

Retail Segment Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Q4 ’22 retail sales increased 11.3% to $53.5 million, compared to Q4 ’21.

  • Soft pretzels sales grew by 29.5%, compared to Q4 ’21, while handhelds sales grew by 25.5%, and frozen novelty sales increased 6.6%. Biscuit sales decreased 14.8%, versus the prior year period.

  • New product innovation contributed approximately $1.5 million in the quarter driven by the continued success of the new Luigi’s gelato product and additional placement of Dogsters skus at major grocery retailers.

  • Operating income decreased 81.4% to $1.1 million, versus the prior year period driven by higher cost of goods sold and shipping and distribution related expenses.

Frozen Beverages Segment Fourth Quarter Highlights      

  • Frozen beverage segment sales were $90.2 million and beat Q4 ’21 sales by 18.2%.

  • Beverage sales grew 19.5%, or $9.3 million higher than in Q4 ’21 led by improving trends at travel, sporting events, concerts, amusement parks and theater venues.

  • Machine Service revenues increased 11.8%, versus the prior year period reflecting healthy maintenance call volumes, while equipment sales increased 30.4% driven by strong growth from large QSR and convenience customers.

  • Q4 ’22 operating income improved to $14.2 million, compared to a Q4 ’21 operating income of $10.2 million, as strong sales drove leverage across the business.

Conference Call
J&J Snack Foods Corp. will host a conference call to discuss results and business outlook on November 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Conference call participants should register by clicking on this Registration Link to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investors homepage at www.jjsnack.com.

About J & J Snack Foods Corp.
J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, DIPPIN’ DOTS ice cream, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe’s & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.
**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial position, results of operations, revenue growth and profit levels, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. This includes, without limitation, our statements and expectations regarding any current or future recovery in our industry and our profitability-related continuous improvement initiatives in our operations. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and readers must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations of management. We do not undertake a duty to update such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include consumer spending, price competition, acceptance of new products, the pricing and availability of raw materials, transportation costs, changes in the competitive marketplace the uncertainty and ultimate economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other risks identified in our annual report on Form 10-K, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these factors are outside of the Company’s control.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: income taxes (benefit); investment income; interest expense; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; COVID-19 related expenses (recoveries); net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets; impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related inventory adjustments, and integration costs.

Adjusted Operating Income consists of operating income adjusted to exclude: COVID-19 related expenses (recoveries); impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustments, and integration costs.

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: COVID-19 related expenses (recoveries); impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustment, and integration costs. For purposes of comparability, the income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments is determined using statutory tax rates.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures; Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flow of the company. Pursuant to applicable reporting requirements, the company has provided reconciliations below of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented within the Company's earnings release are not indicators of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the applicable GAAP measure. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating these non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur income, expenses, gains and losses, similar to the adjustments in this press release. Our presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items. We compensate for these limitations by providing equal prominence to our GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only as supplemental presentations.

The non-GAAP measures presented are utilized by management to evaluate the Company's business performance and profitability by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. The Company believes that these measures provide additional clarity for investors by excluding specific income, expenses, gains and losses, in an effort to show comparable business operating results for the periods presented. Similarly, Management believes these adjusted measures are useful performance measures because certain items included in the calculations may either mask or exaggerate trends in the Company’s ongoing operating performance. See the reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Investor Contact:
Joseph Jaffoni, Norberto Aja or Jennifer Neuman
JCIR
(212) 835-8500
jjsf@jcir.com

 J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Twelve months ended

 

September 24,

 

September 25,

 

September 24,

 

September 25,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales

$

400,426

 

 

$

323,060

 

$

1,380,656

 

 

$

1,144,579

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

284,583

 

 

 

231,327

 

 

1,011,014

 

 

 

845,651

 

Gross Profit

 

115,843

 

 

 

91,733

 

 

369,642

 

 

 

298,928

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing

 

25,691

 

 

 

20,927

 

 

91,636

 

 

 

77,922

 

Distribution

 

49,816

 

 

 

32,654

 

 

159,637

 

 

 

108,297

 

Administrative

 

17,377

 

 

 

11,534

 

 

55,189

 

 

 

40,538

 

Intangible asset impairment charges

 

1,010

 

 

 

1,273

 

 

1,010

 

 

 

1,273

 

Other general expense (income)

 

343

 

 

 

79

 

 

371

 

 

 

(320

)

Total Operating Expenses

 

94,237

 

 

 

66,467

 

 

307,843

 

 

 

227,710

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

21,606

 

 

 

25,266

 

 

61,799

 

 

 

71,218

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment income

 

443

 

 

 

396

 

 

980

 

 

 

2,815

 

Interest (expense) & other

 

(794

)

 

 

12

 

 

(1,025

)

 

 

(7

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings before

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

income taxes

 

21,255

 

 

 

25,674

 

 

61,754

 

 

 

74,026

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

3,945

 

 

 

6,799

 

 

14,519

 

 

 

18,419

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET EARNINGS

$

17,310

 

 

$

18,875

 

$

47,235

 

 

$

55,607

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per diluted share

$

0.90

 

 

$

0.98

 

$

2.46

 

 

$

2.91

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

of diluted shares

 

19,261

 

 

 

19,191

 

 

19,213

 

 

 

19,133

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per basic share

$

0.90

 

 

$

0.99

 

$

2.47

 

 

$

2.92

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

basic shares

 

19,199

 

 

 

19,072

 

 

19,148

 

 

 

19,013

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

September 24,

 

September 25,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

35,181

 

 

$

283,192

 

Marketable securities held to maturity

 

4,011

 

 

 

7,980

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

208,178

 

 

 

162,939

 

Inventories

 

180,473

 

 

 

123,160

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

16,794

 

 

 

7,498

 

Total current assets

 

444,637

 

 

 

584,769

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, at cost

 

860,050

 

 

 

757,242

 

Less accumulated depreciation

 

 

 

and amortization

 

524,683

 

 

 

490,055

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

335,367

 

 

 

267,187

 

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

184,420

 

 

 

121,833

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

191,732

 

 

 

77,776

 

Marketable securities held to maturity

 

-

 

 

 

4,047

 

Marketable securities available for sale

 

5,708

 

 

 

10,084

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

51,137

 

 

 

54,555

 

Other

 

3,965

 

 

 

1,968

 

Total other assets

 

436,962

 

 

 

270,263

 

Total Assets

$

1,216,966

 

 

$

1,122,219

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

Current finance lease liabilities

$

124

 

 

$

182

 

Accounts payable

 

108,146

 

 

 

96,789

 

Accrued insurance liability

 

15,678

 

 

 

16,260

 

Accrued liabilities

 

9,214

 

 

 

10,955

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

13,524

 

 

 

13,395

 

Accrued compensation expense

 

21,700

 

 

 

17,968

 

Dividends payable

 

13,453

 

 

 

12,080

 

Total current liabilities

 

181,839

 

 

 

167,629

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

55,000

 

 

 

-

 

Noncurrent finance lease liabilities

 

254

 

 

 

392

 

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

 

42,660

 

 

 

46,557

 

Deferred income taxes

 

70,407

 

 

 

61,578

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

3,637

 

 

 

409

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized

 

 

 

10,000,000 shares; none issued

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Common stock, no par value; authorized,

 

 

 

50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding

 

 

 

19,219,000 and 19,084,000 respectively

 

94,026

 

 

 

73,597

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(13,713

)

 

 

(13,383

)

Retained Earnings

 

782,856

 

 

 

785,440

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

863,169

 

 

 

845,654

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,216,966

 

 

$

1,122,219

 

 

 

 

 


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) (in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiscal Year ended

 

September 24,

 

September 25,

 

September 26,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

$

47,235

 

 

$

55,607

 

 

$

18,305

 

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation of fixed assets

 

49,669

 

 

 

46,781

 

 

 

49,830

 

Amortization of intangibles and deferred costs

 

3,454

 

 

 

2,610

 

 

 

3,218

 

Intangible asset impairment charges

 

1,010

 

 

 

1,273

 

 

 

-

 

Losses (Gains) from disposals of property & equipment

 

220

 

 

 

(231

)

 

 

(303

)

Plant shutdown impairment costs

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

6,387

 

Share-based compensation

 

4,269

 

 

 

4,199

 

 

 

4,595

 

Deferred income taxes

 

8,829

 

 

 

(2,896

)

 

 

2,622

 

Loss (Gain) on marketable securities

 

315

 

 

 

(1,026

)

 

 

882

 

Other

 

(95

)

 

 

77

 

 

 

296

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchase of companies

 

 

 

 

 

(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable

 

(32,778

)

 

 

(35,755

)

 

 

14,580

 

(Increase) decrease in inventories

 

(49,431

)

 

 

(14,155

)

 

 

7,877

 

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses

 

(9,343

)

 

 

9,629

 

 

 

(11,366

)

Decrease (increase) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

2,708

 

 

 

35,386

 

 

 

(4,780

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

26,062

 

 

 

101,499

 

 

 

92,143

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Payments for purchases of companies, net of cash acquired

 

(221,301

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(57,212

)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(87,291

)

 

 

(53,578

)

 

 

(57,817

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(6,103

)

Proceeds from redemption and sales of marketable securities

 

12,026

 

 

 

60,891

 

 

 

73,226

 

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

 

399

 

 

 

2,435

 

 

 

3,593

 

Other

 

-

 

 

 

191

 

 

 

(150

)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

(296,167

)

 

 

9,939

 

 

 

(44,463

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Payments to repurchase common stock

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(8,972

)

Proceeds from issuance of stock

 

16,160

 

 

 

20,256

 

 

 

7,901

 

Borrowings under credit facility

 

125,000

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Repayment of borrowings under credit facility

 

(70,000

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Payments for debt issue costs

 

(225

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Payments on finance lease obligations

 

(279

)

 

 

(144

)

 

 

(340

)

Payment of cash dividend

 

(48,437

)

 

 

(44,785

)

 

 

(42,053

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

22,219

 

 

 

(24,673

)

 

 

(43,464

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents

 

(125

)

 

 

618

 

 

 

(802

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

(248,011

)

 

 

87,383

 

 

 

3,414

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

283,192

 

 

 

195,809

 

 

 

192,395

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

35,181

 

 

$

283,192

 

 

$

195,809

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited) (in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Twelve months ended

 

 

September 24,

 

September 25,

 

September 24,

 

September 25,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales to External Customers:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Food Service

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Soft pretzels

 

$

56,124

 

 

$

54,618

 

 

$

205,752

 

 

$

174,977

 

Frozen novelties

 

 

45,266

 

 

 

13,793

 

 

 

78,183

 

 

 

44,605

 

Churros

 

 

25,692

 

 

 

18,558

 

 

 

88,242

 

 

 

64,916

 

Handhelds

 

 

27,389

 

 

 

19,053

 

 

 

92,130

 

 

 

75,627

 

Bakery

 

 

94,233

 

 

 

85,029

 

 

 

381,526

 

 

 

342,609

 

Other

 

 

8,069

 

 

 

7,706

 

 

 

26,854

 

 

 

22,249

 

Total Food Service

 

$

256,773

 

 

$

198,757

 

 

$

872,687

 

 

$

724,983

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retail Supermarket

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Soft pretzels

 

$

18,283

 

 

$

14,119

 

 

$

61,925

 

 

$

54,990

 

Frozen novelties

 

 

30,325

 

 

 

28,459

 

 

 

108,911

 

 

 

100,059

 

Biscuits

 

 

4,671

 

 

 

5,480

 

 

 

24,695

 

 

 

24,197

 

Handhelds

 

 

1,706

 

 

 

1,359

 

 

 

5,640

 

 

 

7,574

 

Coupon redemption

 

 

(1,486

)

 

 

(1,493

)

 

 

(3,713

)

 

 

(3,689

)

Other

 

 

(16

)

 

 

114

 

 

 

485

 

 

 

1,766

 

Total Retail Supermarket

 

$

53,483

 

 

$

48,038

 

 

$

197,943

 

 

$

184,897

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Frozen Beverages

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beverages

 

$

57,144

 

 

$

47,836

 

 

$

184,063

 

 

$

124,498

 

Repair and

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

maintenance service

 

 

23,937

 

 

 

21,402

 

 

 

89,840

 

 

 

81,305

 

Machines revenue

 

 

8,344

 

 

 

6,397

 

 

 

33,601

 

 

 

26,953

 

Other

 

 

745

 

 

 

630

 

 

 

2,522

 

 

 

1,943

 

Total Frozen Beverages

 

$

90,170

 

 

$

76,265

 

 

$

310,026

 

 

$

234,699

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Sales

 

$

400,426

 

 

$

323,060

 

 

$

1,380,656

 

 

$

1,144,579

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and Amortization:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Food Service

 

$

9,371

 

 

$

6,404

 

 

$

29,807

 

 

$

26,738

 

Retail Supermarket

 

 

379

 

 

 

524

 

 

 

1,536

 

 

 

1,671

 

Frozen Beverages

 

 

5,306

 

 

 

4,089

 

 

 

21,780

 

 

 

20,982

 

Total Depreciation and Amortization

 

$

15,056

 

 

$

11,017

 

 

$

53,123

 

 

$

49,391

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Food Service

 

$

6,335

 

 

$

9,294

 

 

$

18,512

 

 

$

39,172

 

Retail Supermarket

 

 

1,071

 

 

 

5,747

 

 

 

9,487

 

 

 

25,914

 

Frozen Beverages

 

 

14,200

 

 

 

10,225

 

 

 

33,800

 

 

 

6,132

 

Total Operating Income

 

$

21,606

 

 

$

25,266

 

 

$

61,799

 

 

$

71,218

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Expenditures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Food Service

 

$

15,981

 

 

$

12,643

 

 

$

61,738

 

 

$

38,558

 

Retail Supermarket

 

 

2,447

 

 

 

94

 

 

 

8,885

 

 

 

288

 

Frozen Beverages

 

 

4,632

 

 

 

6,385

 

 

 

16,668

 

 

 

14,732

 

Total Capital Expenditures

 

$

23,060

 

 

$

19,122

 

 

$

87,291

 

 

$

53,578

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Food Service

 

$

893,045

 

 

$

799,149

 

 

$

893,045

 

 

$

799,149

 

Retail Supermarket

 

 

20,302

 

 

 

31,486

 

 

 

20,302

 

 

 

31,486

 

Frozen Beverages

 

 

303,619

 

 

 

291,584

 

 

 

303,619

 

 

 

291,584

 

Total Assets

 

$

1,216,966

 

 

$

1,122,219

 

 

$

1,216,966

 

 

$

1,122,219

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



                          J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

                             NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

                        (Unaudited) (in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 24,

September 25,

September 24,

September 25,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Earnings

 

$

17,310

 

 

$

18,875

 

 

$

47,235

 

 

$

55,607

 

Income Taxes

 

 

3,945

 

 

 

6,799

 

 

 

14,519

 

 

 

18,419

 

Investment Income

 

 

(443

)

 

 

(396

)

 

 

(980

)

 

 

(2,815

)

Interest Expense

 

 

794

 

 

 

(12

)

 

 

1,025

 

 

 

7

 

Depreciation and Amortization

 

 

15,014

 

 

 

11,017

 

 

 

53,081

 

 

 

49,391

 

Share-Based Compensation

 

 

785

 

 

 

947

 

 

 

4,269

 

 

 

4,199

 

Merger and Acquisition Costs

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,088

 

 

 

-

 

COVID-19 Expenses (Recoveries)

 

 

-

 

 

 

154

 

 

 

(874

)

 

 

2,102

 

Net (Gain) Loss on Sale or Disposal of Assets

 

 

170

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

220

 

 

 

(231

)

Impairment Costs

 

 

1,010

 

 

 

1,273

 

 

 

1,010

 

 

 

1,273

 

Acquisition Related Inventory Adjustment

 

 

1,203

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,203

 

 

 

-

 

Integration Costs

 

 

272

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

272

 

 

 

-

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

40,060

 

 

$

38,648

 

 

$

124,068

 

 

$

127,952

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

$

21,606

 

 

$

25,266

 

 

$

61,799

 

 

$

71,218

 

Merger and Acquisition Costs

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,088

 

 

 

-

 

COVID-19 Expenses (Recoveries)

 

 

-

 

 

 

442

 

 

 

(874

)

 

 

2,391

 

Impairment Costs

 

 

1,010

 

 

 

1,273

 

 

 

1,010

 

 

 

1,273

 

Acquisition Related Amortization Expenses

 

 

1,679

 

 

 

630

 

 

 

3,454

 

 

 

2,521

 

Acquisition Related Inventory Adjustment

 

 

1,203

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,203

 

 

 

-

 

Integration Costs

 

 

272

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

272

 

 

 

-

 

Adjusted Operating Income

 

$

25,770

 

 

$

27,611

 

 

$

69,952

 

 

$

77,403

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per Diluted Share

 

$

0.90

 

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

2.46

 

 

$

2.91

 

Merger and Acquisition Costs

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.16

 

 

 

-

 

COVID-19 Expenses (Recoveries)

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

(0.05

)

 

 

0.12

 

Impairment Costs

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.07

 

Acquisition Related Amortization Expenses

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.18

 

 

 

0.13

 

Acquisition Related Inventory Adjustment

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

-

 

Integration Costs

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments (1)

 

 

(0.06

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.11

)

 

 

(0.09

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

 

$

1.05

 

 

$

1.07

 

 

$

2.76

 

 

$

3.14

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Income taxes associated with pre-tax adjustments determined using statutory tax rates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Recommended Stories

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Why Netflix Rallied Today

    Shares of streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) closed Monday's trading session up 3.2%, decisively outperforming the major U.S. indexes, which declined. Its gains may have had something to do with Friday's release of Nielsen's ratings for streaming services for the week of Oct. 10, which showed The Watcher in the top spot and other Netflix shows giving it a total of seven slots in the top 10. Netflix's Dahmer, a biopic series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, was previously No. 1, but slipped to No. 3 behind Amazon Prime Video's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.

  • Matt Damon Crypto.com's Coin Is in Free Fall

    Days after the FTX debacle, all eyes are now on rival Crypto.com. For some Crypto.com could be the next cryptocurrency company to face a severe liquidity crisis as the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX is prompting greater scrutiny in the digital assets industry. Marszalek claimed Crypto.com has an exposure of under $10 million to FTX when the firm went bankrupt on November 11.

  • Cassava Sciences stock pops after rival experiences setback in Alzheimer’s research

    Shares of Cassava are moving higher on news that its rival Roche suffered a setback in its Alzheimer's drug research trial.

  • Warren Buffett Gets The Last Laugh During The Bear Market

    Warren Buffett famously said "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." And now it's clear.

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • Porsche commits to majority EV transition, Tesla board weighs stock buyback

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details Porsche's continued commitment to an EV transition with its Macan EV expected out in 2025, while also noting Elon Musk's comments on the likelihood of the Tesla board issuing a stock buyback program.

  • SELLAS Life Sciences Shares Tumble As Acute Myeloid Leukemia Trial Will Longer Than Anticipated

    SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) announced updates relating to its ongoing Phase 3 REGAL study for galinpepimut-S (GPS) in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients who have achieved complete remission following second-line salvage therapy (CR2 patients). A review of preliminary data suggests that the median overall survival (OS) in the pooled study population is likely considerably longer, by approximately two-fold, than initially anticipated and upon which the statistical analysis plan

  • 10 Most Promising Gene Therapy Companies to Watch

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten most promising gene therapy companies to watch. For more companies, take a look at 5 Most Promising Gene Therapy Companies to Watch. Gene therapy is a revolutionary new technology that has followed the growing advances in computing power. The human body is estimated to […]

  • Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

    Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

  • Moderna Surges On New Omicron Data, Pulling Pfizer, BioNTech Along For The Ride

    Moderna stock popped Monday after the company said its bivalent Covid booster led to a 15-fold jump in omicron-blocking antibodies.

  • 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) represent a diverse selection of some of the best materials dividend stocks to buy […]

  • Michael Saylor compares SBF to 'The Wolf of Wall Street'

    Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor hits back at the fallen Sam Bankman-Fried.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Thredup, FedEx

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which tickers are making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Why Carvana Is Crashing Into the Ditch Again Today

    Shares of online used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are careening out of control again, falling 14.3% at 11:14 a.m. ET on Monday, continuing their sharp, downward spiral that began after it reported less-than-stellar third-quarter earnings. Carvana received a bit of a reprieve last week. The stock spiked higher on Friday after a better-than-expected inflation report suggested the Federal Reserve might ease up on its interest rate hikes, which would make financing a car (and Carvana's own debt) not as expensive as feared.

  • Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees, Apple CEO details ‘deliberate’ hiring

    The New York Times reported that Amazon is planning to lay off roughly 10,000 employees in the coming days, while Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that his company is being deliberate in hiring amid economic uncertainty.

  • 'Big Short' fund manager Burry buys another prison stock

    Scion Asset Management's Michael Burry, known for his timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, added five new companies to his portfolio in the last quarter including prison operator CoreCivic, filings released on Monday showed. The move comes after fund manager Burry dumped a dozen positions in the second quarter, including Facebook parent Meta Platforms, and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group Inc. A regulatory filing on Monday showed he bought roughly 1.5 million additional shares in Geo Group in the third quarter.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • Roche's Alzheimer's Drug Fails In Phase 3; Here's The Fallout For Biogen, Lilly, Prothena And Others

    Roche said its experimental Alzheimer's treatment failed in two final-phase studies, leading Biogen stock to surge while others crumbled.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 10 Energy Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss billionaire Ray Dalio’s top 10 energy stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 5 Energy Stock Picks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist. He is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one […]