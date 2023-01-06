U.S. markets closed

J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

J & J Snack Foods Corp.
·1 min read
J &amp; J Snack Foods Corp.
J & J Snack Foods Corp.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) announced today that its conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 financial results is scheduled for Tuesday January 31st at 10:00 am Eastern time.

Conference call participants should pre-register by clicking on this Registration Link to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

The Company stated that it expects to release its results for the quarter ended December 24, 2022, at approximately 4:15 pm Eastern time on Monday January 30th.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for the foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods’ core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin’ Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company’s broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B’S, DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.
**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

##

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Joseph Jaffoni, Norberto Aja or Jennifer Neuman JCIR (212) 835-8500 jjsf@jcir.com


