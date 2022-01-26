U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,349.81
    -6.64 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,167.10
    -130.63 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,542.12
    +2.82 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,981.51
    -22.52 (-1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.56
    +0.96 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.40
    -36.10 (-1.95%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    -0.39 (-1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1246
    -0.0060 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    +0.0650 (+3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3467
    -0.0039 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6000
    +0.7340 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,083.38
    +158.36 (+0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    849.87
    -5.94 (-0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

J.M. Insurance Agency Combines with Higginbotham

·2 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Higginbotham Expands Again in Tennessee with Local Broker</span>

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.M. Insurance Agency, an independent broker of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, bonds and employee benefits in Lebanon, TN, has joined Higginbotham, an insurance, financial and HR services firm ranked as the 20th largest independent broker in the U.S. This deal comes on the heels of another agency joining in Memphis, giving Higginbotham a combined four offices in Tennessee in just over one year.

J.M. Insurance in Lebanon, TN
J.M. Insurance in Lebanon, TN

Higginbotham entered Tennessee in 2020 when it joined forces with Lipscomb & Pitts Insurance based in Memphis. The firm is strategically growing to expand its footprint and increase its service capability by partnering with other independent agencies that have strong reputations in their local markets, a desire to keep growing by tapping into Higginbotham's single source solution and a cultural match.

J.M. Insurance Agency President Beau Massengille said, "We're a client centric agency that's driven by a mission to build trusting relationships. To keep those relationships for the long term, we deliver on customer service, and we're constantly looking for ways to provide more value. Partnering with Higginbotham gives us additional resources and services that otherwise would have taken us 10 years to attain."

Johnny Pitts, managing partner of Lipscomb & Pitts, a Higginbotham partner, said, "When we joined Higginbotham, we were already the largest independent insurance broker in the state. So our decision might have seemed surprising, but our success story of merging operations and cultures with another large firm is a great testimony for other agencies in growth mode. Higginbotham has a great platform for client growth and employee satisfaction that is taking off in Tennessee."

Higginbotham named Massengille a managing director, and he will continue overseeing J.M. Insurance Agency's existing team and Lebanon operations.

About J.M. Insurance Agency
Established in 2012 in Lebanon, TN, J.M. Insurance Agency serves middle Tennessee businesses and individuals. With a vision of building trusted relationships, the firm expanded its services through a series of acquisitions. The four acquisitions, with firms dating back to 1968, brought strong reputations and added expertise to better meet clients' evolving needs. Visit jminsuranceagency.com for more information.

About Higginbotham
Employee owned and customer inspired, Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR services. The firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue as the nation's 20th largest independent insurance firm. Serving thousands of businesses and individuals through locations across 13 states, Higginbotham's approach to finding insurance, employee benefit and risk management solutions is more individual and less institutional. By understanding customer priorities, eliminating inefficiencies and committing to transparency, Higginbotham is a place that leads with values so value leads. Visit higginbotham.com for more information.

Higginbotham is a top 20 independent insurance, financial and HR services firm nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/Higginbotham)
Higginbotham is a top 20 independent insurance, financial and HR services firm nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/Higginbotham)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jm-insurance-agency-combines-with-higginbotham-301469044.html

SOURCE Higginbotham

