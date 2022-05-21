U.S. markets closed

The J. M. Smucker Co. Issues Voluntary Recall of Select Jif® Products Sold in the U.S. for Potential Salmonella Contamination

·6 min read

ORRVILLE, Ohio, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The J. M. Smucker Co. is recalling select Jif® peanut butter products sold in the U.S. due to potential Salmonella contamination. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. Recalled products include the products below with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Lot codes are included alongside best-if-used-by date.

Description

UPC

JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150025516

JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

5150025537

JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

5150024705

JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

5150024706

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

5150007565

JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL

5150008026

JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE

5150008051

JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE

5150008058

JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE

5150021889

JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE

5150024114

JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

5150024130

JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO

5150024136

JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

5150024137

JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK

5150024143

JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

5150024163

JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

5150024170

JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK

5150024174

JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150024177

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY

5150024182

JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150024191

JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

5150024307

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150024321

JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150024322

JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150024331

JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK

5150024404

JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER

5150024540

JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH

5150024545

JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER

5150024548

JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH

5150024545

JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH

5150024572

JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH

5150024572

JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

5150024769

JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

5150024776

JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150025499

JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150025516

JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150025518

JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER

5150025530

JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

5150025537

JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

5150025542

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150025565

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

5150025574

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY

5150025578

JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150072001

JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

5150072002

JIF TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY

5150075007

JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER

5150041418

JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT

5150092100

JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

5150024705

JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150024177

If consumers have products matching the above description in their possession, they should dispose of it immediately.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM ET.

This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Based on the information known to date, we are unable to estimate the financial impact of the recall either on our fiscal year ended April 30, 2022, or on our current fiscal year 2023.  We will provide additional information as soon as possible.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Readers should understand that the risks, uncertainties, factors, and assumptions listed and discussed in this press release, including the following important factors and assumptions, could affect the future results of the Company and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements:

  • the impact of food security concerns involving either our products or our competitors' products, including product recalls;

  • the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, industry, suppliers, customers, consumers, employees, and communities;

  • disruptions or inefficiencies in our operations or supply chain, including any impact caused by product recalls, political instability, terrorism, armed hostilities (including the recent outbreak of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine), extreme weather conditions, natural disasters, pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), or other calamities;

  • risks related to the availability of, and cost inflation in, supply chain inputs, including labor, raw materials, commodities, packaging, and transportation;

  • risks associated with derivative and purchasing strategies we employ to manage commodity pricing and interest rate risks;

  • our ability to generate sufficient cash flow to continue operating under our capital deployment model, including capital expenditures, debt repayment, dividend payments, and share repurchases;

  • our ability to implement and realize the full benefit of price changes, and the impact of the timing of the price changes to profits and cash flow in a particular period;

  • general competitive activity in the market, including competitors' pricing practices and promotional spending levels;

  • the concentration of certain of our businesses with key customers and suppliers, including single-source suppliers of certain key raw materials and finished goods, and our ability to manage and maintain key relationships;

  • impairments in the carrying value of goodwill, other intangible assets, or other long-lived assets or changes in the useful lives of other intangible assets or other long-lived assets; and

  • risks related to other factors described under "Risk Factors" in other reports and statements we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, when evaluating the information contained in this press release.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, to reflect new events or circumstances.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-j-m-smucker-co-issues-voluntary-recall-of-select-jif-products-sold-in-the-us-for-potential-salmonella-contamination-301552366.html

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.

